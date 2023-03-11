Dacula Hebron Christian takes victory lap past Dahlonega Lumpkin County

It would have taken a herculean effort for Dahlonega Lumpkin County to claim this one, and Dacula Hebron Christian wouldn’t allow that in a 68-36 decision for a Georgia girls basketball victory on March 10.
In recent action on March 3, Dacula Hebron Christian faced off against Peachtree Corners Wesleyan and Dahlonega Lumpkin County took on Savannah Calvary Day on March 3 at Savannah Calvary Day High School.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.