Football rankings: South Georgia team makes biggest jump after routing Class 4A’s No. 2

Ware County, a perennial state contender that has gone unranked since consecutive losses to Florida opponents last month, is the biggest upward mover in this week’s high school football rankings after a 38-14 victory over previous No. 2 Benedictine of Class 4A on Friday night.
Ware is now No. 6 in Class 4A despite its 3-3 record, all losses to larger schools, including Coffee, a top-10 team from Class 5A. Benedictine fell to No. 8 while an undefeated team, Cambridge, dropped out of the rankings.
Cambridge beat Centennial 46-39 last week to move to 7-0 but has not faced a top-10 opponent from Class 4A or above this season.
Ware and Benedictine were state champions from different classes in 2022.
Little changed in the rankings overall. Top-five teams Valdosta, Milton, Lee County, North Oconee and Brooks County defeated ranked opponents to solidify their high standings.
Harlem and Ringgold, each previously ranked No. 10, fell out of the rankings after losses to unranked opponents.
Class 6A
1. (1) Carrollton (8-0)
2. (2) Buford (6-1)
3. (3) North Gwinnett (7-0)
4. (4) Valdosta (7-0)
5. (5) Douglas County (7-1)
6. (7) Collins Hill (7-1)
7. (8) Grayson (4-1)
8. (9) North Cobb (7-0)
9. (6) Mill Creek (6-2)
10. (10) Colquitt County (4-3)
Class 5A
1. (1) Milton (8-0)
2. (2) Lee County (7-0)
3. (4) Thomas County Central (6-1)
4. (5) Hughes (6-1)
5. (6) Gainesville (6-2)
6. (3) Coffee (6-1)
7. (7) Roswell (6-1)
8. (8) Houston County (6-1)
9. (9) Brunswick (6-1)
10. (10) Rome (4-2)
Class 4A
1. (1) Marist (7-0)
2. (3) Cartersville (8-0)
3. (4) Blessed Trinity (5-1)
4. (5) North Oconee (8-0)
5. (6) Cedartown (8-0)
6. (NR) Ware County (3-3)
7. (7) Eastside (7-1)
8. (2) Benedictine (3-3)
9. (8) Warner Robins (5-2)
10. (9) Starr’s Mill (8-0)
Out: No. 10 Cambridge
Class 3A
1. (1) Sandy Creek (7-0)
2. (2) Peach County (6-1)
3. (3) Jefferson (6-2)
4. (4) Cherokee Bluff (7-0)
5. (5) Douglass (5-2)
6. (6) LaGrange (6-2)
7. (7) Cairo (5-2)
8. (8) Calhoun (4-3)
9. (9) Oconee County (4-3)
10. (NR) Westover (6-1)
Out: No. 10 Harlem
Class 2A
1. (1) Pierce County (6-0)
2. (2) Morgan County (7-0)
3. (3) Carver (Columbus) (6-1)
4. (4) Burke County (5-1)
5. (5) Callaway (5-2)
6. (6) Rockmart (5-2)
7. (7) Appling County (4-2)
8. (8) Sumter County (7-0)
9. (NR) Carver (Atlanta) (5-2)
10. (9) Stephens County (4-3)
Out: No. 10 Ringgold
Class A Division I
1. (1) Toombs County (5-0)
2. (2) Dublin (7-0)
3. (4) Fannin County (7-0)
4. (7) Thomasville (5-2)
5. (3) Fitzgerald (4-2)
6. (5) Dodge County (7-0)
7. (8) Worth County (4-3)
8. (6) Northeast (5-2)
9. (9) Commerce (4-3)
10. (10) Rabun County (6-2)
Class A Division II
1. (1) Irwin County (7-0)
2. (2) Manchester (5-1)
3. (3) Brooks County (4-3)
4. (5) Bowdon (6-2)
5. (4) Clinch County (5-1)
6. (6) Greene County (5-1)
7. (7) Lincoln County (6-0)
8. (8) Trion (7-1)
9. (9) Metter (5-1)
10. (10) Jenkins County (5-1)
Class 3A-A
1. (1) Savannah Christian (7-0)
2. (2) Hebron Christian (6-1)
3. (3) Prince Avenue Christian (4-3)
4. (4) Athens Academy (8-0)
5. (5) Lovett (7-0)
6. (6) Fellowship Christian (5-2)
7. (7) Calvary Day (5-1)
8. (8) North Cobb Christian (6-1)
9. (9) Wesleyan (7-1)
10. (10) Greater Atlanta Christian (3-4)
