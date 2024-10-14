How the top 10 Georgia high school football teams fared in Week 9

2. (2) Buford (6-1)

Last week: Beat Dacula 51-14. Justin Baker rushed for 59 yards and a touchdown and blocked a punt that he returned for a touchdown. Ethan Ervin rushed for 85 yards on three carries. Dayton Raiola was 10-of-15 passing for 121 yards and two touchdowns. Buford led 31-0 at halftime. Next: Friday vs. Central Gwinnett (3-4)

3. (3) North Gwinnett (7-0)

Last week: Beat Berkmar 35-0. North Gwinnett led 35-0 at halftime. Tommy Lafayette rushed for 68 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries. Ryan Hall was 8-of-9 passing for 105 yards and a touchdown. Ethan Robinson and Jake Godfree had 10 total tackles apiece. Next: Friday at Meadowcreek (0-7)

4. (4) Valdosta (7-0)

Last week: Beat Colquitt County 7-3. Todd Robinson threw a 45-yard TD pass Prince Jean in the first quarter, and Valdosta held Colquitt County scoreless in the Packers’ three trips into Valdosta’s red zone. Robinson was 9-of-17 passing for 108 yards and a touchdown but had only one rushing attempt, for a 3-yard loss, as he appeared banged up from last week’s victory against Camden County. Marquis Fennell rushed for 97 yards on 24 carries. Corey Howard had four tackles for losses and three sacks. Next: Friday at Richmond Hill (6-1)

5. (5) Douglas County (7-1)

Last week: Beat Westlake 35-22. D.J. Bourdeaux was 21-of-28 passing for 206 yards. Zamarcus Lindley rushed for 108 yards and three touchdowns. Jacahi Streeter rushed for 119 yards and on 18 carries. Douglas County led 409-207 in total yards but didn’t pull away until Streeter’s 9-yard TD run in the fourth quarter for the final margin. Next: Oct. 25 at Chapel Hill (1-6)

6. (7) Collins Hill (7-1)

Last week: Beat Mill Creek 13-12. Collins Hill came from down 12-0 at halftime to win on Makyree Cross’s two TD passes. Cross was 16-of-32 passing for 191 yards. Collins Hill was held to minus-10 rushing yards but played a cleaner game with no turnovers. Stephen Barjolo’s interception at midfield in the final moments sealed the victory. Next: Oct. 25 at Dacula (2-5)

7. (8) Grayson (4-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Monday at Rockdale County (3-2)

8. (9) North Cobb (7-0)

Last week: Beat Marietta 38-22. North Cobb was up 38-7 in the third quarter. Zach Belyeu rushed for 143 yards. Nick Grimstead was 9-of-18 passing for 107 yards. North Cobb held Marietta to five yards rushing, although Marietta had 284 passing for three touchdowns, most of that late. Next: Friday at Cherokee (4-4)

9. (6) Mill Creek (6-2)

Last week: Lost to Collins Hill 13-12. Mill Creek failed to hold a 12-0 lead from halftime. Mill Creek led in total yards 291-181 but suffered three turnovers to Collins Hill’s none and failed to hold a 12-0 halftime lead. Mill Creek also muffed a kickoff, starting a drive from the 1-yard line, and was stopped on a fourth-and-1 at Collins Hill’s 10. Daniel Smith rushed for 97 yards. Shane Throgmartin was 18-of-29 passing for 193 yards. Next: Friday at Discovery (0-7)

10. (10) Colquitt County (4-3)

Last week: Lost to Valdosta 7-3. Colquitt County had three scoreless possessions inside Valdosta’s 10-yard line, Including the Packers’ final drive, when a fourth-down pass from the 4-yard line was batted down. Brett Fitzgerald’s 52-yard field goal in the third quarter salvaged Colquitt County’s streak of scoring in 220 games. That’s the state’s longest active streak of its kind. Next: Friday at Tift County (2-5)

Class 5A

1. (1) Milton (8-0)

Last week: Beat Gainesville 42-24. Luke Nickel was 18-of-31 passing for 286 yards and three touchdowns, two to Ethan Barbour, who had five receptions for 140 yards. Tristen Payne had seven receptions for 96 yards and a touchdown. T.J. Lester rushed for 143 yards. Yayden Tumminia had 11 total tackles, 1.5 for losses, and forced a fumble. Next: Oct. 25 vs. Johns Creek (0-7)

2. (2) Lee County (7-0)

Last week: Beat Coffee 48-14. Weston Bryan rushed for 179 yards and three touchdowns and was 15-of-22 passing for 155 yards and a touchdown. Also rushing for more than 100 yards were Canton Williams (116) and Ousmane Kromah (112). Lee County totaled 562 yards and held Coffee to 19 rushing yards on 23 carries. Next: Friday at Veterans (0-7)

3. (4) Thomas County Central (6-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Northside-Warner Robins (2-5)

4. (5) Hughes (6-1)

Last week: Beat Newnan 48-7. Christian Langford was 15-of-17 passing for 302 yards and three touchdowns. Maurice Gleaton had four receptions for 131 yards. Chryshawn Sellars had three catches for 100 yards. Carsyn Baker rushed for 134 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday at Northgate (2-5)

5. (6) Gainesville (6-2)

Last week: Lost to Milton 42-24. Gainesville was within 21-17 at halftime but couldn’t keep pace. Kharim Hughley was 13-of-25 passing for 232 yards and a touchdown. Gainesville was held to 54 rushing yards. Gainesville had been 15-0 in region games since hiring Josh Niblett as coach in 2022. Next: Friday at Chattahoochee (4-3)

6. (3) Coffee (6-1)

Last week: Lost to Lee County 48-14. Without leading rusher Tyrese Woodgett, Coffee was held to 19 rushing yards while allowing more than 20 points in a game for the first time since 2022. Next: Friday vs. Houston County (6-1)

7. (7) Roswell (6-1)

Last week: Beat Chattahoochee 63-7. Roswell led 49-0 at halftime. Trey Smith was 14-of-16 passing for 286 yards and three touchdowns. Wills Campbell had six receptions for 136 yards and a touchdown. Ryder Duffy had two sacks and three QB hurries and forced a fumble. Next: Friday at Lanier (4-4)

8. (8) Houston County (6-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Coffee (6-1)

9. (9) Brunswick (6-1)

Last week: Beat Statesboro 49-0. Grant Moore was 9-of-12 passing for 200 yards and two touchdowns. Nigel Gardner rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown on two carries. Caleb Butler returned an interception for a touchdown. Brunswick led 42-0 at halftime and finished with a 509-218 edge in total yards Next: Friday vs. Lakeside-Evans (6-0)

10. (10) Rome (4-2)

Last week: Beat Lithia Springs 70-12. Rome led 56-0 at halftime. Jaedon Harmon and Joseph Butts returned interceptions for touchdowns, and Tinerious Stallings returned a punt for a score. Harmon also scored on a 14-yard run and returned a fumble 20 yards. Braxton Anderson was 6-of-7 passing for 171 yards and three touchdowns. Next: Friday at South Paulding (2-5)

Class 4A

1. (1) Marist (7-0)

Last week: Beat St. Pius 24-0. Marist held St. Pius to 94 total yards. Brayden Lewis had 79 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown. Jack Euart was 7-of-9 passing for 67 yards and rushed for 58 yards. Next: Thursday vs. Clarkston (0-7)

2. (3) Cartersville (8-0)

Last week: Beat Allatoona 31-0. Cartersville led by the final score at halftime. Nate Russell was 6-of-8 passing for 208 yards and two touchdowns. Brady Marchese had three receptions for 104 yards and two touchdowns, one from Andrew Purdy. Next: Friday at Cedartown (8-0)

3. (4) Blessed Trinity (5-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Westminster (4-4)

4. (5) North Oconee (8-0)

Last week: Beat Eastside 40-35. Harrison Faulkner threw a 3-yard TD pass to Khamari Brooks with 19 seconds left. Faulkner was 16-of-26 passing for 326 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 46 yards on nine carries. Landon Roldan had eight receptions for 177 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Oct. 25 vs. Flowery Branch (2-5)

5. (6) Cedartown (8-0)

Last week: Beat Dalton 44-13. Cedartown led 37-7 at halftime and produced 395 total yards on 39 plays. Tae Harris rushed for 126 yards on six carries and caught a 61-yard pass. Next: Friday vs. Cartersville (8-0)

6. (NR) Ware County (3-3)

Last week: Beat Benedictine 38-14. Ware County rallied from a 14-3 first-half deficit, scoring five unanswered touchdowns. Jamir Boyd rushed for 132 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries. Tayshaun Franklin rushed for 68 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries. Ware is 3-2 against Benedictine since 2020. Next: Friday at Perry (5-2)

7. (7) Eastside (7-1)

Last week: Lost to North Oconee 40-35. Jayden Barr rushed for 134 yards and scored all five Eastside touchdowns, including a 2-yard run for a 35-34 lead late in the fourth quarter. Barr’s 76-yard reception from Payton Shaw set up that score, but North Oconee won on a touchdown with 19 seconds left. Myles Mims rushed for 110 yards. Next: Friday vs. East Forsyth (7-1)

8. (2) Benedictine (3-3)

Last week: Lost to Ware County 38-14. Benedictine led 14-3 in the second quarter and 14-10 at halftime but lost QB Stephen Cannon, perhaps to a season-ending shoulder injury, on the opening possession of the third quarter and couldn’t stop Ware County’s run game. Cannon was 7-of-9 passing for 94 yards. Stanley Smart rushed for 73 yards but also missed most of the second half injured. Next: Friday at Wayne County (0-7)

9. (8) Warner Robins (5-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at New Hampstead (2-4)

10. (9) Starr’s Mill (8-0)

Last week: Beat Harris County 28-7. Lincoln DeLaere scored on a 45-yard run and 41-yard pass in the fourth quarter to ice what had been a close game. DaLaere had five receptions for 124 yards and 53 rushing yards. Logan Inagawa was 9-of-13 passing for 193 yards and a touchdown. Jeremiah Potter rushed for 98 yards on 11 carries. Starr’s Mill led in total yards 434-268. Next: Friday vs. Northside-Columbus (5-2)

Out: No. 10 Cambridge (8-0)

Class 3A

1. (1) Sandy Creek (7-0)

Last week: Beat Fayette County 35-7. With leading rusher Amari Latimer unable to play, Sandy Creek relied on the pass, and Caleb Hill was 15-of-24 for 234 yards. Dalen Penson and Corey Hadley had two TD receptions apiece. Omar Jackson rushed for 85 yards on 18 carries. Next: Friday vs. Whitewater (3-4)

2. (2) Peach County (6-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Bainbridge (0-7)

3. (3) Jefferson (6-2)

Last week: Beat East Hall 49-7. Gavin Markey was 5-of-9 passing for 118 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 123 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. Mikel Pittman rushed for 76 yards. Dallas Russell ran for 74. Next: Oct. 25 vs. Cherokee Bluff (7-0)

4. (4) Cherokee Bluff (7-0)

Last week: Beat Monroe Area 52-24. Brooks Brien was 14-of-21 passing for 244 yards and three touchdowns and scored a touchdown. K.T. Thompson had five receptions for 96 yards, rushed for 51 yards and scored two touchdowns. Connor Griffin rushed for 91 yards. Cherokee Bluff held Monroe Area to 31 rushing yards. Next: Thursday at Oconee County (4-3)

5. (5) Douglass (5-2)

Last week: Beat Luella 39-13. Douglass rushed for 304 yards, led by Antoine Watkins’ 138 on 20 carries. Next: Friday at North Clayton (3-5)

6. (6) LaGrange (6-2)

Last week: Beat Mary Persons 41-28. LaGrange trailed 28-14 in the third quarter and got even on Dylan Barber’s 10-yard TD run on a fourth-and-goal and Jay Mitchell’s 31-yard interception return in the final minute of the third quarter. Barber rushed for 196 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries. Malachi Render-Fannin rushed for 162 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. Next: Friday at Troup (4-3)

7. (7) Cairo (5-2)

Last week: Beat Monroe 38-14. Bryian Duncan rushed for 190 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries. Cairo also beat Bainbridge 46-7 on Monday, and Duncan ran for 288 yards and five touchdowns in that one. Next: Friday vs. Dougherty (2-5)

8. (8) Calhoun (4-3)

Last week: Beat Northwest Whitfield 55-21. Trace Hawkins was 13-of-22 passing for 263 yards and five touchdowns and scored two touchdowns. Justin Beasley had five receptions for 150 yards and three touchdowns. Clayton Goad had four tackles, five assists, one forced fumble and two recovered fumbles. Next: Friday at Gilmer (4-3)

9. (9) Oconee County (4-3)

Last week: Beat West Hall 50-0. Titus Watkins was 16-of-19 passing for 263 yards and four touchdowns. Zach Weeks had touchdown receptions of 8, 26 and 23 yards. Next: Thursday vs. Cherokee Bluff (7-0)

10. (NR) Westover (6-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Monroe (2-5)

Out: No. 10 Harlem (4-1)

Class 2A

1. (1) Pierce County (6-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Crisp County (1-6)

2. (2) Morgan County (7-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Jackson (4-3)

3. (3) Carver-Columbus (6-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Thursday vs. Sumter County (7-0)

4. (4) Burke County (5-1)

Last week: Beat Josey 56-12. Burke County led 49-0 at halftime. Amerre Williams rushed for 148 yards and four touchdowns on five carries. Next: Friday at Glenn Hills (0-6)

5. (5) Callaway (5-2)

Last week: Beat Rutland 41-0. Tyren Buggs rushed for 206 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. Next: Friday at Pike County (4-3)

6. (6) Rockmart (5-2)

Last week: Beat North Cobb Christian 24-21. Trailing 21-3 at halftime, Rockmart rallied and won its 56th consecutive region game. Nate Davis scored on a 22-yard run midway in the fourth quarter for the lead on a 39-yard drive off a North Cobb Christian turnover. Davis rushed for 154 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries and forced a fumble that set up Rockmart’s winning drive. Luke Clay had three tackles for losses. Next: Friday vs. Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe (3-4)

7. (7) Appling County (4-2)

Last week: Beat Crisp County 24-7. Tavion Wallace rushed for 164 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries and had four solo tackles. Jaiden Knight had seven solo tackles and two tackles for losses. Appling County led 305-137 in total yards. Next: Friday at Tattnall County (1-5)

8. (8) Sumter County (7-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Thursday at Carver-Columbus (6-1)

9. (NR) Carver-Atlanta (5-2)

Last week: Beat Holy Innocents’ 50-0. Montavious Banks was 10-of-13 passing for 211 yards. Nyzian Scott rushed for 94 yards. Lataious Stepp had four tackles for losses. Next: Friday vs. Therrell (2-6)

10. (9) Stephens County (4-3)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Hebron Christian (6-1)

Out: No. 10 Ringgold (5-3)

Class A Division I

1. (1) Toombs County (5-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Savannah Country Day (2-5)

2. (2) Dublin (7-0)

Last week: Beat Northeast 17-7. Willie Batts had 135 of Dublin’s 294 rushing yards on 10 carries. Zay Bostic rushed for 76 yards and had six tackles. Sirius Tobridge had a team-leading eight tackles. Northeast’s touchdown came on a fumble return. The victory was Dublin coach Roger Holmes’ 200th in Georgia. Next: Friday at Bleckley County (2-4)

3. (4) Fannin County (7-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Armuchee (3-4)

4. (7) Thomasville (6-2)

Last week: Beat Fitzgerald 23-8. Thomasville drove 68 yards on five plays on its opening second-half possession and took a 20-0 lead on Ant Anderson’s 30-yard run. Cam Hill rushed for 91 yards on seven carries and was 8-of-11 passing for 106 yards. The victory led to three top-10 teams having one Region 1 loss, all 1-1 against each other, among Thomasville, Fitzgerald and Worth County, with Thomasville holding the tiebreaker advantage. Next: Friday vs. Brantley County (1-5)

5. (3) Fitzgerald (4-2)

Last week: Lost to Thomasville 23-8. Fitzgerald trailed only 313-303 in total yards but committed three turnovers, including two interceptions. Victor Copeland rushed for 50 yards and caught a 63-yard TD pass. Next: Friday at Berrien (0-6)

6. (5) Dodge County (7-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Jefferson County (0-5)

7. (8) Worth County (4-3)

Last week: Beat Berrien 47-0. Lyndon Worthy was 12-of-14 passing for 205 yards and two touchdowns. Tre’shaun Jones rushed for 100 yards on 14 carries. Kaden Chester rushed for 91 yards. D’ontae Fulton had four receptions for 99 yards. Next: Friday at Bacon County (4-3)

8. (6) Northeast (5-2)

Last week: Lost to Dublin 17-7. Northeast was limited to 189 total yards and scored its touchdown on Isiah Stubbs’ 77-yard fumble return. Santana Bakcom and Tailen Sampson stood out on defense with 14 tackles each and five tackles for losses between them. Next: Friday at Central-Macon (0-6)

9. (9) Commerce (4-3)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Oglethorpe County (0-7)

10. (10) Rabun County (6-2)

Last week: Beat Oglethorpe County 48-14. Reid Giles rushed for 82 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries, and Lake Evans ran for 55 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries. Ty Truelove passed for 187yards. Next: Oct. 25 at Athens Academy (8-0)

Class A Division II

1. (1) Irwin County (7-0)

Last week: Beat Charlton County 64-34. Irwin County rushed for 531 yards and eight touchdowns along with Luke Snyder’s 168 passing yards. Shane Marshall rushed for 230 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. Jason Jackson rushed for 162 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries. Next: Friday vs. Clinch County (5-1)

2. (2) Manchester (5-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Oct. 25 at Mount Zion-Carroll (3-6)

3. (3) Brooks County (4-3)

Last week: Beat Clinch County 42-12. Junior Burrus was 14-of-19 passing for 280 yards and six touchdowns. George Lamons had five receptions for 100 yards and three touchdowns. Camauri Brinson had six receptions for 96 yards and two touchdowns. Chris Cole rushed for 87 yards on 19 carries. Next: Friday vs. Lanier County (1-6)

4. (5) Bowdon (6-2)

Last week: Beat Mount Zion-Carroll 49-0. Charles Maxell was 9-of-12 passing for 253 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 66 yards and a touchdown. Mason Daniel had three receptions for 119 yards and two touchdowns. Jonah Wilson had four receptions for 91 yards. Dylan McGrinn had 11 tackles. Next: Oct. 25 vs. Greenville (3-2)

5. (4) Clinch County (5-1)

Last week: Lost to Brooks County 42-12. Clinch County got down 21-0 in the second quarter and struggled offensively – 68 rushing yards and 6-of-18 passing for 135 yards. Next: Friday at Irwin County (7-0)

6. (6) Greene County (5-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Washington-Wilkes (3-4)

7. (7) Lincoln County (6-0)

Last week: Beat Washington-Wilkes 34-0. Mekhi Wade was 7-of-11 passing for 167 yards and rushed for 70 yards and two touchdowns. Jonathan Norman had 95 yards from scrimmage on seven touches and scored on a run and a pass. Lincoln County held Washington-Wilkes to 59 total yards. Next: Friday at Lake Oconee Academy (5-2)

8. (8) Trion (7-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Greenville (3-2)

9. (9) Metter (5-1)

Last week: Beat Screven County 34-6. Kahne Brown rushed for 109 yards on 14 carries. Metter also beat Claxton 42-0 on Monday. Brown rushed for 165 yards in that game. Michael Ricks ran for 100, and Kilo Alcover rushed for 93. Next: Friday at McIntosh County Academy (5-2)

10. (10) Jenkins County (5-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Bryan County (4-4)

Class 3A-A private

1. (1) Savannah Christian (7-0)

Last week: Beat Vidalia 48-6. Zo Smalls rushed for 138 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries. Blaise Thomas was 8-of-9 passing for 100 yards and two touchdowns and scored a touchdown. Logan Brooking had five receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown. Elijah Griffin had three tackles for losses. Next: Oct. 25 at Swainsboro (2-5)

2. (2) Hebron Christian (6-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Stephens County (4-3)

3. (3) Prince Avenue Christian (4-3)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Franklin County (3-4)

4. (4) Athens Academy (8-0)

Last week: Beat Providence Christian 52-7. Athens Academy led 52-0 at halftime. Jamari Welch rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown on three carries. Next: Friday at Elbert County (4-4)

5. (5) Lovett (7-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Hapeville Charter (3-3)

6. (6) Fellowship Christian (6-2)

Last week: Beat Mount Pisgah Christian 41-13. C.J. Givers rushed for 174 yards, and Synir Fields ran for 79. Each scored a touchdown rushing and receiving. Jonathan Granby passed for 117 yards and rushed for 66. Next: Oct. 25 at Wesleyan (7-1)

7. (7) Calvary Day (5-1)

Last week: Beat Islands 61-0. Thomas Blackshear scored on a 27-yard pass and a 45-yard punt return, and Calvary Day scored three safeties while taking a 53-0 halftime lead. Thomas Mobley threw three TD passes. Next: Friday at Johnson-Savannah (2-4)

8. (8) North Cobb Christian (6-1)

Last week: Lost to Rockmart 24-21. North Cobb let a 21-3 halftime lead get away. Teddy Jarrard was 15-of-20 passing for 237 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. North Murray (5-2)

9. (9) Wesleyan (7-1)

Last week: Beat King’s Ridge Christian 35-17. Ben Brown threw three TD passes, two to West Vail and one to Grayson McCollum for a school-record 93 yards. Brown was 15-of-21 passing for 277 yards. Brice Gillis had a team-leading seven tackles. Next: Oct. 25 vs. Fellowship Christian (6-2)

10. (10) Greater Atlanta Christian (3-4)

Last week: Lost to North Hall 27-23. GAC rallied from 20-0 down to lead 23-20 but failed to handle a low snap to the punter in the final two minutes, and North Hall drove 36 yards for the winning touchdown. Next: Friday vs. White County (2-5)

