Breaking: SweetWater 420 Fest back in 2025 with Cypress Hill, Drive-By Truckers
High School Sports
High School Sports

Georgia high school girls basketball preseason rankings

Hebron Christian's Danielle Osho (23) goes up for a shot during the second half of GHSA Basketball Class 3A Girl’s State Championship game at the Macon Centreplex, Friday, Mar. 8, 2024, in Macon. Hebron Christian won 62-60 over Wesleyan. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Hebron Christian's Danielle Osho (23) goes up for a shot during the second half of GHSA Basketball Class 3A Girl’s State Championship game at the Macon Centreplex, Friday, Mar. 8, 2024, in Macon. Hebron Christian won 62-60 over Wesleyan. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com) (HYOSUB SHIN / AJC)
By Score Atlanta
15 hours ago

North Forsyth opens the season at No. 1 in Class 6A and leads Carrollton, Norcross, Buford and Lowndes in the top 5. North Paulding, Cherokee, Hillgrove, Lambert and Archer fill the Class 6A top 10.

Woodward Academy opens atop Class 5A and leads Milton, River Ridge, Langston Hughes and Morrow in the top 5. Marist enters the season ranked No. 1 and leads Creekside, Midtown, North Oconee and Jackson-Atlanta in the Class 4A top 5.

Jefferson is ranked at the top of the Class 3A standings and leads Baldwin, Pickens, Oconee County and Calhoun. In Class 2A, Carver-Columbus is the team to beat and leads Josey, Butler, Thomson and Morgan County. Central-Macon is the top-ranked program in Class A Division I and opens ahead of Temple, Model, Dodge County and Fannin County.

In Class A Division II, Taylor County is ranked at the top ahead of Clinch County, Seminole County, Warren County and Terrell County. In Class 3A-1A Private, Hebron Christian is the top-ranked squad and is leading St. Francis, Mount Paran, Southwest Atlanta Christian and Wesleyan.

Class 6A

1. North Forsyth

2. Carrollton

3. Norcross

4. Buford

5. Lowndes

6. North Paulding

7. Cherokee

8. Hillgrove

9. Lambert

10. Archer

Class 5A

1. Woodward Academy

2. Milton

3. River Ridge

4. Langston Hughes

5. Morrow

6. Creekview

7. Tri-Cities

8. Bradwell Institute

9. Sequoyah

10. New Manchester

Class 4A

1. Marist

2. Creekside

3. Midtown

4. North Oconee

5. Jackson-Atlanta

6. Kell

7. Cartersville

8. Dalton

9. Warner Robins

10. Harris County

Class 3A

1. Jefferson

2. Baldwin

3. Pickens

4. Oconee County

5. Calhoun

6. Sandy Creek

7. Fayette County

8. Monroe

9. Cross Creek

10. Luella

Class 2A

1. Carver-Columbus

2. Josey

3. Butler

4. Thomson

5. Morgan County

6. Murray County

7. Sumter County

8. Hardaway

9. Columbia

10. Coahulla Creek

Class A Division I

1. Central-Macon

2. Temple

3. Model

4. Dodge County

5. Fannin County

6. Elbert County

7. Washington County

8. Lamar County

9. Banks County

10. Rabun County

Class A Division II

1. Taylor County

2. Clinch County

3. Seminole County

4. Warren County

5. Terrell County

6. Bryan County

7. Early County

8. Wilcox County

9. Macon County

10. Atkinson County

Class 3A-1A Private

1. Hebron Christian

2. St. Francis

3. Mount Paran

4. Southwest Atlanta Christian

5. Wesleyan

6. Greenforest

7. Galloway

8. Holy Innocents’

9. Whitefield Academy

10. Calvary Day

About the Author

Score Atlanta
Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia high school boys basketball preseason rankings
Placeholder Image

Score Atlanta

Final 2024 Volleyball Rankings
Placeholder Image

Jenn Finch

Teams in each GHSA classification allowing fewest points through Week 12
Placeholder Image

Stan Awtrey

Highest-scoring teams in each GHSA classification through Week 12 games
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Apalachee senior’s 269-yard rushing effort among top GHSA performances from Week 13
GHSA all-region: North Atlanta quarterback named 6-6A player of the year
This Atlanta football team leads GHSA with 42-season streak of playoff appearances
Featured
Placeholder Image

Arvin Temkar/AJC

Donald Trump is likely to look to Georgia as he builds out his White House team
Delta fliers try new tactics to reach elite SkyMiles status. You can too
Cyndi Lauper’s farewell Atlanta stop shows her true colors and more