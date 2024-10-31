High School Sports
Final three region titles will be determined this week

Referees are seen prior to the start of Blessed Trinity’s home game against Roswell Friday, September 29, 2023. (Daniel Varnado/ For the AJC)

By
1 hour ago

Three region championships will be determined this week, the final full week of competition before the state playoffs begin on Nov. 15. Region 3, Region 5 and Region 6 will decide who will carry the No. 1 seeds into the Class 4A tournament.

The No. 1 and No. 2 seeds from each region are guaranteed a first-round playoff game and the No. 1 seeds will play at home for the first two rounds, if they win.

Here’s a look at the playoff races in the eight regions.

Region 1: Perry (7-2, 4-0) has already clinched the No. 1 playoff seed, regardless of the outcome of its game against Warner Robins (6-3, 2-2). Ware County (4-4, 2-1) will finish No. 2 if it finishes the season with wins over Wayne County and New Hampstead.

Region 2: Stockbridge (8-1, 5-0) will be the No. 1 weed and Ola (8-1, 7-1) will be No. 2. Jones County (7-2, 6-2) can clinch the third spot with a win over Locust Grove and Hampton (6-3, 5-3) can nail down the fourth seed with a win over Eagle’s Landing Christian.

Region 3: Starr’s Mill (9-0, 5-0) can win the region the region title by beating Jonesboro (6-3, 4-1). A Jonesboro win could create a three-way tie for first place with Central Carrollton (7-2, 4-1), who finishes the season against Northside Columbus. Harris Count (7-3, 3-3) will finish fourth.

Region 4: Creekside (6-2, 6-0) has clinched first place and Mays (6-2, 4-1) will be the No. 2 seed. Maynard Jackson (7-2, 4-2) can nail down third place by beating Pace Academy (4-5, 3-3). Drew (6-3, 3-3) is still in contention but would need to upset Mays to have a chance.

Region 5: The winner of the Marist (9-0, 7-0) vs. Tucker (7-2, 6-1) game will win the region championship. If Tucker loses there will likely be a three-way tie for second involving the Tigers, St. Pius (7-3, 6-2) and Southwest DeKalb (6-3, 5-2), who closes the season against Druid Hills.

Region 6: Blessed Trinity (7-1, 3-0) will host Cambridge (8-1, 2-1) to decide the region championship. Kell (6-4, 2-2) is in the playoffs. Westminster (4-5, 1-2) and Centennial (5-4, 0-3) play to determine the final spot.

Region 7: This region has completed play. Cartersville (10-0, 6-0) is the region champion, followed by Cedartown (9-1, 5-1), Hiram (5-5, 4-2) and Cass (6-4, 3-3).

Region 8: North Oconee (9-0, 5-0) has won the regular-season title, with Eastside (9-1, 5-1) advancing as the No. 2 team. East Forsyth (7-2, 3-2) will finish third if it beats Madison County (4-5, 2-3). A Madison County win could create a three-way tie, if Flowery Branch (3-5, 2-3) defeats last-place Cedar Shoals.

About the Author

Follow Stan Awtrey on facebook

Stan Awtrey has been covering sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1977. He currently writes about high school sports, Georgia State University athletics and golf.

