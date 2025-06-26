Nation & World News
Celtics' Brad Stevens says Jayson Tatum progressing well, but won't return until 'fully ready'

When Jayson Tatum ruptured his right Achilles tendon in the Celtics’ conference semifinals loss the the New York Knicks, everything about Boston’s immediate future changed
By KYLE HIGHTOWER – Associated Press
When Jayson Tatum ruptured his right Achilles tendon in the Celtics' conference semifinals loss the the New York Knicks, everything about Boston's immediate future changed.

But what won't change is the Celtics' front office's prudence in making sure he has the space and time to make a full recovery.

Boston president of basketball operations Brad Stevens said the All-Star is progressing well following surgery last month. But asked about whether the team had put a potential timeline on Tatum's return, Stevens was definitive that there would be no rushing the star's rehabilitation.

“We don't and we won't,” Stevens said Wednesday night following the first round of the NBA draft. “We won't put a projected timeline on him for a long, long time. ... It's baby steps right now. He's actually progressed great, but I don't know what that means in regard to projected timelines. But that will be in consultation with him ... and everybody else to make sure when he hits the court he is fully ready, and fully healthy. And that will be the priority."

Tatum is expected to miss most if not all of next season. It has already had implications for next season, with the team opting to trade Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday — both key contributors from the 2024 title team — in an effort to get the team's salary under the luxury tax second penalty apron.

But Stevens said All-Star Jaylen Brown has already been back to the Celtics' training facility since he had minimally invasive surgery to clean up his right knee. Brown is doing some light ball handling and work around the rim, Stevens said.

“We said be ready for training camp and I think he’ll probably be going full well ahead of that," Stevens said.

While Stevens said league rules wouldn't allow him to address the pending trades of Porzingis or Holiday, he said anything they do this offseason is with an eye toward regaining flexibility after multiple seasons with a high payroll.

“As far as whatever moves that those are a apart of, they're all separate and hard and things that you're going to have to do your best to make sure you put yourself in the right positions,” Stevens said. “We knew this was coming. This isn't a huge surprise. ... The biggest thing for us is making sure that we balance that, maximizing what we can with regard to what we bring back so we can continue to build and grow.”

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/nba

FILE - Boston Celtics' Jrue Holiday plays against the Washington Wizards during the first half of an NBA basketball game on April 6, 2025, in Boston.

Credit: AP

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, sitting center, with his wife Ri Sol Ju, rear, and daughter tours the Wonsan-Kalma coastal tourist zone in North Korea Tuesday, June 24, 2025.

Credit: AP

Bumper to bumper traffic travels northbound on the I-85 just past the I-285 overpass, also known as Spaghetti Junction, in Doraville.

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

