GHSA hires Macon sportscaster James as media relations director

Macon TV sports broadcaster Marvin James is the GHSA’s new media relations director, incoming executive director Tim Scott confirmed Tuesday.

James will take over for the retiring Steve Figueroa, who has held the position since 2001. James has been with 13WMAZ in Macon since 1999, most recently as sports anchor. James is a former Georgia Southern and Warner Robins High football player.

This was the first hire for Scott, who was hired himself in April and will begin full-time next month in succeeding the retiring Robin Hines.