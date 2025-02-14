High School Sports
Report: Jefferson wrestler hospitalized with severe neck injury

ajc.com

Credit: GHSA

Credit: GHSA

By
5 hours ago

A senior wrestler at Jefferson High School suffered a broken neck during a match Thursday at the state meet in Macon and lost feeling below his shoulders, according to Jefferson High social media posts.

The wrestler, Dominic Haines, was competing in the Class 3A quarterfinals in his weight class, 144 pounds, when he was injured.

Jefferson Athletics, the official X (formerly Twitter) account of Jefferson City Schools Athletic Department, reported his condition at around 8 p.m., saying that Haines was in surgery.

“There have been some positive signs, but he needs our prayers. Please pray for Dom and his family,” the post said in part.

The Jefferson football program’s X site indicated moments later that the wrestler suffered a broken neck and lost feeling below his shoulders. The post also asked for prayers.

Jefferson leads the Class 3A meet entering Friday’s final matches. The school has won a state-record 24 traditional wrestling state championships.

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

ajc.com

Credit: GHSA

Volunteers with Emergency Dive Response Team prepare to continue searching Lake Oconee in Eatonton on Thursday, February 13, 2025. The Putnam County sheriff is investigating and volunteers are searching after Spelman College instructor Joycelyn Nicole Wilson and Atlanta private school coach Gary Jones went missing on Lake Oconee over the weekend. The body of Wilson was found Sunday and Jones has not been found.(Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

