High school football roundups from Week 11

This file will be updated throughout the evening so check back to catch all of the action.
The AJC has writers at Gainesville at Roswell, Norcross at North Gwinnett and Hillgrove at Harrison. Follow the link to Todd Holcomb’s Friday Night Wrap or see the Friday recaps directly below. The Thursday recaps are at the bottom of the file.
Friday games
Class 6A
Class 5A
Class 4A
Class 3A
Class 2A
Class A Division I
Class A Division II
Thursday games
Class 5A
East Paulding 31, South Paulding 28
Senior quarterback Chantz Bouknight was 11-of-17 passing for 146 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 22 yards and a touchdown to lead East Paulding past South Paulding. Senior Javen Parker led rushers with 18 carries for 125 yards and a touchdown. Senior Brian Allen had five catches for 97 yards and a touchdown. Senior Landon Shaffer was 4-for-4 on point-after tries and 1-for-1 on field goals. Emery Giles returned a fumble for a touchdown to lead the East Paulding defense.
Shiloh 29, Lakeside-DeKalb 21
Senior Marlin Mathis had 22 carries for 303 yards and three touchdowns to pace Shiloh. Senior quarterback Ricky Simmons had one touchdown pass to senior Landon Dean.
Class 4A
Eastside 62, Cedar Shoals 10
Eastside rushed for seven touchdowns from six different players to move past Cedar Shoals. Junior Myles Sims had two touchdown runs while junior Tyler Solomon, sophomore Cameron Griffieth, freshman Josh Barr, sophomore Amond Sands and senior Jayden Barr each had one touchdown run. Junior quarterback Payton Shaw was 11-of-13 passing for 175 yards and a touchdown to senior Michael Kenon Jr.
Southwest DeKalb 55, Northview 8
Braylon Carter passed for four touchdowns and ran for another to lead the Panthers past Northview. Samuel Turner caught two touchdown receptions while Tamir Rudolph and Ramique Thomas each had one touchdown reception. Kingston Lobdell and Bryce Smith each had one touchdown run for Southwest DeKalb and Rudolph tacked on a kickoff returned for a touchdown in the romp.
Class 3A
Cedar Grove 44, Riverdale 0
Zsewaun Smith, who ran for five touchdowns last week, added 250 rushing yards and three touchdowns to lead Cedar Grove past Riverdale. Josiah Moore passed for touchdowns to Smith and Cleve Sutherland. Amon Martin scored on a touchdown run for the Saints.
Troup 37, Spalding 14
Junior Garrison Edwards had two carries for 77 yards and two touchdowns to lead Troup past Spalding. Juniors Trenton Hodo and Monty Heard each had one rushing touchdown for Troup.
Class A Division I
McNair 27, Towers 18
McNair rushed for nearly 300 yards and four touchdowns to move past Towers in a Region 4 game. Anterrion Theodore had 10 carries for 129 yards and a touchdown. Jeremy Victor added 73 rushing yards with two touchdowns.
About the Author
Credit: Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com