It’s tails: Coin toss could send No. 1 Marist, Manchester on road for quarterfinals

Marist and Manchester are No. 1-ranked football teams, but they might be playing on the road in the quarterfinals next week because of a coin toss the GHSA conducted Tuesday morning. Also subject to road games are No. 3 North Gwinnett of Class 6A and No. 2 Cartersville and No. 4 Blessed Trinity of Class 4A.

The quarterfinals are the first playoff round in which region champions can play each other. The GHSA determines home field for those games, and others in which same-seeded teams play, with a universal coin toss that it live-streams on X (formerly Twitter).

Because the coin landed tails, teams placed lower on the playoff bracket will play at home next. Another coin toss will be made next week for the semifinals.