GHSA hires Macon sportscaster James as media relations director

Marvin James was hired as the GHSA's media communications director in June, 2024. The former Warner Robins and Georgia Southern football player had worked at WMAZ-TV in Macon since 1999.

16 minutes ago

Macon TV sports broadcaster Marvin James is the GHSA’s new media relations director, incoming executive director Tim Scott confirmed Tuesday.

James will take over for the retiring Steve Figueroa, who has held the position since 2001. James has been with 13WMAZ in Macon since 1999, most recently as sports anchor. James is a former Georgia Southern and Warner Robins High football player.

This was the first hire for Scott, who was hired himself in April and will begin full-time next month in succeeding the retiring Robin Hines.

“Marvin is going to do a great job for us,’’ Scott said. “He’s covered all kinds of sports in middle Georgia for over 25 years, he’s done social media, he can tell a story, write stories, he was part of the GHSA when he played sports.”

The director of media relations is one of 16 GHSA staff positions.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

