Eight champions determined in Class 3A, more work remains for lower playoff seeds

Douglass wide receiver Casey Barner (2) runs for yards during the first half against LaGrange of the Corky Kell Dave Hunter Classic at Kell High School, Wednesday, August 14, 2024, in Marietta, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Douglass wide receiver Casey Barner (2) runs for yards during the first half against LaGrange of the Corky Kell Dave Hunter Classic at Kell High School, Wednesday, August 14, 2024, in Marietta, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By Seth Ellerbee
48 minutes ago

All eight regions have decided champions in Class 3A, and the state playoff brackets are just about complete.

Calvary Day, the Region 3 champion, will be removed from the 3A playoffs and placed into the Private bracket, seeded via power rankings. In Region 6, Greater Atlanta Christian is tied for the No. 3-4 seed with Chestatee (4-3) but also will compete in the Private division.

There are still a handful of games this week in Regions 3, 4 and 5 that will determine playoff seeds.

The Savannah league – Region 3 – has five games scheduled Friday: Islands plays Beach; Jenkins plays Windsor Forest; Johnson-Savannah plays Liberty County; Long County plays Calvary Day, and Southeast Bulloch plays Groves.

Region 4 has four games scheduled Saturday: Aquinas plays Cross Creek; Hephzibah plays Harlem; Richmond Academy plays Baldwin, and Westside-Augusta plays Howard.

There’s one inter-class game – Stone Mountain vs Salem -- scheduled for Friday.

Here’s the breakdown:

Region 1 – Top-ranked Peach County won the title, and No. 6-ranked Westover, No. 10-ranked Cairo and Monroe are seeded behind Peach in that order.

Region 2 – No. 2-ranked Sandy Creek won the championship, with LaGrange and Upson-Lee tied at 6-2 but Upson earned the No. 2 seed after an 18-15 upset of the then-No. 6 Grangers last week. Whitewater is the No. 4 seed after beating Mary Persons 38-27 last week.

Region 3 – With Calvary Day (8-0) removed, Jenkins (7-1) is at the top of the standings ahead of Long County and Southeast Bulloch (6-2) with Liberty County at 4-4 and in the No. 4 spot. Southeast Bulloch beat Long County 15-12 on Oct. 25 and should pick up a victory against Groves (1-7) this week. While Long County plays Calvary Day, a tall task. Meanwhile, Liberty County (4-4) needs a victory against Johnson-Savannah (3-5) to keep playoff hopes alive.

Region 4 – Region champion Harlem is at the top of the standings at 6-1 and leads West Laurens (6-2), Westside-Augusta and Baldwin (5-2). The Saturday games scheduled this week could shake up some of the standings and playoff seedings. Aquinas is alone in fifth-place in Region 4 at 4-3 and plays Cross Creek (0-7) Saturday, where it should win. But the Fighting Irish will be seeded in the Private bracket.

Region 5 – No. 8-ranked Stephenson pulled a 15-9 upset of then-No. 3 Douglass and secured the region title last week. No. 9-ranked Douglass (5-1) is the No. 2 seed with Luella (4-2) No. 3. Cedar Grove is tied with Mount Zion-Jonesboro (3-3) for the No. 4 seed but won head-to-head 27-20 on Sept. 30.

Region 6 – North Hall won the region and the accompanying No. 1 playoff seeding. Lumpkin County (5-2) is alone at the No. 2 seed with Chestatee (4-3) at the No. 3 seed. Pickens and Dawson County are both 3-4 in the No. 4 spot after the removal of GAC. Dawson defeated Pickens 35-23 on Sept. 20.

Region 7 – No. 7-ranked Calhoun is the league champion at 6-0. Northwest Whitfield and Heritage-Catoosa are tied at 4-2. But Heritage beat Northwest Whitfield 31-21 on Sept. 28 to take the No. 2 seed. Adairsville and Gilmer are tied at 3-3 and trying for the No. 4-seed but Adairsville beat Gilmer 28-0 on Oct. 25 to earn the playoff berth.

Region 8 – No. 3-ranked Jefferson is the region champion after a three-way tie at the top of the standings with No. 5-ranked Cherokee Bluff and No. 4-ranked Oconee County (4-1). Cherokee Bluff beat Oconee 17-10 on Oct 17 to take the No. 2 seed. Monroe Area, at 2-3 in region play, is the No. 4 seed.

