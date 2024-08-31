High school football scores from Week 3

Thursday
Bacon County 31, Treutlen 21
Crawford County 24, Kendrick 7
Decatur 30, Carver-Atlanta 20
East Forsyth 34, Winder-Barrow 30
Howard 31, Rutland 12
Landmark Christian 35, Towers 18
Lovett 46, Spencer 23
Northeast 42, Washington County 9
South Atlanta 16, Washington 0
Friday
ACE Charter 45, Jefferson County 0
Appling County 34, Wayne County 0
Armuchee 41, Cherokee Christian 18
Athens Academy 48, Shaw 14
Atlantic High School 53, Jonesboro 13
Aucilla Christian, Fla. 33, Pataula Charter 12
B.E.S.T. Academy 34, Mt. Pisgah Christian 18
Benedictine 43, Burke County 14
Bleckley County 42, East Laurens 6
Blessed Trinity 23, Prince Avenue 21
Bowdon 37, Bremen 17
Brentwood School 41, Georgia Military 0
Briarwood Academy 44, Glascock County 16
Brooks County 45, Cook 14
Calhoun 28, Westminster 20
Cambridge 39, Creekview 0
Camden County 52, West Broward F.L. 29
Campbell 33, Etowah 7
Carrollton 44, Rome 22
Cartersville 24, Hapeville 0
Cass 49, Adairsville 0
Cedartown 63, Alexander 28
Centennial 17, Johns Creek 13
Central-Carroll 44, Hiram 21
Chattahoochee 52, Discovery 14
Chattahoochee County 54, Jordan 7
Cherokee 65, Pope 42
Cherokee Bluff 38, North Hall 13
Chiles, Fla 55, Pelham 27
Christian Heritage 21, Pepperell 14
Clinch County 33, Miller County 22
Coffee 40, Columbia County 13
Collins Hill 44, Cedar Grove 13
Commerce 24, Luella 14
Dade County, GA. 35, LaFayette 0
Darlington 49, Ridgeland 7
Dodge County 42, Central-Macon 12
Dominion Christian 29, Walker 14
Dothan, AL 49, Monroe 27
Drew 47, South Cobb 7
Dublin 56, Southwest 34
Duluth 35, Shiloh 6
East Hall 55, Johnson-Gainesville 0
East Jackson 37, Dawson County 10
East Paulding 34, Paulding County 3
Eastside 54, Alcovy 9
Elbert County 49, Wesleyan 35
Evans 38, Grovetown 3
Fannin County 42, Union County 7
Fitzgerald 25, Crisp County 7
Forsyth Central 10, Flowery Branch 0
Franklin County 9, Banks County 6
Gainesville 41, Westlake 7
Gilmer 35, Pickens 34
Gordon Central 37, Josey 0
Grayson 53, Dorman 0
Greene County 25, Haralson County 3
Habersham Central 31, White County 28
Hardaway 19, Greenville 18
Harris County 15, Carver-Columbus 6
Hebron Christian 24, University Christian, FL 12
Hillgrove 38, McIntosh 0
Houston County 31, Perry 17
Irwin County 60, Schley County 35
Jackson County 35, Dacula 28
Jasper County 17, Wilkinson County 6
Jeff Davis 32, Charlton County 0
Jefferson 42, Clarke Central 14
Jenkins 58, Groves 0
Jones County 28, Hampton 9
King’s Ridge 62, Heritage School-Newnan 7
Lake Oconee Academy 48, Hancock Central 44
Lakeside-Evans 28, South Aiken, SC 19
Lakeview Academy 42, Towns County 0
Lamar County 19, Jackson 10
Laney 32, Putnam County 25
Lassiter 42, Northview 0
Lee County 55, Tift County 7
Liberty County 20, Windsor Forest 19
Lincoln County 49, McCormick, S.C. 16
Lithia Springs 14, Pebblebrook 13
Long County 42, Johnson-Savannah 0
Lowndes 46, Central Gwinnett 13
Lumpkin County 28, Hart County 25
M. L. King 27, Salem 0
Madison County 27, Loganville 7
Marist 38, Woodward Academy 0
Mary Persons 42, New Westminster BC 6
McEachern 33, Marietta 27
McNair 33, Midtown 0
Mill Creek 48, Archer 14
Milton 58, Alpharetta 0
Model 23, Coosa 13
Montgomery County 26, Atkinson County 21
Morgan County 24, Oconee County 13
Mt. Paran Christian 27, St. Francis 3
Murphy, NC 29, Heard County 27
Murray County 34, Southeast Whitfield 14
New Hampstead 47, Effingham County 44
New Manchester 56, Stone Mountain 6
Newnan 20, Arabia Mountain 6
North Atlanta 10, Wheeler 9
North Cobb 27, East Coweta 20
North Cobb Christian 48, Coahulla Creek 0
North Forsyth 33, Lanier 20
North Gwinnett 14, Colquitt County 3
North Paulding 26, Harrison 23
Northside-Columbus 22, Northgate 2
Northwest Whitfield 12, Dalton 0
Oceanside Collegiate 16, Calvary Day 15
Ola 7, Eagle’s Landing Christian 3
Opelika, AL 48, Callaway 13
Peach County 42, Berkmar 7
Pierce County 42, Brantley County 7
Portal 34, Twiggs County 20
Randolph-Clay 30, Columbus 8
Richmond Hill 45, Everglades FL 0
Ringgold 17, Heritage-Catoosa 14
River Ridge 42, Allatoona 13
Rockdale County 14, Miller Grove 0
Roswell 42, Walton 32
Sandy Creek 27, LaGrange 7
Savannah Christian 45, Providence Christian 0
Seckinger 45, Mountain View 10
Seminole County 38, Sneads High School, FL 13
Sequoyah 24, Kell 21
Social Circle 15, KIPP Atlanta Charter 2
South Forsyth 28, Riverwood 14
South Gwinnett 42, Brookwood 20
Southeast Bulloch 43, Islands 7
Southwest DeKalb 61, Chamblee 7
Southwest Georgia Academy 71, Southwest Georgia STEM 18
Sprayberry 38, Kennesaw Mountain 3
Starr’s Mill 35, Veterans 27
Stephens County 52, Cedar Shoals 3
Stephenson 21, Dutchtown 20
Stockbridge 49, Locust Grove 42
Sumter County 51, Pike County 7
Swainsboro 37, Metter 14
Telfair County 35, Berrien 14
Thomas County Central 63, Florida State High 28
Thomasville 35, Cairo 28 OT
Thomson 14, Richmond Academy 7
Toombs County 49, South Effingham 0
Trion 42, Temple 15
Union Grove 35, McDonough 7
Valdosta 43, Dougherty 0
Vidalia 43, Tattnall County 6
Walnut Grove 35, Apalachee 13
Ware County 49, Bainbridge 7
Warner Robins 34, Northside, Warner Robins 12
Warren County 28, Johnson County 20
Washington-Wilkes 20, Oglethorpe County 17
West Forsyth 45, Parkview 21
West Hall 31, Chestatee 19
West Laurens 42, North Clayton 8
Westover 56, Westside-Macon 31
Wilcox County 41, Terrell County 0
Woodstock 58, North Springs 7
Worth County 46, Dooly County 3
