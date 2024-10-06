High School Sports

Football rankings: Irwin new No. 1 in Class A Division II; Valdosta surges

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

By Todd Holcomb
55 minutes ago

Irwin County is the new No. 1 team in Class A Division II while Valdosta, fresh off a victory over Camden County, was the biggest mover in the high school football rankings this week.

Irwin County (6-0) inherited the No. 1 spot vacated by defending champion Bowdon, which lost to No. 3 Manchester 28-20 in a rematch of the 2023 final. Bowdon fell to No. 5, and Manchester is No. 2.

Irwin, which played a classification higher last season, is on top of the rankings for the first time since 2021, when the Indians were coming off back-to-back state titles.

Valdosta rose to No. 4 from No. 9 in tightly bunched Class 6A after beating previous No. 4 Camden County 56-37. This marks Valdosta’s highest ranking in the highest class since 2014, though the Wildcats won a state title in the class just below the top in 2016.

Class 6A

1. (1) Carrollton (7-0)

2. (2) Buford (5-1)

3. (3) North Gwinnett (6-0)

4. (9) Valdosta (6-0)

5. (5) Douglas County (6-1)

6. (8) Mill Creek (6-1)

7. (6) Collins Hill (6-1)

8. (7) Grayson (4-1)

9. (10) North Cobb (6-0)

10. (NR) Colquitt County (4-2)

Out: No. 4 Camden County

Class 5A

1. (1) Milton (7-0)

2. (2) Lee County (6-0)

3. (3) Coffee (6-0)

4. (4) Thomas County Central (6-1)

5. (5) Hughes (5-1)

6. (6) Gainesville (6-1)

7. (7) Roswell (5-1)

8. (8) Houston County (6-1)

9. (9) Brunswick (5-1)

10. (10) Rome (3-2)

Class 4A

1. (1) Marist (6-0)

2. (3) Benedictine (4-2)

3. (2) Cartersville (7-0)

4. (4) Blessed Trinity (5-1)

5. (5) North Oconee (7-0)

6. (7) Cedartown (7-0)

7. (8) Eastside (7-0)

8. (6) Warner Robins (5-2)

9. (NR) Starr’s Mill (7-0)

10. (9) Cambridge (7-0)

Out: No. 10 Ola

Class 3A

1. (1) Sandy Creek (6-0)

2. (2) Peach County (6-1)

3. (3) Jefferson (5-2)

4. (4) Cherokee Bluff (6-0)

5. (5) Douglass (4-2)

6. (6) LaGrange (5-2)

7. (7) Cairo (3-2)

8. (8) Calhoun (3-3)

9. (9) Oconee County (3-3)

10. (NR) Harlem (4-0)

Out: No. 10 Whitewater

Class 2A

1. (1) Pierce County (6-0)

2. (2) Morgan County (7-0)

3. (3) Carver (Columbus) (6-1)

4. (4) Burke County (4-1)

5. (6) Callaway (4-2)

6. (7) Rockmart (4-2)

7. (8) Appling County (3-2)

8. (9) Sumter County (7-0)

9. (5) Stephens County (4-3)

10. (10) Ringgold (5-2)

Class A Division I

1. (1) Toombs County (5-0)

2. (2) Dublin (6-0)

3. (5) Fitzgerald (4-1)

4. (4) Fannin County (7-0)

5. (6) Dodge County (7-0)

6. (7) Northeast (5-1)

7. (3) Thomasville (5-2)

8. (NR) Worth County (3-3)

9. (10) Commerce (4-3)

10. (8) Rabun County (5-2)

Out: No. 9 Lamar County

Class A Division II

1. (2) Irwin County (6-0)

2. (3) Manchester (5-1)

3. (4) Brooks County (3-3)

4. (5) Clinch County (5-0)

5. (1) Bowdon (5-2)

6. (6) Greene County (5-1)

7. (7) Lincoln County (5-0)

8. (8) Trion (7-1)

9. (9) Metter (3-1)

10. (10) Jenkins County (5-1)

Class 3A-A

1. (1) Savannah Christian (6-0)

2. (2) Hebron Christian (6-1)

3. (3) Prince Avenue Christian (4-3)

4. (4) Athens Academy (7-0)

5. (5) Lovett (7-0)

6. (6) Fellowship Christian (5-2)

7. (7) Calvary Day (4-1)

8. (8) North Cobb Christian (6-0)

9. (9) Wesleyan (6-1)

10. (10) Greater Atlanta Christian (3-3)

Todd Holcomb
