How the top-10 Georgia high school football teams fared in Week 7

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Westlake (3-3)

2. (2) Buford (4-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Collins Hill (5-0)

3. (3) North Gwinnett (5-0)

Last week: Game with Berkmar postponed until Oct. 9. Next: Friday vs. Peachtree Ridge (2-3)

4. (4) Camden County (5-0)

Last week: Game with Valdosta postponed until Oct. 18. Next: Friday vs. Richmond Hill (5-0)

5. (5) Douglas County (5-1)

Last week: Beat Columbia 47-14. D.J. Bordeaux was 20-of-24 passing for 324 yards and four touchdowns, two to Aaron Gregory, who had eight receptions for 115 yards. Devin Carter had six receptions for 130 yards. Zamarcus Lindley rushed for 109 yards and a touchdown on seven carries. Next: Friday at East Coweta (3-3)

6. (6) Collins Hill (5-0)

Last week: Game with Mountain View postponed until Monday night. Next: Friday at Buford (4-1)

7. (7) Grayson (4-1)

Last week: Game with Newton postponed until Monday night. Next: Friday vs. Heritage-Conyers (2-2)

8. (8) Mill Creek (4-1)

Last week: Game with Central Gwinnett postponed until Monday night. Next: Friday vs. Dacula (1-3)

9. (9) Valdosta (5-0)

Last week: Game with Camden County postponed until Oct. 18. Next: Friday vs. Colquitt County (3-2)

10. (10) North Cobb (6-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Oct. 11 vs. Marietta (1-5)

Class 5A

1. (1) Milton (5-0)

Last week: Game with Seckinger postponed until Monday night. Next: Friday at Lanier (2-3)

2. (2) Lee County (6-0)

Last week: Beat Thomas County Central 35-23. Weston Bryan rushed for 156 yards and four touchdowns and was 8-of-13 passing for 134 yards. Ousmane Kromah was held to a season-low 30 yards yard but had five receptions for 101 yards. Jacori White intercepted three passes and returned one for a touchdown. Lee County ended Thomas County Central’s 20-game winning streak overall and 25-game streak in the regular season. Next: Friday vs. Coffee (5-0)

3. (3) Thomas County Central (5-1)

Last week: Lost to Lee County 35-23. Jaylen Johnson was 10-of-18 passing for 201 yards and a touchdown, and his 82-yard pass to Gary Pringle gave Thomas County Central a 10-7 lead, but Lee County scored the next four touchdowns and intercepted three passes. Next: Friday vs. Veterans (0-6)

4. (4) Coffee (5-0)

Last week: Game with Northside-Warner Robins postponed indefinitely. Next: Friday at Lee County (6-0)

5. (5) Hughes (4-1)

Last week: Game with Newnan postponed until Oct. 11. Next: Friday vs. McIntosh (2-4)

6. (6) Gainesville (5-1)

Last week: Beat Johns Creek 48-0. Gainesville led 41-0 at halftime. Kharim Hughley was 9-of-11 passing for 262 yards and two touchdowns, two to Brody Stafford. Gainesville scored one touchdown on a blocked punt and held Johns Creek to 8 total yards. Next: Friday vs. Seckinger (4-1)

7. (7) Roswell (4-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Johns Creek (0-5)

8. (8) Houston County (5-1)

Last week: Beat Veterans 56-0. Antwann Hill was 24-of-35 passing for 302 yards and five touchdowns. M.J. Mathis had seven receptions for 135 yards. Isaiah Mitchell had six receptions for 76 yards and two touchdowns. Kam Brown had three tackles for losses. Houston County held Veterans to 87 total yards. Next: Friday vs. Northside-Warner Robins (2-3)

9. (9) Brunswick (4-1)

Last week: Game with Glynn Academy postponed until Monday night. Next: Friday at Bradwell Institute (1-4)

10. (10) Rome (2-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Villa Rica (3-2)

Class 4A

1. (1) Marist (5-0)

Last week: Beat Southwest DeKalb 47-14. Jack Euart rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. Marist rushed for 341 yards. Both Southwest DeKalb touchdowns were 80-yard passes to Samuel Turner. Next: Friday vs. North Springs (1-5)

2. (2) Cartersville (6-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Cass (4-3)

3. (3) Benedictine (2-2)

Last week: Game with Ware County postponed until Monday night. Next: Friday at Warner Robins (5-1)

4. (4) Blessed Trinity (4-1)

Last week: Game with Savannah Christian canceled. Next: Friday at Kell (4-2)

5. (5) North Oconee (6-0)

Last week: Beat Cedar Shoals 49-7. Harrison Faulkner was 14-of-19 passing for 267 yards and five touchdowns, three in the first quarter as North Oconee took a 28-0 lead. Next: Friday at Madison County (2-3)

6. (6) Warner Robins (5-1)

Last week: Beat Wayne County 36-3. Warner Robins led 20-3 at halftime, went up 27-3 early in the third quarter on Carmello Canion’s 2-yard run and finished with 357 total yards to Wayne County’s 79. Next: Friday at Benedictine (2-2)

7. (7) Cedartown (6-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Hiram (3-3)

8. (8) Eastside (6-0)

Last week: Beat Madison County 37-7. Eastside led only 9-7 at halftime but scored three third-quarter touchdowns. Jayden Barr rushed for 175 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries and intercepted a pass. Elijah Davis rushed for 102 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries and had 16 total tackles. Next: Thursday vs. Walnut Grove (4-1)

9. (9) Cambridge (6-0)

Last week: Beat East Coweta 30-21. Weston Taylor was 18-of-26 passing for 249 yards and three touchdowns, one each to Craig Dandridge (four receptions, 137 yards) and Hudson Cocchiara (10 receptions, 135 yards). Tyler Blaylock rushed for 124 yards on 22 carries. Leo Attard was 3-of-3 on field goals, one from 53 yards. Next: Friday vs. Westminster (3-3)

10. (10) Ola (5-0)

Last week: Game with Union Grove postponed until Oct. 17. Next: Friday vs. Stockbridge (5-1)

Class 3A

1. (1) Sandy Creek (5-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Spalding (3-3)

2. (2) Peach County (5-1)

Last week: Beat Westover 55-36. D.J. Hudson was 14-of-22 passing for 166 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 150 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. Ashton Barton rushed for 119 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries. Zion Hudson had five receptions for 55 yards and three touchdowns. Next: Friday at Dougherty (2-4)

3. (3) Jefferson (4-2)

Last week: Beat West Hall 49-7. Rett Hemphill returned the opening kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown, and Jefferson scored touchdowns on every first-half passion. Gavin Markey, playing just the first half, was 8-of-8 passing for 116 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 105 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries. Next: Friday at Monroe Area (4-1)

4. (4) Northwest Whitfield (5-1)

Last week: Lost to Heritage-Ringgold 31-21. Gavin Nuckolls was 18-of-43 passing for 183 yards and three touchdowns but was intercepted twice, one returned for a 31-14 lead in the fourth quarter. Heritage’s Caden Hight threw a 99-yard TD pass to Noah Pierce. Next: Friday vs. LaFayette (0-6)

5. (5) Cherokee Bluff (5-0)

Last week: Game with Oconee County postponed until Oct. 17. Next: Friday at West Hall (4-2)

6. (6) Douglass (3-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Saturday vs. Riverdale (0-5)

7. (7) LaGrange (4-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Thursday vs. Whitewater (3-2)

8. (8) Cairo (2-2)

Last week: Game with Bainbridge suspended because of lightning with Cairo leading 27-7 in third quarter and will be resumed Oct. 7. Next: Friday vs. Leon, Fla. (0-4)

9. (9) Calhoun (2-3)

Last week: Beat Adairsville 24-0. Isiah Nalls rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries and had four receptions for 41 yards. Trace Hawkins was 16-of-23 passing for 154 yards and a touchdown. Sager Quinn had four solo tackles and three tackles for losses. Blake Hammett and Clayton Goad intercepted passes. Next: Friday at Ridgeland (1-5)

10. (10) Oconee County (2-3)

Last week: Game with Cherokee Bluff postponed until Oct. 17. Next: Friday at East Hall (3-3)

Class 2A

1. (1) Pierce County (5-0)

Last week: Game with Vidalia canceled. Next: Friday vs. Cook (2-4)

2. (2) Morgan County (6-0)

Last week: Beat Westside-Macon 35-32. Morgan County trailed 31-21 in the fourth quarter and won despite surrendering 510 total yards. Davis Strickland was 20-of-29 passing for 300 yards and four touchdowns. Jaylen Elder had seven receptions for 135 yards and two touchdowns, one a 50-yarder for the game-winner. Ty Tillery had six receptions for 79 yards and two touchdowns. Christian Monfort rushed for 136 yards on 14 carries. Next: Friday vs. Rutland (0-6)

3. (3) Carver-Columbus (5-1)

Last week: Beat Hardaway 42-0. Matthew Mungin was 10-of-13 passing for 124 yards and two touchdowns. Kobe Caslin rushed for 95 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. Antavius Watt and Kolin Hodge intercepted passes, and freshman Kingston Brown returned a fumble 48 yards for a touchdown. Carver held Hardaway to 32 total yards. Next: Friday vs. Shaw (3-3)

4. (4) Burke County (4-1)

Last week: Game with Glenn Hills postponed indefinitely. Next: Friday vs. Thomson (3-2)

5. (5) Stephens County (3-2)

Last week: Game with Franklin County postponed until Monday night. Next: Friday vs. Prince Avenue Christian (3-3)

6. (6) Callaway (3-2)

Last week: Game with Pike County postponed until Oct. 18. Next: Thursday at Westside-Macon (2-4)

7. (7) Rockmart (4-2)

Last week: Beat Sonoraville 42-7. Hagen Sharp was 5-of-5 passing for 132 yards and two touchdowns, one a 75-yarder to Tristan Anderson that opened the scoring. Tyree McCrary rushed for 92 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. Kannon Jones returned an interception for a touchdown. Next: Oct. 11 vs. North Cobb Christian (5-0)

8. (8) Appling County (3-2)

Last week: Game with Fitzgerald postponed until Monday night. Next: Oct. 11 vs. Crisp Co. (1-5)

9. (9) Sumter County (6-0)

Last week: Beat Jordan 56-0. Demontae Reeves rushed for 139 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries and returned a punt 47 yards for a touchdown. Keaston Taylor returned an interception and a fumble for touchdowns. Sumter County allowed 37 total yards. Next: Friday vs. Spencer (4-2)

10. (10) Ringgold (4-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Union County (2-3)

Class A Division I

1. (1) Toombs County (5-0)

Last week: Game with Tattnall County canceled. Next: Friday vs. Swainsboro (1-5)

2. (2) Dublin (5-0)

Last week: Game with Northeast postponed until Oct. 11. Next: Friday vs. ACE Charter (3-2)

3. (3) Thomasville (4-1)

Last week: Beat Jeff Davis 31-7. Cam Hill rushed for 120 yards and two touchdowns on five carries and passed for 55 yards. A.J. Bean had two sacks. Next: Friday vs. Worth County (2-3)

4. (4) Fannin County (6-0)

Last week: Beat Gordon Central 38-6. Fannin County finished with 619 total yards. Lawson Sullivan was 12-of-23 passing for 216 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 159 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. Carson Callihan rushed for 172 yards and three touchdowns and had four receptions for 77 yards. Elijah Weaver had three receptions for 84 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Chattooga (5-1)

5. (5) Fitzgerald (3-1)

Last week: Game with Appling County postponed until Monday night. Next: Friday at Brantley County (1-4)

6. (6) Dodge County (6-0)

Last week: Beat Southwest 49-0. Duke Johnson rushed for 117 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries and returned a fumble for a touchdown. Dodge County led 13-0 at halftime, and Jerimiah Burns returned the second-half kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown. Dodge held Southwest to 60 total yards and forced six turnovers. Next: Friday at Washington County (3-3)

7. (7) Northeast (4-1)

Last week: Game with Dublin postponed until Oct. 11. Next: Thursday vs. Bleckley County (2-3)

8. (8) Rabun County (5-1)

Last week: Beat Providence Christian 50-14. Reid Giles rushed for 202 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries. Lake Evans rushed for 89 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries and had 26 receiving yards. Next: Friday at Commerce (3-3)

9. (9) Lamar County (4-1)

Last week: Beat McNair 19-16. Lamar County led 19-3 at halftime time and held on, never letting McNair get inside its 35-yard line after McNair’s 99-yard TD pass made the score 19-16 early in the fourth quarter. The Trojans rushed for 268 yards and won despite attempting only one pass (incomplete). Kenyae Barnes rushed for 94 yards and two touchdowns on four carries and had 178 all-purpose yards. Kaden Carter, who attempted Lamar’s only pass, had 10 solo tackles, two for losses, and rushed for 40 yards. Next: Thursday at Towers (2-2)

10. (10) Commerce (3-3)

Last week: Beat Elbert County 42-27. Jacari Huff rushed for 151 yards and three touchdowns. Tysean Wiggins ran for 90 yards. Jaiden Daniels rushed for 53. Commerce led 28-6 at halftime. Next: Friday vs. Rabun County (5-1)

Class A Division II

1. (1) Bowdon (5-1)

Last week: Beat B.T. Washington, Ala. 42-18. Charles Maxell was 10-of-19 passing for 157 yards. Naty Bhony rushed for 167 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. Josh Davis rushed for 117 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. Kaiden Prothro had four receptions for 90 yards and three touchdowns. Jonah Wilson had two tackles for losses and two sacks. Next: Friday vs. Manchester (4-1)

2. (2) Irwin County (5-0)

Last week: Game with Clinch County postponed until Oct. 18. Next: Friday at Turner County (0-5)

3. (3) Manchester (4-1)

Last week: Beat Trion 34-7. Darius Favors rushed for 269 yards on 10 carries and scored on runs of 73 and 47 yards. He had 10 tackles playing linebacker. Keelan Whitaker rushed for 87 yards, and Qua Cooper ran for 67. Manchester rushed for 376 yards as a team on 29 attempts and did not complete a pass. Next: Friday at Bowdon (5-1)

4. (4) Brooks County (3-3)

Last week: Beat Turner County 49-0. Chris Cole rushed for 127 yards on 11 carries. Trae Steven ran for 99 yards on three carries. Brooks County led 42-0 at halftime and held Turner County to minus-26 rushing yards. Amarjae Mitchell and Marquis Williams had 2.5 tackles for losses apiece. Next: Friday vs. Lanier County (1-5)

5. (5) Clinch County (5-0)

Last week: Game with Irwin County postponed until Oct. 18. Next: Friday vs. Charlton County (4-2)

6. (6) Greene County (5-1)

Last week: Beat Miller Grove 33-0. Steve Miller caught a touchdown pass and intercepted a pass. Greene County rushed for 285 yards and held Miller Grove to five first downs. Next: Friday vs. Warren County (4-2)

7. (7) Lincoln County (5-0)

Last week: Game with Strom Thurmond, S.C., canceled. Next: Oct. 11 vs. Washington-Wilkes (3-3)

8. (8) Trion (6-1)

Last week: Lost to Manchester 34-7. Kade Smith, who entered as the state’s leading passer, was limited to 11-of-24 passing for 105 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Mount Zion-Carroll (3-4)

9. (9) Metter (3-1)

Last week: Game with Emanuel County Institute postponed indefinitely. Next: Friday at Claxton (0-6)

10. (10) Early County (3-3)

Last week: Lost to Seminole County 28-12. Early County trailed 14-12 at halftime and failed to score from there. Early County had replaced Seminole County in the rankings two weeks ago. Next: Friday at Randolph-Clay (2-2)

Class 3A-A

1. (1) Savannah Christian (5-0)

Last week: Game with Blessed Trinity canceled. Next: Friday at Savannah Country Day (2-3)

2. (2) Hebron Christian (5-1)

Last week: Beat East Jackson 66-7. Thomas Stallworth was 14-of-19 passing for 309 yards and five touchdowns. Jarvis Mathurin had five receptions for 124 yards and a touchdown and 108 return yards, including a 70-yard punt return for a touchdown. Noah Hill had five receptions for 101 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday at Hart County (3-3)

3. (3) Prince Avenue Christian (3-3)

Last week: Beat Hart County 43-21. Andrew Beard rushed for 152 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. Next: Friday at Stephens County (3-2)

4. (4) Athens Academy (6-0)

Last week: Beat Oglethorpe County 47-27. Keyon Standifer had three receptions for 101 yards and two touchdowns and returned an interception for a touchdown. Jamari Welch rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown on nine carries. Next: Friday at Banks County (0-5)

5. (5) Lovett (6-0)

Last week: Beat Holy Innocents’ 28-6. Kalil Townes rushed for 96 yards and a touchdown. Quinn Carroll was 8-of-11 passing for 89 yards and two touchdowns, both to Casani Bartlett. Thomas Strang returned an interception for a touchdown to give Lovett a 21-6 lead in the first half. Next: Friday vs. Therrell (1-5)

6. (6) Fellowship Christian (4-2)

Last week: Beat Mount Vernon 56-28. C.J. Givers rushed for 153 yards and four touchdowns on 15 carries and caught three passes for 50 yards and a touchdown. Jonathan Granby was 10-of-16 passing for 156 yards and a touchdown. Al Thompson had a team-leading six solo tackles, two tackles for losses and a 71-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Next: Friday at St. Francis (0-6)

7. (7) Calvary Day (4-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Long County (5-0)

8. (8) North Cobb Christian (5-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Murray County (1-5)

9. (9) Wesleyan (5-1)

Last week: Beat Mount Pisgah Christian 52-7. Ben Brown was 8-of-14 passing for 252 yards and five touchdowns. Carter Hayes had three receptions for 145 yards and two touchdowns. Ryley Webb returned an interception 40 yards for a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Mount Vernon (3-2)

10. (10) Greater Atlanta Christian (3-3)

Last week: Beat Dawson County 21-16. Gabe Daniels had eight receptions for 150 yards and two touchdowns. Maceo Woodward rushed for 86 yards. Reid Voyles had nine tackles, and Ralphie Blakey intercepted a pass. Next: Oct. 11 at North Hall (4-2)

