Final three region titles will be determined this week

Region 1: Perry (7-2, 4-0) has already clinched the No. 1 playoff seed, regardless of the outcome of its game against Warner Robins (6-3, 2-2). Ware County (4-4, 2-1) will finish No. 2 if it finishes the season with wins over Wayne County and New Hampstead.

Region 2: Stockbridge (8-1, 5-0) will be the No. 1 weed and Ola (8-1, 7-1) will be No. 2. Jones County (7-2, 6-2) can clinch the third spot with a win over Locust Grove and Hampton (6-3, 5-3) can nail down the fourth seed with a win over Eagle’s Landing Christian.

Region 3: Starr’s Mill (9-0, 5-0) can win the region the region title by beating Jonesboro (6-3, 4-1). A Jonesboro win could create a three-way tie for first place with Central Carrollton (7-2, 4-1), who finishes the season against Northside Columbus. Harris Count (7-3, 3-3) will finish fourth.

Region 4: Creekside (6-2, 6-0) has clinched first place and Mays (6-2, 4-1) will be the No. 2 seed. Maynard Jackson (7-2, 4-2) can nail down third place by beating Pace Academy (4-5, 3-3). Drew (6-3, 3-3) is still in contention but would need to upset Mays to have a chance.

Region 5: The winner of the Marist (9-0, 7-0) vs. Tucker (7-2, 6-1) game will win the region championship. If Tucker loses there will likely be a three-way tie for second involving the Tigers, St. Pius (7-3, 6-2) and Southwest DeKalb (6-3, 5-2), who closes the season against Druid Hills.

Region 6: Blessed Trinity (7-1, 3-0) will host Cambridge (8-1, 2-1) to decide the region championship. Kell (6-4, 2-2) is in the playoffs. Westminster (4-5, 1-2) and Centennial (5-4, 0-3) play to determine the final spot.

Region 7: This region has completed play. Cartersville (10-0, 6-0) is the region champion, followed by Cedartown (9-1, 5-1), Hiram (5-5, 4-2) and Cass (6-4, 3-3).

Region 8: North Oconee (9-0, 5-0) has won the regular-season title, with Eastside (9-1, 5-1) advancing as the No. 2 team. East Forsyth (7-2, 3-2) will finish third if it beats Madison County (4-5, 2-3). A Madison County win could create a three-way tie, if Flowery Branch (3-5, 2-3) defeats last-place Cedar Shoals.