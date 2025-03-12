Evans hires Hutto to replace coach fired amid investigation

Evans named Lee Hutto its football coach on Wednesday to replace Barrett Davis, who was forced to resign in January amid a misconduct investigation.
Evans announced the hire on its Facebook page.
Hutto has been head coach at Westside of Augusta the past four seasons, compiling a 23-20 record with an 8-3 finish in 2024.
Over 28 seasons on high school sidelines, Hutto also has been a head coach at Washington-Wilkes and Warren County and was a defensive coordinator at Richmond Academy, Veterans and alma mater Thomson.
Columbia County Schools announced Jan. 31 that Davis was no longer employed while the district investigated allegations of an inappropriate relationship between a staff member and a former student. Davis had been Evans’ head coach the past four seasons.
