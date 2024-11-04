East Coweta upends Buford to finish atop Class 6A in final GHSA softball rankings

East Coweta finished the season with the program’s fourth state championship to cap the season atop Class 6A with Buford, Mill Creek, North Cobb and North Gwinnett filling the top 5. Hillgrove, Brookwood, Archer, Harrison and Parkview round out the top 10.

Creekview defeated Lassiter to secure the program’s second state title and finish at the top of Class 5A with Lassiter, River Ridge, Effingham County and Seckinger in the top 5. Harris County won the team’s second state title and finished first atop Eastside, Northside-Columbus, Kell and Wayne County in the Class 4A top 5.

Heritage-Catoosa secured the program’s fifth championship and topped Cherokee Bluff, Monroe Area, West Laurens and Pickens in the Class 3A top 5. Morgan County won the team’s fourth state title and finished ranked No. 1 in Class 2A, ahead of Appling County, Pike County, Sonoraville and Stephens County in the top 5.