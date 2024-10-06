Football rankings: Irwin new No. 1 in Class A Division II; Valdosta surges

Irwin County is the new No. 1 team in Class A Division II while Valdosta, fresh off a victory over Camden County, was the biggest mover in the high school football rankings this week.

Irwin County (6-0) inherited the No. 1 spot vacated by defending champion Bowdon, which lost to No. 3 Manchester 28-20 in a rematch of the 2023 final. Bowdon fell to No. 5, and Manchester is No. 2.

Irwin, which played a classification higher last season, is on top of the rankings for the first time since 2021, when the Indians were coming off back-to-back state titles.