Ellenwood Cedar Grove squeezes past Savannah Calvary Day

By Sports Bot
1 hour ago

Ellenwood Cedar Grove topped Savannah Calvary Day 49-42 in a tough tilt on Dec. 1 in Georgia football.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The Saints registered a 14-7 advantage at intermission over the Cavaliers.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Saints and the Cavaliers each scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Nov. 17, Ellenwood Cedar Grove faced off against Bremen and Savannah Calvary Day took on Thomasville on Nov. 17 at Savannah Calvary Day High School.

