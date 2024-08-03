Hahira Valwood rally stops Lakeland Lanier County

Lakeland Lanier County’s advantage forced Hahira Valwood to dig down, but it did to earn a 24-14 win Friday in Georgia high school football on Aug. 2.

Lakeland Lanier County started on steady ground by forging a 7-3 lead over Hahira Valwood at the end of the first quarter.

The Valiants’ offense moved in front for a 10-7 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.