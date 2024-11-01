East Coweta downs Buford in Class 6A winner’s bracket; updates from GHSA state fast pitch softball tournament

COLUMBUS -- Jada Savage, a Mississippi-commit, held top-ranked and two-time defending champion Buford to just one hit while striking out seven batters to lead No. 2-ranked East Coweta to a 2-0 victory in the second round of the Class 6A winner’s bracket in the second day of the GHSA state fast pitch softball championships in Columbus Thursday.
Savage and junior Kate Miller each had RBI’s to lead the Indians top redemption after a loss to Buford in last year’s Class 7A championship series. East Coweta moved to 35-0 and will play Mill Creek for a chance at the championship series. Buford fell to 28-2 and will have to beat North Gwinnett and then two other teams to earn a championship berth.
In Class 5A, Creekview moved past River Ridge and will play Lassiter for a championship berth. Lassiter defeated Effingham County 9-1 to advance to the semis. Two-time defending-champion Northside-Columbus beat Kell 6-3 and will play against Harris County to earn a title series berth. Harris County beat Eastside 7-4 in the winner’s bracket quarterfinals.
Heritage-Catoosa, the Class 4A defending champions, moved past West Laurens 5-1 to position itself just one victory away from the 3A championship series. Monroe Area stands in the General’s way after beating Cherokee Bluff 2-0.
In Class 2A, Appling County beat Stephens County 6-3 and will play Morgan County, after it defeated Union County 11-1. Toombs County moved past Banks County 8-2 while Gordon Lee defeated Bremen 9-2 to set up a Class A Division I winner’s bracket final with a berth in the championship series on the line.
Lanier County edged Screven County 6-5 and Emanuel County Institute defeated Schley County 13-0 in the Class A Division II winner’s bracket quarterfinals. In Class A Private, Hebron Christian moved past Savannah Christian 10-1 and will face Prince Avenue Christian after its 9-6 victory against Trinity Christian.
Follow the link to the full scoreboard with live updated scores or see the full tournament brackets by following the link.
