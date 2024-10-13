Football rankings: South Georgia team makes biggest jump after routing Class 4A’s No. 2

Ware County, a perennial state contender that has gone unranked since consecutive losses to Florida opponents last month, is the biggest upward mover in this week’s high school football rankings after a 38-14 victory over previous No. 2 Benedictine of Class 4A on Friday night.

Ware is now No. 6 in Class 4A despite its 3-3 record, all losses to larger schools, including Coffee, a top-10 team from Class 5A. Benedictine fell to No. 8 while an undefeated team, Cambridge, dropped out of the rankings.

Cambridge beat Centennial 46-39 last week to move to 7-0 but has not faced a top-10 opponent from Class 4A or above this season.