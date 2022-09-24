Don’t call it a comeback: Elberton Elbert County overtakes Louisville Jefferson County in showstopper

Elberton Elbert County shook off a slow start and pulled away for a 21-3 win over Louisville Jefferson County during this Georgia football game.
The start wasn’t the problem for Louisville Jefferson County, as it began with a 3-0 edge over Elberton Elbert County through the end of the first quarter.
Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.
Elberton Elbert County broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 7-3 lead over Louisville Jefferson County.
The Blue Devils held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.
