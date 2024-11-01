East Coweta downs Buford in Class 6A winner’s bracket; updates from GHSA state fast pitch softball tournament

COLUMBUS -- Jada Savage, a Mississippi-commit, held top-ranked and two-time defending champion Buford to just one hit while striking out seven batters to lead No. 2-ranked East Coweta to a 2-0 victory in the second round of the Class 6A winner’s bracket in the second day of the GHSA state fast pitch softball championships in Columbus Thursday.

Savage and junior Kate Miller each had RBI’s to lead the Indians top redemption after a loss to Buford in last year’s Class 7A championship series. East Coweta moved to 35-0 and will play Mill Creek for a chance at the championship series. Buford fell to 28-2 and will have to beat North Gwinnett and then two other teams to earn a championship berth.

In Class 5A, Creekview moved past River Ridge and will play Lassiter for a championship berth. Lassiter defeated Effingham County 9-1 to advance to the semis. Two-time defending-champion Northside-Columbus beat Kell 6-3 and will play against Harris County to earn a title series berth. Harris County beat Eastside 7-4 in the winner’s bracket quarterfinals.