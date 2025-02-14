Report: Jefferson wrestler hospitalized with severe neck injury

A senior wrestler at Jefferson High School suffered a broken neck during a match Thursday at the state meet in Macon and lost feeling below his shoulders, according to Jefferson High social media posts.
The wrestler, Dominic Haines, was competing in the Class 3A quarterfinals in his weight class, 144 pounds, when he was injured.
Jefferson Athletics, the official X (formerly Twitter) account of Jefferson City Schools Athletic Department, reported his condition at around 8 p.m., saying that Haines was in surgery.
“There have been some positive signs, but he needs our prayers. Please pray for Dom and his family,” the post said in part.
The Jefferson football program’s X site indicated moments later that the wrestler suffered a broken neck and lost feeling below his shoulders. The post also asked for prayers.
Jefferson leads the Class 3A meet entering Friday’s final matches. The school has won a state-record 24 traditional wrestling state championships.
