Appling County football forfeits 10 victories from 2024, including championship

Pirates exhaust all appeals for using an ineligible player.
The Pirates finished 10-4, won Region 3-2A and reached the Class 2A semifinals last season. (Staff/AJC)
32 minutes ago

Appling County’s football team lost an appeal this week that will force the Pirates to forfeit their 10 victories and region championship from last season, GHSA executive director Tim Scott confirmed Wednesday. The infraction was playing an ineligible player.

Appling County, a South Georgia school about 70 miles southeast of Savannah, finished 10-4, won Region 3-2A and reached the Class 2A semifinals last season.

Appling County beat Crisp County, Carver-Atlanta and Stephens County in the playoffs and lost to eventual champion Carver-Columbus.

The region title now goes to Pierce County, which can claim six region championships over the past seven seasons.

The GHSA did not disclose why the player was ineligible. The most common reason is an academic issue or the failure of a transfer student to make a bona fide move into a new district.

The school announced via social media Wednesday morning that it had exhausted all appeals and would accept the GHSA’s decision.

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

