Halt: Marietta Kell pushes the mute button on Atlanta North Springs’ offense

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Marietta Kell shutout Atlanta North Springs 42-0 for a Georgia high school football victory on October 28.
Marietta Kell steamrolled in front of Atlanta North Springs 28-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Longhorns fought to a 35-0 halftime margin at the Spartans’ expense.
Marietta Kell roared to a 42-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.
Recently on October 14, Marietta Kell squared off with Milton Cambridge in a football game. For more, click here.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.