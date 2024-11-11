Georgia high school girls basketball preseason rankings

North Forsyth opens the season at No. 1 in Class 6A and leads Carrollton, Norcross, Buford and Lowndes in the top 5. North Paulding, Cherokee, Hillgrove, Lambert and Archer fill the Class 6A top 10.

Woodward Academy opens atop Class 5A and leads Milton, River Ridge, Langston Hughes and Morrow in the top 5. Marist enters the season ranked No. 1 and leads Creekside, Midtown, North Oconee and Jackson-Atlanta in the Class 4A top 5.

Jefferson is ranked at the top of the Class 3A standings and leads Baldwin, Pickens, Oconee County and Calhoun. In Class 2A, Carver-Columbus is the team to beat and leads Josey, Butler, Thomson and Morgan County. Central-Macon is the top-ranked program in Class A Division I and opens ahead of Temple, Model, Dodge County and Fannin County.