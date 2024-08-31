High School Sports

High school football scores from Week 3

Kell defensive lineman Tyshawn Natt (99) recovers a North Atlanta fumble for a turnover during the first half of the Corky Kell Dave Hunter Classic at Kell High School, Wednesday, August 14, 2024, in Marietta, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

By Score Atlanta
17 minutes ago

Thursday

Bacon County 31, Treutlen 21

Crawford County 24, Kendrick 7

Decatur 30, Carver-Atlanta 20

East Forsyth 34, Winder-Barrow 30

Howard 31, Rutland 12

Landmark Christian 35, Towers 18

Lovett 46, Spencer 23

Northeast 42, Washington County 9

South Atlanta 16, Washington 0

Friday

ACE Charter 45, Jefferson County 0

Appling County 34, Wayne County 0

Armuchee 41, Cherokee Christian 18

Athens Academy 48, Shaw 14

Atlantic High School 53, Jonesboro 13

Aucilla Christian, Fla. 33, Pataula Charter 12

B.E.S.T. Academy 34, Mt. Pisgah Christian 18

Benedictine 43, Burke County 14

Bleckley County 42, East Laurens 6

Blessed Trinity 23, Prince Avenue 21

Bowdon 37, Bremen 17

Brentwood School 41, Georgia Military 0

Briarwood Academy 44, Glascock County 16

Brooks County 45, Cook 14

Calhoun 28, Westminster 20

Cambridge 39, Creekview 0

Camden County 52, West Broward F.L. 29

Campbell 33, Etowah 7

Carrollton 44, Rome 22

Cartersville 24, Hapeville 0

Cass 49, Adairsville 0

Cedartown 63, Alexander 28

Centennial 17, Johns Creek 13

Central-Carroll 44, Hiram 21

Chattahoochee 52, Discovery 14

Chattahoochee County 54, Jordan 7

Cherokee 65, Pope 42

Cherokee Bluff 38, North Hall 13

Chiles, Fla 55, Pelham 27

Christian Heritage 21, Pepperell 14

Clinch County 33, Miller County 22

Coffee 40, Columbia County 13

Collins Hill 44, Cedar Grove 13

Commerce 24, Luella 14

Dade County, GA. 35, LaFayette 0

Darlington 49, Ridgeland 7

Dodge County 42, Central-Macon 12

Dominion Christian 29, Walker 14

Dothan, AL 49, Monroe 27

Drew 47, South Cobb 7

Dublin 56, Southwest 34

Duluth 35, Shiloh 6

East Hall 55, Johnson-Gainesville 0

East Jackson 37, Dawson County 10

East Paulding 34, Paulding County 3

Eastside 54, Alcovy 9

Elbert County 49, Wesleyan 35

Evans 38, Grovetown 3

Fannin County 42, Union County 7

Fitzgerald 25, Crisp County 7

Forsyth Central 10, Flowery Branch 0

Franklin County 9, Banks County 6

Gainesville 41, Westlake 7

Gilmer 35, Pickens 34

Gordon Central 37, Josey 0

Grayson 53, Dorman 0

Greene County 25, Haralson County 3

Habersham Central 31, White County 28

Hardaway 19, Greenville 18

Harris County 15, Carver-Columbus 6

Hebron Christian 24, University Christian, FL 12

Hillgrove 38, McIntosh 0

Houston County 31, Perry 17

Irwin County 60, Schley County 35

Jackson County 35, Dacula 28

Jasper County 17, Wilkinson County 6

Jeff Davis 32, Charlton County 0

Jefferson 42, Clarke Central 14

Jenkins 58, Groves 0

Jones County 28, Hampton 9

King’s Ridge 62, Heritage School-Newnan 7

Lake Oconee Academy 48, Hancock Central 44

Lakeside-Evans 28, South Aiken, SC 19

Lakeview Academy 42, Towns County 0

Lamar County 19, Jackson 10

Laney 32, Putnam County 25

Lassiter 42, Northview 0

Lee County 55, Tift County 7

Liberty County 20, Windsor Forest 19

Lincoln County 49, McCormick, S.C. 16

Lithia Springs 14, Pebblebrook 13

Long County 42, Johnson-Savannah 0

Lowndes 46, Central Gwinnett 13

Lumpkin County 28, Hart County 25

M. L. King 27, Salem 0

Madison County 27, Loganville 7

Marist 38, Woodward Academy 0

Mary Persons 42, New Westminster BC 6

McEachern 33, Marietta 27

McNair 33, Midtown 0

Mill Creek 48, Archer 14

Milton 58, Alpharetta 0

Model 23, Coosa 13

Montgomery County 26, Atkinson County 21

Morgan County 24, Oconee County 13

Mt. Paran Christian 27, St. Francis 3

Murphy, NC 29, Heard County 27

Murray County 34, Southeast Whitfield 14

New Hampstead 47, Effingham County 44

New Manchester 56, Stone Mountain 6

Newnan 20, Arabia Mountain 6

North Atlanta 10, Wheeler 9

North Cobb 27, East Coweta 20

North Cobb Christian 48, Coahulla Creek 0

North Forsyth 33, Lanier 20

North Gwinnett 14, Colquitt County 3

North Paulding 26, Harrison 23

Northside-Columbus 22, Northgate 2

Northwest Whitfield 12, Dalton 0

Oceanside Collegiate 16, Calvary Day 15

Ola 7, Eagle’s Landing Christian 3

Opelika, AL 48, Callaway 13

Peach County 42, Berkmar 7

Pierce County 42, Brantley County 7

Portal 34, Twiggs County 20

Randolph-Clay 30, Columbus 8

Richmond Hill 45, Everglades FL 0

Ringgold 17, Heritage-Catoosa 14

River Ridge 42, Allatoona 13

Rockdale County 14, Miller Grove 0

Roswell 42, Walton 32

Sandy Creek 27, LaGrange 7

Savannah Christian 45, Providence Christian 0

Seckinger 45, Mountain View 10

Seminole County 38, Sneads High School, FL 13

Sequoyah 24, Kell 21

Social Circle 15, KIPP Atlanta Charter 2

South Forsyth 28, Riverwood 14

South Gwinnett 42, Brookwood 20

Southeast Bulloch 43, Islands 7

Southwest DeKalb 61, Chamblee 7

Southwest Georgia Academy 71, Southwest Georgia STEM 18

Sprayberry 38, Kennesaw Mountain 3

Starr’s Mill 35, Veterans 27

Stephens County 52, Cedar Shoals 3

Stephenson 21, Dutchtown 20

Stockbridge 49, Locust Grove 42

Sumter County 51, Pike County 7

Swainsboro 37, Metter 14

Telfair County 35, Berrien 14

Thomas County Central 63, Florida State High 28

Thomasville 35, Cairo 28 OT

Thomson 14, Richmond Academy 7

Toombs County 49, South Effingham 0

Trion 42, Temple 15

Union Grove 35, McDonough 7

Valdosta 43, Dougherty 0

Vidalia 43, Tattnall County 6

Walnut Grove 35, Apalachee 13

Ware County 49, Bainbridge 7

Warner Robins 34, Northside, Warner Robins 12

Warren County 28, Johnson County 20

Washington-Wilkes 20, Oglethorpe County 17

West Forsyth 45, Parkview 21

West Hall 31, Chestatee 19

West Laurens 42, North Clayton 8

Westover 56, Westside-Macon 31

Wilcox County 41, Terrell County 0

Woodstock 58, North Springs 7

Worth County 46, Dooly County 3

