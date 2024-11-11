Georgia high school boys basketball preseason rankings

In Class 6A, defending Class 7A state champion Grayson is back at No. 1 after completing a wire-to-wire run at the top of the polls last season for its historic first-ever state crown. Wheeler is back at No. 2 ahead of Norcross, which is debuting at No. 3 after closing out last season at No. 8 in the Class 7A poll. Newton and McEachern round out the top 5 with Buford coming in at No. 6.

Two Cobb County schools are next with Pebblebrook and Walton and Lambert and Etowah come in at No. 9 and No. 10. Milton finished No. 5 in Class 7A last season and is No. 1 to start the year in a new Class 5A landscape ahead of No. 2 Woodward Academy and No. 3 Tri-Cities.

Two-time Class 5A defending state champion Kell is now in a crowded Class 4A and debuts at No. 3 behind No. 1 ranked Pace Academy and reigning state champion North Oconee at No. 2. Westside-Augusta returns to No. 1 in Class 3A this year after taking last year’s Class 2A crown and Sandy Creek opens the year at No. 2. Class 2A is top-heavy with Columbia and Carver-Columbus at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively.