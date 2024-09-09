High School Sports

Class A Division II ranked teams make stroll through Week 4; Greene struggles against Morgan

By Seth Ellerbee
1 hour ago

Top-ranked Bowdon had few issues Thursday with Westside-Macon during its 56-27 victory against the Seminoles, and other Class A Division II ranked teams played to form during a limited weekend of play.

Bowdon quarterback Charles Maxell III passed to Kaiden Prothro for touchdowns of 32, 20, 19 and 8 yards and added a 15-yard touchdown run. Mason Daniel scored on a 60-yard run for Bowdon, and Joshawia Davis scored on runs of 59 and 8 yards.

In other notable Class A Division II games:

  • The only loss among ranked teams came when No. 10 Emanuel County Institute lost to McIntosh County Academy 7-6 and dropped out of the top 10, allowing idle Lincoln County (3-0) to enter the poll at No. 10.
  • In come-from-behind fashion, No. 8 Trion overcame a 12-0 halftime deficit to defeat Model after three first-half turnovers helped build the Blue Devils’ lead. Trion scored on a 5-yard run from Kade Smith, a 1-yard run by Christian Henderson and a 2-point conversion pass from Henderson to Smith to take a 15-12 lead. Smith scored on a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter to expand the margin.
  • No. 4 Manchester rushed for six touchdowns to move past Macon County 42-6. Darrius Favors had 15 carries for 179 yards and two touchdowns; Qua Cooper had eight carries for 87 yards and two touchdowns, and Keelan Whitaker and Ken’derius Hines each had one touchdown run.
  • No. 6 Greene County trailed 21-0 after the first quarter in a 35-13 loss to Class 2A No. 2 Morgan County, marking the team’s first loss of the season.
  • No. 2 Brooks County defeated Worth County 26-7 to maintain its spot in the poll.
  • No. 2 Irwin County, No. 7 Seminole County and No. 9 Metter did not play.

Class A Division II results

1. (1) Bowdon (3-1) defeated Westside-Macon 56-27.

2. (2) Irwin County (3-0) did not play.

3. (3) Brooks County (2-1) defeated Worth County 26-7.

4. (4) Manchester (2-1) defeated Macon County 42-6.

5. (5) Clinch County (4-0) defeated Berrien 35-13.

6. (6) Greene County (3-1) lost to Class 2A No. 2 Morgan County 35-13.

7. (7) Seminole County (3-0) did not play.

8. (8) Trion (4-0) defeated Model 22-12.

9. (9) Metter (1-1) did not play.

10. (NR) Lincoln County (3-0) did not play.

Out: No. 10 Emanuel County Institute lost to McIntosh County Academy 7-6.

