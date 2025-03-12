Class 3A-A private champion Hebron Christian hires football coach

Dallas was Gess’ associate head coach from 2014-16 while the two were at Eagle’s Landing Christian. ELCA won state titles each of those three seasons.

From there, Dallas moved on to Trinity Christian, a school in Sharpsburg. Trinity Christian had little football success until Dallas led the Lions a state runner-up finish in 2017, his first season, in the Georgia Independent School Association (GISA).

Trinity joined the GHSA the follow year. The Lions' 2021 team was 14-0, averaged 53 points per game and defeated Prince Avenue Christian 55-28 for the Class A Private championship. Trinity defeated Gess’ ELCA team 48-45 in the semifinals.

Dallas’s sons, quarterback David Dallas and receiver Josh Dallas, were all-state players from the 2021 championship team who signed with Georgia Southern.

Dallas also was head coach at Landmark Christian from 2001 to 2017 and won six region titles.

Dallas is from Tennessee.