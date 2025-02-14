Report: Jefferson wrestler hospitalized with severe neck injury

A senior wrestler at Jefferson High School suffered a broken neck during a match Thursday at the state meet in Macon and lost feeling below his shoulders, according to Jefferson High social media posts.

The wrestler, Dominic Haines, was competing in the Class 3A quarterfinals in his weight class, 144 pounds, when he was injured.

Jefferson Athletics, the official X (formerly Twitter) account of Jefferson City Schools Athletic Department, reported his condition at around 8 p.m., saying that Haines was in surgery.