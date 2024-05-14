Final Boys Soccer Rankings

Kennesaw State finished the season ranked atop Class 7A after winning the program’s first-ever state championship with a 2-0 victory over runner-up Campbell.

In Class 6A, River Ridge won the team’s first state championship and finished the season ranked No. 1 ahead of runner-up Sprayberry. McIntosh won the program’s ninth state championship and finished atop Class 5A, ahead of runner-up Decatur.

Westminster is ranked No. 1 in Class 4A after capturing the team’s 15th state title and moving past No. 2 Johnson-Gainesville. Columbus won the team’s first ever state championship and finished ranked at the top of Class 3A ahead of runner-up Hebron Christian.