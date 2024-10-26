High school football roundups from Week 11

Class 6A

Class 5A

Class 4A

Class 3A

Class 2A

Class A Division I

Class A Division II

Thursday games

Class 5A

East Paulding 31, South Paulding 28

Senior quarterback Chantz Bouknight was 11-of-17 passing for 146 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 22 yards and a touchdown to lead East Paulding past South Paulding. Senior Javen Parker led rushers with 18 carries for 125 yards and a touchdown. Senior Brian Allen had five catches for 97 yards and a touchdown. Senior Landon Shaffer was 4-for-4 on point-after tries and 1-for-1 on field goals. Emery Giles returned a fumble for a touchdown to lead the East Paulding defense.

Shiloh 29, Lakeside-DeKalb 21

Senior Marlin Mathis had 22 carries for 303 yards and three touchdowns to pace Shiloh. Senior quarterback Ricky Simmons had one touchdown pass to senior Landon Dean.

Class 4A

Eastside 62, Cedar Shoals 10

Eastside rushed for seven touchdowns from six different players to move past Cedar Shoals. Junior Myles Sims had two touchdown runs while junior Tyler Solomon, sophomore Cameron Griffieth, freshman Josh Barr, sophomore Amond Sands and senior Jayden Barr each had one touchdown run. Junior quarterback Payton Shaw was 11-of-13 passing for 175 yards and a touchdown to senior Michael Kenon Jr.

Southwest DeKalb 55, Northview 8

Braylon Carter passed for four touchdowns and ran for another to lead the Panthers past Northview. Samuel Turner caught two touchdown receptions while Tamir Rudolph and Ramique Thomas each had one touchdown reception. Kingston Lobdell and Bryce Smith each had one touchdown run for Southwest DeKalb and Rudolph tacked on a kickoff returned for a touchdown in the romp.

Class 3A

Cedar Grove 44, Riverdale 0

Zsewaun Smith, who ran for five touchdowns last week, added 250 rushing yards and three touchdowns to lead Cedar Grove past Riverdale. Josiah Moore passed for touchdowns to Smith and Cleve Sutherland. Amon Martin scored on a touchdown run for the Saints.

Troup 37, Spalding 14

Junior Garrison Edwards had two carries for 77 yards and two touchdowns to lead Troup past Spalding. Juniors Trenton Hodo and Monty Heard each had one rushing touchdown for Troup.

Class A Division I

McNair 27, Towers 18

McNair rushed for nearly 300 yards and four touchdowns to move past Towers in a Region 4 game. Anterrion Theodore had 10 carries for 129 yards and a touchdown. Jeremy Victor added 73 rushing yards with two touchdowns.