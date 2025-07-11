Georgia News
Georgia News

Soderstrom's walk-off single gives A's 5-4 win over Braves in 11 innings

Tyler Soderstrom led the Athletics to a 5-4 win over the Atlanta Braves in 11 innings on Thursday
Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom jogs around the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 10, 2025, in West Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Scott Marshall)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom jogs around the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 10, 2025, in West Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Scott Marshall)
By MARK ANDERSON – Associated Press
Updated 2 minutes ago

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Tyler Soderstrom opened Thursday night's game with a long home run and closed it with a one-out RBI single to give the Athletics a 5-4 11-inning victory over the Atlanta Braves.

Soderstrom went 3 for 5 with four RBIs, his winning hit plating automatic runner Brent Rooker.

The Braves have lost 11 of 14 games and haven't won a series since they swept the New York Mets in a three-game homestand June 17-19. Atlanta has since lost five series since then and split one with the Mets.

Soderstrom' 445-foot three-run homer to right field in the first inning gave the A's a 3-0 lead.

JP Sears, making his 100th career appearance, retired the first 11 Braves batters he faced, five by strikeouts. Back-to-back doubles by Austin Riley and Sean Murphy put the Braves on the scoreboard with two outs in the fourth to end Sears' streak of 15 1/3 scoreless innings, which was the second-longest active one to Detroit's Tarik Skubal (18).

Jurickson Profar then erased the deficit with a two-run homer to left field.

Ozzie Albies of the Braves and the A's Nick Kurtz exchanged homers to send the game into extra innings.

The temperature at first pitch was 99 degrees (37 Celsius), the highest for an A’s home game since that measurement was tracked daily in 1991. The highest-recorded temperature for an Athletics home game occurred July 27, 1956 when the then-Kansas City A’s hosted the New York Yankees in 101-degree heat.

Key moment

Five A's relievers combined to allow one hit and one run over six innings.

Key stat

A's closer Mason Miller struck out Sean Murphy on a pitch in the ninth inning clocked at 104.1 mph. He threw five pitches that were all at least 102.4 mph.

Up next

Toronto Blue Jays RHP Max Scherzer (0-0, 4.77 ERA) faces A's RHP Luis Severino (2-10, 5.30) as the teams open a three-game series.

__

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Athletics pitcher JP Sears throws to an Atlanta Braves batter during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 10, 2025, in West Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Scott Marshall)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves' Jurickson Profar celebrates with his teammates after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Athletics, Thursday, July 10, 2025, in West Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Scott Marshall)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider throws to an Athletics batter during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 10, 2025, in West Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Scott Marshall)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies hits a solo home run against the Athletics during the seventh inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 10, 2025, in West Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Scott Marshall)

Credit: AP

Braves’ comeback wasted in extra-inning loss

20m ago

Kurtz hits a grand slam, Butler adds 2 HRs as Athletics dominate Braves 10-1

Junior Caminero homers, scores twice to help the Rays end the Tigers' winning streak

The Latest

The office of First Liberty Building and Loan, which federal officials allege was a Ponzi scheme, is shown on Thursday, July 10, 2025 in Newnan, Ga. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy)

Credit: AP

Federal officials say a prominent Georgia Republican was running a $140 million Ponzi scheme

2h ago

Mets pitcher David Peterson replaces Giants left-hander Robbie Ray on NL All-Star roster

Dan Iassogna to umpire behind plate in MLB All-Star Game

Featured

(Illustration by Philip Robibero/AJC)

Credit: Illustration: Philip Robibero/AJC

Georgia begins one of the largest voter registration cancellations in history

Georgia is notifying 478,000 people their inactive voter registrations could soon be canceled. It will be one of the largest mass removals in U.S. history.

Fireball falls, custody battle begins: The scramble for meteorite ownership

When meteor becomes meteorites worth hundreds of dollars strewn over the earth — like what happened in Henry County in June — the law of ownership isn’t always simple.

A man who couldn’t swim lost his life to save a child from the Chattahoochee

Frank Young couldn’t swim, but he entered the Chattahoochee River to save a child and her mother. His sister hopes his sacrifice will be remembered and honored.