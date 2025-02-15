Jefferson wins another wrestling state championship a day after senior’s severe injury

In Class 3A, Jefferson finished with 209 points, easily enough to hold off second-place North Hall (144.0) and win the traditional championship for the 25th time overall and the 21st time since 2001. Last month, Jefferson won the team duals championship for the 21st time since the GHSA made it a separate competition in 2002.

The Dragons got individual championships from five wrestlers. Those were Roman Belardo at 132 pounds, Cruz Hezel at 138 pounds, Dallas Russell at 157 pounds, Fischer West at 175 pounds and Cap Benson at 190 pounds. They also got a second-place finish by Clifford Williford at 215 pounds and a third place by Barrett Clayton at 120.

In the duals competition, teams go head-to-head in each round and the winners advance as a team. The traditional meet puts athletes into separate weight brackets, with each school earning points based on the advancement of their wrestlers.

Haines, who wrestles in the 144-pound weight class, suffered a broken neck in the second round Thursday night after winning his first-round match. According to updates posted on Facebook by his father, Zach Haines, Dominic is recovering from surgery, has had a breathing tube removed and is beginning to regain some feeling below his chest. He is expected to remain in a Macon hospital for a minimum of five days and then be transferred to a rehabilitation center, most likely near Atlanta.

Cass and Social Circle also pulled off sweeps of the wrestling championships.

Cass had the closest finish of the day, compiling 186 points to second-place Central-Carrollton’s 159.5. The championship was the Colonels’ third overall but second in four years. They have won the past two duals titles.

Cass got individual titles from Hunter Barrett (120) and Aidan Piatt (144) and second-place finishes from Hayden Trimm (106), Mason Tompkins (175) and Kirecg Roe (190).

Central-Carrollton was the 4A champion in 2024. Ola, which won Class 5A last year before moving down after reclassification, came in fourth place behind Woodland-Cartersville.

Social Circle won its second consecutive traditional championship and seventh in 10 years. The Redskins finished with 184.5 points, comfortably ahead of second-place Toombs County’s 132. Social Circle also has won the past two duals titles and has seven in the past 11 seasons. Individual champions for the Redskins were Gable Hargrove (106), James Sievers (132), Curtis Duren (138) and Dane Kracht (157).

Lovett of 2A won its third traditional title, dethroning two-time defending champion Rockmart, which won the duals championship last month. Lovett finished with 191.5 points to Rockmart’s 150.5. The Lions’ five individual titles came from Hayes Kennedy (106), Xavier Mance (120), Cael Kusky (126), Patrick Smyth (132), and Chris Mance (190).

Champions will be decided Saturday in Class 6A and Class 5A boys and the all-classification girls division. Camden County of Class 6A, which is seeking its 11th consecutive traditional title, held a 35-point lead over Buford after Friday’s rounds. Glynn Academy, which has never won a wrestling state title, has an 18.5-point lead over team duals champion Creekview in Class 5A. Lumpkin County leads the girls division by 2.5 points over Jefferson.