Class A Division II ranked teams make stroll through Week 4; Greene struggles against Morgan

Top-ranked Bowdon had few issues Thursday with Westside-Macon during its 56-27 victory against the Seminoles, and other Class A Division II ranked teams played to form during a limited weekend of play.

Bowdon quarterback Charles Maxell III passed to Kaiden Prothro for touchdowns of 32, 20, 19 and 8 yards and added a 15-yard touchdown run. Mason Daniel scored on a 60-yard run for Bowdon, and Joshawia Davis scored on runs of 59 and 8 yards.

In other notable Class A Division II games: