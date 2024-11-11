Football coaches step down at Central Gwinnett, Etowah, Alpharetta, Lithia Springs

Openings at Alpharetta, Central Gwinnett, Lithia Springs and Etowah bring to 11 the number of football teams making coaching changes this offseason.
Alpharetta’s Jason Kervin has stepped down after five seasons. He led four playoff teams, one that finished 8-4 in 2022. The Raiders were 1-9 this season.
Larry Harold is out at Central Gwinnett after three seasons. Central has not had a winning team since 2015, although Harold’s first team that went 5-5 was close. The Black Knights were 4-6 this season. Harold was NFL and former Georgia star Roquan Smith’s coach at Macon County a decade ago.
Corey Jarvis won’t return at Lithia Springs. Jarvis had led the Lions to their first four state-playoff berths in history (2019-22) but went 2-8 and 1-9 the past two years.
Etowah is looking to replace Matt Kempner, whose teams were 13-37 in five seasons. Etowah hasn’t won a playoff game since 2014. Kemper had led Roswell, Johns Creek and Pope to region titles before taking the Etowah job in 2020.
Coaching changes at the GHSA’s 415 football-playing schools typically number between 75 and 100 each offseason.
Openings with former coach:
Alpharetta - Jason Kervin
Berrien - Ken Eldridge
Central Gwinnett - Larry Harold
Dalton - Kit Carpenter
Etowah - Matt Kemper
Lithia Springs - Corey Jarvis
*Loganville - Gene Cathcart/Stephen Smith
Marietta - Richard Morgan
Northside-Warner Robins - Ben Bailey
South Forsyth - Troy Morris
Southeast Whitfield - Todd Murray
*Smith was interim coach when Cathcart stepped down midseason.