Highest-scoring teams in a regular season in GHSA history

Lee County’s 543 points scored this season are fifth-most in GHSA history. Dublin also reached the 500-point mark with an even 500. Thomas County Central finished with 497.
552 - 2019 Eagle’s Landing Christian
549 - 2005 Dublin
549 - 2011 Camden County
545 - 2018 Pelham
543 - 2024 Lee County
536 - 2017 Lowndes
535 - 2021 Trinity Christian
534 - 1972 Southeast Bulloch
533 - 2018 Eagle’s Landing Christian
533 - 2022 Hughes
531 - 2018 Rome
528 - 2019 Pelham
523 - 2014 Washington County
523 - 2017 Eagle’s Landing Christian
520 - 2013 Gainesville
517 - 2023 Roswell
514 - 2013 Buford
512 - 2017 Cartersville
511 - 2013 Monroe Area
509 - 2011 Thomson
508 - 2007 North Hall
508 - 2019 Mitchell County
507 - 2020 Rabun County
505 - 2013 Tucker
504 - 2021 Chamblee
503 - 2023 Rome
502 - 2004 St. Anne-Pacelli
501 - 1997 Miller County
501 - 2021 Warner Robins
500 - 2019 Peach County
500 - 2024 Dublin
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author