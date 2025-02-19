Fresh off state title, Hebron Christian’s Jonathan Gess takes job in South Carolina

“The past three years at Hebron Christian Academy have been truly special, and I am deeply grateful for the incredible people I’ve met and the amazing opportunities I have experienced at HCA,” Gess said in a statement. “However, the Lord is leading me to a new chapter, one centered on putting family first. After 18 years of coaching football in Georgia, I sense God calling me to prioritize my wife, Dee, and serve her as Christ loves the Church. While it’s difficult to leave behind the success and community we’ve built, we feel called to return to South Carolina, a state where I grew up and we both attended college. We feel like God has called us to Southside Christian School in Greenville, South Carolina, and we look forward to what God has in store for us in this next chapter of our lives.”

Hebron Christian defeated Prince Avenue Christian 56-28 in a December championship game that was a reversal of their regular-season matchup. Coincidentally, Prince Avenue Christian coach Greg Vandagriff left earlier this month to take a job at Lakeway Christian in Tennessee, his home state, in perhaps the only offseason coaching surprise that rivals this one.

Gess became the 16th coach to win championships at two schools. His career record is 187-49.

Gess is from Clover, S.C., near Charlotte. He was a walk-on player and three-year starting center at The Citadel, then went into the Air Force and was stationed at Robins Air Force Base in Warner Robins.

While there, he began helping coach at First Presbyterian Day. He became Eagle’s Landing Christian’s coach in 2007 at age 27.

Southside Christian has won three South Carolina state titles in the past 10 seasons, but was 2-8 last season.