Hahira Valwood rally stops Lakeland Lanier County

Lakeland Lanier County’s advantage forced Hahira Valwood to dig down, but it did to earn a 24-14 win Friday in Georgia high school football on Aug. 2.
Lakeland Lanier County started on steady ground by forging a 7-3 lead over Hahira Valwood at the end of the first quarter.
The Valiants’ offense moved in front for a 10-7 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.
Hahira Valwood darted to a 24-14 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.
