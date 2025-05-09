Fitzgerald, a South Georgia football program that has made five consecutive state semifinal appearances, hired Stephens County’s Wes Tankersley as head coach Tuesday evening.

Tankersley, who led Stephens County to two region titles in his seven seasons, was approved by the Ben Hill Schools board.

“We’re excited to be part of that community and continue the success they’ve had,’’ Tankersley told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “They just love football there, and you can tell they’ll be very supportive of the football program and coach. As a high school football coach, you want to be somewhere where the town shuts down on Friday night to come to the games. It’s that kind of atmosphere there.”