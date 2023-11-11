Leesburg Lee County scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Dunwoody

Leesburg Lee County broke to an early lead and topped Dunwoody 51-14 in Georgia high school football action on Nov. 10.
Leesburg Lee County breathed fire in front of Dunwoody 16-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Trojans fought to a 44-7 intermission margin at the Wildcats’ expense.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.
The Trojans and the Wildcats each scored in the final quarter.
Recently on Oct. 27, Leesburg Lee County squared off with Thomasville Thomas County in a football game.
