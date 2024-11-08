High School Sports
Highest-scoring teams in a regular season in GHSA history

Eagle's Landing Christian Academy's Keaton Mitchell scores a touchdown during the Class A private state title football championship game against Wesleyan High School at Georgia State Stadium Friday, December 13, 2019. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJC

Eagle's Landing Christian Academy's Keaton Mitchell scores a touchdown during the Class A private state title football championship game against Wesleyan High School at Georgia State Stadium Friday, December 13, 2019. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJC
55 minutes ago

Lee County’s 543 points scored this season are fifth-most in GHSA history. Dublin also reached the 500-point mark with an even 500. Thomas County Central finished with 497.

552 - 2019 Eagle’s Landing Christian

549 - 2005 Dublin

549 - 2011 Camden County

545 - 2018 Pelham

543 - 2024 Lee County

536 - 2017 Lowndes

535 - 2021 Trinity Christian

534 - 1972 Southeast Bulloch

533 - 2018 Eagle’s Landing Christian

533 - 2022 Hughes

531 - 2018 Rome

528 - 2019 Pelham

523 - 2014 Washington County

523 - 2017 Eagle’s Landing Christian

520 - 2013 Gainesville

517 - 2023 Roswell

514 - 2013 Buford

512 - 2017 Cartersville

511 - 2013 Monroe Area

509 - 2011 Thomson

508 - 2007 North Hall

508 - 2019 Mitchell County

507 - 2020 Rabun County

505 - 2013 Tucker

504 - 2021 Chamblee

503 - 2023 Rome

502 - 2004 St. Anne-Pacelli

501 - 1997 Miller County

501 - 2021 Warner Robins

500 - 2019 Peach County

500 - 2024 Dublin

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

