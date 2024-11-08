High School Sports
Final region seedings decided this week with playoffs looming

By Seth Ellerbee
1 hour ago

Six of the eight regions have crowned champions in Class A Division II, and the playoff seedings will become clear after this weekend’s games.

Regions 2 and 4 will determine No. 1 seeds, and a few games will place teams in the lower playoff positions.

Here’s the skinny:

Region 1 — Early County won the championship at 5-1after beating Mitchell County 48-16 on Oct. 25, earning the respective No. 1-seed for the playoffs. Mitchell County finished at 5-1 in the league, taking the No. 2-seed. Miller County is 4-2 and has the No. 3-seed while Seminole County finished 3-3 to earn the No. 4-seed.

Region 2 — No. 3-ranked Irwin beat Brooks 17-14 last week to take the lead at 4-1, giving No. 4 Brooks (4-1) its only region loss. Active teams this week are No. 5 Clinch County (3-1) playing Charlton County (2-2) to determine the No. 3-4 seeds from the league. Clinch is coming off a 26-0 victory against Lanier County while Charlton beat Turner County 48-39 last week.

Region 3 – No. 9-ranked Metter tops the league standings at 7-0 will play Emanuel County Institute (5-2) Friday. No. 10 Jenkins County (6-1) hosts Screven County (3-4) and Portal (2-5) will face Savannah (0-7). McIntosh County Academy (6-2) finished its season with region losses against Metter 12-6 and Jenkins County 37-19.

Region 4 -- The pecking order could shift Friday when Telfair County, the league leader at 5-0, plays second placed Wilcox County (4-1) for the title. If Treutlen (2-3) defeats Wheeler County (3-2), it could force a tie for the No. 4 seed. Hawkinsville, which finished its season last week with a 36-13 victory against Dooly County, is in third place.

Region 5 — Georgia Military (0-4) will face fourth-place Glascock County (1-3), and league champion Johnson County (4-0) will face Twiggs County (1-3). Wilkinson County (4-1) is second in the standings, and Hancock Central (3-2) is third in the standings. Glascock County (1-3) will play at Georgia Military (0-4) and if Glascock wins it should have the No. 4 seed.

Region 6: Macon County (5-1) won the Region 6 championship ahead of Schley County (5-1), and both programs have completed regular-season play. Macon County moved past Taylor County 20-3 last week and beat Schley 44-29 on Sept. 28 to take the title. Taylor County and Marion County are both 4-2, but Taylor County beat Marion 43-19 on Sept. 20 to earn the No. 3 seed.

Region 7 -- Top-ranked and region champion Manchester (4-0) leads No. 2 Bowdon (3-1), No. 7 Trion (2-2) and Greenville (3-1) in the standings. Manchester beat Greenville 46-7 last week while Bowdon moved past Trion 42-12. The state-runner up Blue Devils lost to Bowdon 28-27 in last year’s championship game in Stephen Holmes last year at the helm. Demonta Prather – who coached Manchester’s basketball team to the state finals last season – is in his first season as head football coach.

Region 8 -- No. 6 Lincoln County won the region and completed its regular season at 9-0 after beating then-No. 7 Greene County 43-20 last week. No. 8 Greene County is tied with Warren County at 2-1 and will play at home against Warren Friday to determine the No. 2-3 seeds.

