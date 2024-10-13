High School Sports

Football rankings: South Georgia team makes biggest jump after routing Class 4A’s No. 2

Milton running back TJ Lester (21, center) celebrates his rushing touchdown with offensive lineman Garrett Heinecke (62) during the first half against Buford at Milton High School, Friday, August 16, 2024, in Milton, Ga. This game is between two of the top teams in the state, as Milton is ranked No. 1 in Class 5A and Buford is ranked No. 1 in Class 6A. (Jason Getz / AJC)

By Todd Holcomb
17 minutes ago

Ware County, a perennial state contender that has gone unranked since consecutive losses to Florida opponents last month, is the biggest upward mover in this week’s high school football rankings after a 38-14 victory over previous No. 2 Benedictine of Class 4A on Friday night.

Ware is now No. 6 in Class 4A despite its 3-3 record, all losses to larger schools, including Coffee, a top-10 team from Class 5A. Benedictine fell to No. 8 while an undefeated team, Cambridge, dropped out of the rankings.

Cambridge beat Centennial 46-39 last week to move to 7-0 but has not faced a top-10 opponent from Class 4A or above this season.

Ware and Benedictine were state champions from different classes in 2022.

Little changed in the rankings overall. Top-five teams Valdosta, Milton, Lee County, North Oconee and Brooks County defeated ranked opponents to solidify their high standings.

Harlem and Ringgold, each previously ranked No. 10, fell out of the rankings after losses to unranked opponents.

Class 6A

1. (1) Carrollton (8-0)

2. (2) Buford (6-1)

3. (3) North Gwinnett (7-0)

4. (4) Valdosta (7-0)

5. (5) Douglas County (7-1)

6. (7) Collins Hill (7-1)

7. (8) Grayson (4-1)

8. (9) North Cobb (7-0)

9. (6) Mill Creek (6-2)

10. (10) Colquitt County (4-3)

Class 5A

1. (1) Milton (8-0)

2. (2) Lee County (7-0)

3. (4) Thomas County Central (6-1)

4. (5) Hughes (6-1)

5. (6) Gainesville (6-2)

6. (3) Coffee (6-1)

7. (7) Roswell (6-1)

8. (8) Houston County (6-1)

9. (9) Brunswick (6-1)

10. (10) Rome (4-2)

Class 4A

1. (1) Marist (7-0)

2. (3) Cartersville (8-0)

3. (4) Blessed Trinity (5-1)

4. (5) North Oconee (8-0)

5. (6) Cedartown (8-0)

6. (NR) Ware County (3-3)

7. (7) Eastside (7-1)

8. (2) Benedictine (3-3)

9. (8) Warner Robins (5-2)

10. (9) Starr’s Mill (8-0)

Out: No. 10 Cambridge

Class 3A

1. (1) Sandy Creek (7-0)

2. (2) Peach County (6-1)

3. (3) Jefferson (6-2)

4. (4) Cherokee Bluff (7-0)

5. (5) Douglass (5-2)

6. (6) LaGrange (6-2)

7. (7) Cairo (5-2)

8. (8) Calhoun (4-3)

9. (9) Oconee County (4-3)

10. (NR) Westover (6-1)

Out: No. 10 Harlem

Class 2A

1. (1) Pierce County (6-0)

2. (2) Morgan County (7-0)

3. (3) Carver (Columbus) (6-1)

4. (4) Burke County (5-1)

5. (5) Callaway (5-2)

6. (6) Rockmart (5-2)

7. (7) Appling County (4-2)

8. (8) Sumter County (7-0)

9. (NR) Carver (Atlanta) (5-2)

10. (9) Stephens County (4-3)

Out: No. 10 Ringgold

Class A Division I

1. (1) Toombs County (5-0)

2. (2) Dublin (7-0)

3. (4) Fannin County (7-0)

4. (7) Thomasville (5-2)

5. (3) Fitzgerald (4-2)

6. (5) Dodge County (7-0)

7. (8) Worth County (4-3)

8. (6) Northeast (5-2)

9. (9) Commerce (4-3)

10. (10) Rabun County (6-2)

Class A Division II

1. (1) Irwin County (7-0)

2. (2) Manchester (5-1)

3. (3) Brooks County (4-3)

4. (5) Bowdon (6-2)

5. (4) Clinch County (5-1)

6. (6) Greene County (5-1)

7. (7) Lincoln County (6-0)

8. (8) Trion (7-1)

9. (9) Metter (5-1)

10. (10) Jenkins County (5-1)

Class 3A-A

1. (1) Savannah Christian (7-0)

2. (2) Hebron Christian (6-1)

3. (3) Prince Avenue Christian (4-3)

4. (4) Athens Academy (8-0)

5. (5) Lovett (7-0)

6. (6) Fellowship Christian (5-2)

7. (7) Calvary Day (5-1)

8. (8) North Cobb Christian (6-1)

9. (9) Wesleyan (7-1)

10. (10) Greater Atlanta Christian (3-4)

