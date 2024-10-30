High School Sports
Highest-scoring teams in each GHSA classification through Week 11

North Gwinnett runningback Julian Waters (24) runs the ball during the first half of the game against Norcross High School on Friday, November 4, 2022. (Natrice Miller/natrice.miller@ajc.com)

16 minutes ago

Here are the top 10 teams in most points scored per game, by classification:

Class 6A

47.4 - Carrollton

42.8 - Camden County

42.8 - North Cobb

41.6 - Mill Creek

39.1 - Buford

38.2 - Lowndes

37.7 - North Gwinnett

37.1 - Newton

36.5 - Grayson

36.2 - Douglas County

Class 5A

53.3 - Lee County

51.0 - Thomas County Central

48.6 - Hughes

45.0 - Brunswick

42.1 - Roswell

41.6 - Rome

41.6 - Milton

40.9 - Houston County

39.2 - Gainesville

38.0 - Effingham County

Class 4A

44.3 - Marist

44.1 - Southwest DeKalb

42.7 - Eastside

41.6 - Central (Carrollton)

40.7 - North Oconee

40.5 - Cedartown

39.3 - Perry

39.1 - Creekside

37.0 - Tucker

36.5 - Cartersville

Class 3A

44.8 - Peach County

39.5 - Calvary Day

39.0 - Jenkins

37.4 - Westover

36.8 - West Laurens

35.4 - LaGrange

34.6 - Cairo

34.2 - Cherokee Bluff

34.1 - Sandy Creek

34.0 - Lumpkin County

Class 2A

42.6 - Prince Avenue Christian

42.1 - Burke County

40.0 - Hebron Christian

39.7 - Morgan County

39.5 - Thomson

37.6 - Carver (Atlanta)

37.0 - Pierce County

33.0 - Carver (Columbus)

32.6 - North Cobb Christian

31.7 - Callaway

Class A Division I

50.0 - Dublin

48.3 - Toombs County

41.7 - Fannin County

41.3 - Athens Academy

40.1 - Savannah Christian

39.4 - Worth County

38.2 - Heard County

36.6 - Wesleyan

35.8 - Temple

35.4 - Fellowship Christian

Class A Division II

45.8 - Irwin County

43.1 - Bowdon

38.0 - Hancock Central

37.4 - Lincoln County

34.1 - Atkinson County

33.8 - Trion

32.7 - Schley County

32.1 - Brooks County

31.1 - Telfair County

31.0 - Mitchell County

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

