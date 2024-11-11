Football coaches step down at Central Gwinnett, Etowah, Alpharetta, Lithia Springs

Openings at Alpharetta, Central Gwinnett, Lithia Springs and Etowah bring to 11 the number of football teams making coaching changes this offseason.

Alpharetta’s Jason Kervin has stepped down after five seasons. He led four playoff teams, one that finished 8-4 in 2022. The Raiders were 1-9 this season.

Larry Harold is out at Central Gwinnett after three seasons. Central has not had a winning team since 2015, although Harold’s first team that went 5-5 was close. The Black Knights were 4-6 this season. Harold was NFL and former Georgia star Roquan Smith’s coach at Macon County a decade ago.