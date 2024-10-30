Highest-scoring teams in each GHSA classification through Week 11

Here are the top 10 teams in most points scored per game, by classification:
Class 6A
47.4 - Carrollton
42.8 - Camden County
42.8 - North Cobb
41.6 - Mill Creek
39.1 - Buford
38.2 - Lowndes
37.7 - North Gwinnett
37.1 - Newton
36.5 - Grayson
36.2 - Douglas County
Class 5A
53.3 - Lee County
51.0 - Thomas County Central
48.6 - Hughes
45.0 - Brunswick
42.1 - Roswell
41.6 - Rome
41.6 - Milton
40.9 - Houston County
39.2 - Gainesville
38.0 - Effingham County
Class 4A
44.3 - Marist
44.1 - Southwest DeKalb
42.7 - Eastside
41.6 - Central (Carrollton)
40.7 - North Oconee
40.5 - Cedartown
39.3 - Perry
39.1 - Creekside
37.0 - Tucker
36.5 - Cartersville
Class 3A
44.8 - Peach County
39.5 - Calvary Day
39.0 - Jenkins
37.4 - Westover
36.8 - West Laurens
35.4 - LaGrange
34.6 - Cairo
34.2 - Cherokee Bluff
34.1 - Sandy Creek
34.0 - Lumpkin County
Class 2A
42.6 - Prince Avenue Christian
42.1 - Burke County
40.0 - Hebron Christian
39.7 - Morgan County
39.5 - Thomson
37.6 - Carver (Atlanta)
37.0 - Pierce County
33.0 - Carver (Columbus)
32.6 - North Cobb Christian
31.7 - Callaway
Class A Division I
50.0 - Dublin
48.3 - Toombs County
41.7 - Fannin County
41.3 - Athens Academy
40.1 - Savannah Christian
39.4 - Worth County
38.2 - Heard County
36.6 - Wesleyan
35.8 - Temple
35.4 - Fellowship Christian
Class A Division II
45.8 - Irwin County
43.1 - Bowdon
38.0 - Hancock Central
37.4 - Lincoln County
34.1 - Atkinson County
33.8 - Trion
32.7 - Schley County
32.1 - Brooks County
31.1 - Telfair County
31.0 - Mitchell County
