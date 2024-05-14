Final Boys Soccer Rankings

Kennesaw State finished the season ranked atop Class 7A after winning the program’s first-ever state championship with a 2-0 victory over runner-up Campbell.
In Class 6A, River Ridge won the team’s first state championship and finished the season ranked No. 1 ahead of runner-up Sprayberry. McIntosh won the program’s ninth state championship and finished atop Class 5A, ahead of runner-up Decatur.
Westminster is ranked No. 1 in Class 4A after capturing the team’s 15th state title and moving past No. 2 Johnson-Gainesville. Columbus won the team’s first ever state championship and finished ranked at the top of Class 3A ahead of runner-up Hebron Christian.
Toombs County’s first state championship left the program ranked atop Class 2A ahead of runner-up Model. In Class A Division I, Atlanta International won the team’s third state title to finish ranked No. 1 ahead of runner-up Paideia. Georgia Military beat Atkinson County in the championship game to earn the team’s third state title and finish atop Class A Division II.
Class 7A
1. Kennesaw Mountain
2. Campbell
3. Discovery
4. Archer
5. Lambert
6. Grayson
7. Milton
8. Hillgrove
9. Collins Hill
10. Colquitt County
Class 6A
1. River Ridge
2. Sprayberry
3. North Atlanta
4. Johns Creek
5. Glynn Academy
6. Lassiter
7. North Forsyth
8. Riverwood
9. Marist
10. Woodward Academy
Class 5A
1. McIntosh
2. Decatur
3. Dalton
4. Cass
5. Midtown
6. Chattahoochee
7. Cross Keys
8. Clarke Central
9. Tucker
10. Kell
Class 4A
1. Westminster
2. Johnson-Gainesville
3. Holy Innocents’
4. Northwest Whitfield
5. Whitewater
6. Bainbridge
7. Starr’s Mill
8. Cedar Shoals
9. LaGrange
10. Druid Hills
Class 3A
1. Columbus
2. Hebron Christian
3. Oconee County
4. Bremen
5. Savannah Country Day
6. Coahulla Creek
7. Wesleyan
8. Morgan County
9. Pike County
10. Richmond Academy
Class 2A
1. Toombs County
2. Model
3. Providence Christian
4. Fellowship Christian
5. Pierce County
6. Jeff Davis
7. Walker
8. Union County
9. Fitzgerald
10. Drew Charter
Class A Division I
1. Atlanta International
2. Paideia
3. Mount Vernon
4. Tallulah Falls
5. Whitefield Academy
6. Dalton Academy
7. BASA
8. Lamar County
9. East Laurens
10. Woodville-Tompkins
Class A Division II
1. Georgia Military
2. Atkinson County
3. Christian Heritage
4. Atlanta Classical
5. Fugees
6. Macon County
7. Aquinas
8. Echols County
9. Lake Oconee Academy
10. Wheeler County
