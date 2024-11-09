High School Sports
High School Sports

GHSA football highlights: No. 1 Appling County loses; Hapeville among 5 clinching titles

The end zone goal post is shown before the first round game between Peachtree Ridge and Lambert in the Class 7A playoffs at Peachtree Ridge high school, Friday, November 10, 2023, in Suwanee, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Jason.Getz@ajc.com

The end zone goal post is shown before the first round game between Peachtree Ridge and Lambert in the Class 7A playoffs at Peachtree Ridge high school, Friday, November 10, 2023, in Suwanee, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com) (Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
By Todd Holcomb
11 hours ago

Only 40 high school football games were played Friday night, but it was enough for one No. 1-ranked team to fall and five region champions to rise.

Appling County, the top-ranked Class 2A team, lost a non-region game to Class A Division I’s No. 10 team, Fitzgerald, 21-16. The result won’t matter much to the state-playoff draw, which will be finalized Saturday, but it’s another chapter in puzzling Class 2A, which doesn’t have an undefeated team.

Appling County had gone from No. 9 to No. 1 last week after beating previous No. 1 Pierce County.

Two other Class 2A contenders – Hapeville Charter and Burke County – came out on top of winner-take-all games for their region championships Friday.

Also winning regions were Worth County, Brooks County and Telfair County.

Hapeville beat Carver-Atlanta 15-12 to win Region 5-2A. It’s seventh-ranked Hapeville’s first region title since 2019. Carver came in ranked No. 9.

The Hapeville-Carver game was the top metro Atlanta matchup as most action took place around Augusta and South Georgia, the areas hardest hit by Hurricane Helene. The GHSA added this weekend to the schedule to accommodate makeup games. Playoffs are next Friday.

Burke County, ranked No. 6 in Class 2A, defeated No. 10 Thomson to win Region 4.

Worth County clinched its first region championship since 1989 with a 49-0 victory over Brantley County. Worth County plays in Region 1-A Division I and is ranked No. 6 in the class.

Telfair County beat Wilcox County 30-28 to win Region 4-A Division II. This is Telfair’s first region championship since 1993.

Also in Class A Division II, No. 4 Brooks County clinched Region 2 while idle when No. 5 Clinch County beat Charlton County 51-37. No. 4 Irwin County is also in that region and would have won the title if Charlton County had prevailed in the game called the Swamp War.

Seven games will be played Saturday. One is Grayson versus Newton for the Region 4-6A championship. That’s the only region title left unsettled.

ExploreCatch up on the latest scores from high school football

About the Author

Todd Holcomb
Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Jamie Spaar

49 teams that have claimed GHSA region titles; 7 more champs to be crowned this week
Placeholder Image

Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Football rankings: Appling County rises to No. 1 with upset victory
Placeholder Image

Class 2A: Week 13 games to watch
Placeholder Image

Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Class A Div. 1 Blog: Week 13 primer and PSR seeding breakdown
The Latest
Placeholder Image

GHSA

Bleckley County sweeps, Wesleyan girls continue streak, Milton boys, Pope girls top...
Southwest Dekalb coach Marion Bell named Falcons Coach of the Week
Atlanta Tipoff Club names top 100 metro basketball players as season tips off Friday
Featured
Placeholder Image

John Spink

Turnout in Georgia reached new high of nearly 5.3M voters
Atlanta Beltline buys notorious Elleven45 Lounge as part of Buckhead expansion
Weekend Predictions: Falcons win, Georgia and Georgia Tech lose