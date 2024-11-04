East Coweta upends Buford to finish atop Class 6A in final GHSA softball rankings

East Coweta finished the season with the program’s fourth state championship to cap the season atop Class 6A with Buford, Mill Creek, North Cobb and North Gwinnett filling the top 5. Hillgrove, Brookwood, Archer, Harrison and Parkview round out the top 10.
Creekview defeated Lassiter to secure the program’s second state title and finish at the top of Class 5A with Lassiter, River Ridge, Effingham County and Seckinger in the top 5. Harris County won the team’s second state title and finished first atop Eastside, Northside-Columbus, Kell and Wayne County in the Class 4A top 5.
Heritage-Catoosa secured the program’s fifth championship and topped Cherokee Bluff, Monroe Area, West Laurens and Pickens in the Class 3A top 5. Morgan County won the team’s fourth state title and finished ranked No. 1 in Class 2A, ahead of Appling County, Pike County, Sonoraville and Stephens County in the top 5.
Gordon Lee got back to its championship ways, winning the program’s 12th title and finishing ahead of Toombs County, Bremen, Banks County and Social Circle in the Class A Division I top 5.
In Class A Division II, Emanuel County Institute capture the team’s second title and finished ahead of Georgia Military, Lanier County, Screven County and Irwin County in the top 5. Wesleyan captured its sixth title and finished ranked at the top of the Private class ahead of Hebron Christian, Prince Avenue Christian, Trinity Christian and Savannah Christian in the top 5.
Class 6A
1. East Coweta
2. Buford
3. Mill Creek
4. North Cobb
5. North Gwinnett
6. Hillgrove
7. Brookwood
8. Archer
9. Harrison
10. Parkview
Class 5A
1. Creekview
2. Lassiter
3. River Ridge
4. Effingham County
5. Seckinger
6. South Effingham
7. Houston County
8. East Paulding
9. Newnan
10. Northgate
Class 4A
1. Harris County
2. Eastside
3. Northside-Columbus
4. Kell
5. Wayne County
6. Central-Carroll
7. Ola
8. St. Pius X
9. Cambridge
10. East Forsyth
Class 3A
1. Heritage-Catoosa
2. Cherokee Bluff
3. Monroe Area
4. West Laurens
5. Pickens
6. LaFayette
7. Southeast Bulloch
8. LaGrange
9. Jefferson
10. Southeast Bulloch
Class 2A
1. Morgan County
2. Appling County
3. Pike County
4. Sonoraville
5. Stephens County
6. Union County
7. Rockmart
8. Miller Grove
9. Ringgold
10. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe
Class A Division I
1. Gordon Lee
2. Toombs County
3. Bremen
4. Banks County
5. Social Circle
6. Haralson County
7. ACE Charter
8. East Laurens
9. Dade County
10. Jeff Davis
Class A Division II
1. Emanuel County Institute
2. Georgia Military
3. Lanier County
4. Screven County
5. Irwin County
6. Schley County
7. Metter
8. Clinch County
9. Miller County
10. Crawford County
Private
1. Wesleyan
2. Hebron Christian
3. Prince Avenue Christian
4. Trinity Christian
5. Savannah Christian
6. Mount Vernon
7. Mount Paran
8. Providence Christian
9. St. Francis
10. King’s Ridge
