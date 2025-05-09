Fitzgerald, a South Georgia football program that has made five consecutive state semifinal appearances, hired Stephens County’s Wes Tankersley as head coach Tuesday evening.
Tankersley, who led Stephens County to two region titles in his seven seasons, was approved by the Ben Hill Schools board.
“We’re excited to be part of that community and continue the success they’ve had,’’ Tankersley told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “They just love football there, and you can tell they’ll be very supportive of the football program and coach. As a high school football coach, you want to be somewhere where the town shuts down on Friday night to come to the games. It’s that kind of atmosphere there.”
Under Tucker Pruitt, Fitzgerald was 60-12 over the past five seasons and won the 2021 Class 2A title.
Tankersley’s Stephens County record was 46-32. His 2024 team reached the Class 2A quarterfinals and lost to Appling County, which coincidentally is Pruitt’s new school.
Appling County hired Pruitt last week. Earlier in April, Appling lost an appeal to overturn 10 forfeits levied during the 2024 season, including its quarterfinals victory over Stephens County.
Tankersley was a head coach for 10 previous seasons at Ridgeland and Gilmer in northwest Georgia.
