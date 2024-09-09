LaGrange defeats Trinity Christian to jump back into Class 3A top-10

Stephenson was ranked No. 9 entering the weekend but lost to Decatur 32-20 to drop out. The only other loss from active and ranked teams was No. 10 Calhoun’s 35-13 loss to Class 4A No. 2 Cartersville.

In other notable Week 4 games:

-- No. 2 Jefferson (3-1) scored five rushing touchdowns in a come-from-behind 45-28 victory against then-Class 2A No. 2 Stephens County. Jefferson trailed 14-10 at the half. Senior Rett Hemphill had three carries for 73 yards and two touchdowns, and Mickell Pittman, quarterback Gavin Markey and Dallas Russell each added touchdown runs. Markey was 12-of-19 passing for 203 yards and a touchdown to Hemphill.

-- No. 3 Mary Persons opened Region 2 play with a 55-0 victory against Fayette County and will take on Troup (1-2, 0-1) on Friday.

-- No. 4 Peach County defeated Crisp County 35-7 to move to 3-1 entering the team’s bye week.

-- No. 7 Cherokee Bluff moved to 4-0 after beating Habersham Central 31-24 and will face Banks County on Friday.

-- No. 8 Douglass is 2-2 after its 46-21 victory against Columbia entering the team’s bye week.

Class 3A top-10 results

1. (1) Sandy Creek (3-0) did not play.

2. (2) Jefferson (3-1) defeated Class 2A No. 3 Stephens County 45-28.

3. (3) Mary Persons (3-0) defeated Fayette County 55-0.

4. (4) Peach County (3-1) defeated Crisp County 35-7.

5. (5) Monroe Area’s (2-0) game against Apalachee was cancelled.

6. (6) Northwest Whitfield (3-0) did not play.

7. (7) Cherokee Bluff (4-0) defeated Habersham Central 31-24.

8. (8) Douglass (2-2) defeated Columbia 46-21.

9. (NR) LaGrange (2-2) defeated Trinity Christian 41-7.

10. (10) Calhoun (1-2) lost to Class 4A No. 2 Cartersville 35-13.