Halt: Rome Darlington refuses to yield to Athens Christian

Rome Darlington’s defense served a delicious donut while discarding Athens Christian 45-0 during this Georgia football game.
The first quarter gave Rome Darlington a 7-0 lead over Athens Christian.
The Tigers opened an immense 38-0 gap over the Eagles at the intermission.
Rome Darlington struck to a 45-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.
