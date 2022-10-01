Columbus Carver triumphs in strong showing over Columbus

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Columbus Carver broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 45-7 explosion on Columbus on September 30 in Georgia football action.
The first quarter gave Columbus Carver a 12-7 lead over Columbus.
The Tigers opened a huge 24-7 gap over the Blue Devils at halftime.
Columbus Carver steamrolled to a 39-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Tigers outscored the Blue Devils 6-0 in the final quarter.
In recent action on September 22, Columbus Carver faced off against Atlanta Hapeville Charter and Columbus took on Columbus Shaw on September 16 at Columbus Shaw High School. Click here for a recap
