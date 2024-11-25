Class A Div. 1: Region 1 sends trio to Quarterfinals

Fitzgerald upended Bleckley County 28-24 in a back and forth second round matchup. Fitzgerald’s Oreian Bly scored a rushing touchdown from four yards out to take an early 7-0 lead. The Royals answered with a Kam’ryn Everett rushing touchdown from one yard out to tie the game at 7-7 in the first quarter. Bleckley took the lead in the second quarter with a 13-yard rushing touchdown from Dequavis Benjamin to take a 14-7 lead. After a Bleckley County field goal, Victor Copeland’s nine-yard touchdown pass to Quincy Deberry brought Fitzgerald back within one score to make it 17-14 going into the half. Fitzgerald’s Bly one-yard rushing touchdown with two minutes left in the third gave the Purple Hurricanes the lead back, 21-17, ahead of the fourth quarter. Bleckley County’s Benjamin found the endzone once again, thus time from one-yard out to give the Royals a late 24-21 lead with around eight minutes left in the game. With just over two minutes left, Cam Johnson gave Fitzgerald the lead back with a 14-yard rushing score to give them a 28-24 lead late in the fourth, lifting the Purple Hurricanes to the quarterfinals for the second-straight season.

Northeast advanced to the quarterfinals for just the second time in four seasons, after the Raiders took down the Lamar County Trojans, 21-10 in the second round matchup. The Raiders struck first with a one-yard rushing score from Nick Woodford to take an early 7-0 lead. Ten consecutive points from the Trojans gave Lamar County a 10-7 lead in the second quarter as they took the three-point lead into the half. While the Trojans held the lead for the entire third quarter, Northeast’s Reginald Glover found Zahkie Denson for a 26-yard strike to give the Raiders the four-point lead in the fourth. With just over three minutes left in the game, Woodford found the end zone again for the Raiders, this time from 13-yards out to give Lamar County an 11-point lead, ultimately deciding the game.

The home teams went 7-1 on the night in the Class A-Division I second round. … Worth County advanced to the quarterfinals for the first time since 1997 after they defeated the Dodge County Indians by 40-points in the second round, 63-23. … Toombs County advanced to the quarterfinals for the second-consecutive season as the Bulldogs defeated the Commerce Tigers, 49-21. This is the first time since the 1994 and 1995 season where Toombs County advanced to the quarterfinals for the second season in a row. … Thomasville advanced to the quarterfinals for the third time in five seasons and the first time since 2022 as they defeated Temple, 42-10. This is the fifth time in six seasons that Thomasville has made it out of the second round. … Dublin kept its perfect season intact as the undefeated, 12-0 Fighting Irish defeated Jasper County, 42-7. This is the first time since 2018 the Fighting Irish have made the quarterfinals and the 16th time they have made it there in program history.

Wesleyan is back in the quarterfinals with a 22-15 win over Christian Heritage. Christian Heritage started the scoring after a scoreless first quarter with a 15-yard pass. With 1 minute left in the half, Ben Brown threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to go into halftime with an 8-6 score. Christian Heritage answered with 7:44 left in the third on a 1-yard touchdown run. Soon after, Ben Brown found Brice Gillis for a 10-yard touchdown to cut the lead to three. Halfway through the fourth, the Wolves took the lead on a 35-yard touchdown pass from Ben Brown to Wes Vail, making it 19-15. They added three more on a 35-yard field goal with two minutes left in the game, a lead they held for the rest of the game.

Top-ranked Savannah Christian advances to its third straight quarterfinals with a 31-3 win over region rival Savannah Country Day. Savannah Christian got the scoring started with 7:40 left in the first quarter on a 22-yard field goal. The Raiders extended their lead early in the second quarter on a four-yard Jaden Miles touchdown run. After halftime, Savannah Christian added a 39-yard touchdown pass from Blaise Thomas to Kenry Wall to go up 17-0. Savannah Country Day scored their first points of the night on a 28-yard field goal to cut the lead to 17-3. Miles scored his second touchdown of the night on a 13-yard run with 11:53 left in the game. Athen Hudspeth scored the final points of the game, returning a fumble 95 yards to extend the lead to 31-3. Next week, the Raiders will face off against North Cobb Christian.

Fellowship Christian makes its seventh straight quarterfinals appearance with a 35-7 win over King’s Ridge Christian. The Paladins started the scoring with a CJ Givers rushing touchdown with 7:10 left in the first quarter. Evan Haynes extended Fellowship Christian’s lead to two touchdowns with a 17-yard run. Givers ran for his second touchdown of the night with less than a minute left in the half. Early in the third quarter, Givers scored his third touchdown of the game, giving the Paladins a 28-0 lead. Soon after, the Tigers cut the lead to 28-7. Fellowship scored one final time with 2:37 left to secure the 35-7 victory. Next week, the Paladins will host Wesleyan.

UPDATED RECORDS AND QUARTERFINAL PAIRINGS

Class A Div. 1 Seeds are placed in [Brackets]

Class A/3A Private Seeds are placed in <Arrows>

REGION 1

Worth County 5-1, 7-3, 9-3 [4]

Thomasville 5-1, 8-2, 10-2 [7]

Fitzgerald 4-2, 7-3, 9-3 [12]

Jeff Davis 3-3, 7-3, 8-4 [16]

Bacon County 1-5, 4-6, 4-7 [20]

Brantley County 2-3, 2-8

Berrien 1-4, 1-9

First Round

Friday, Nov. 15

[7] Thomasville 48, [20] Bacon County 6

[12] Fitzgerald 42, [21] Rabun County 21

Second Round

Fri. Nov. 22

[4] Worth County 63, [13] Dodge County 23

[7] Thomasville 42, [10] Temple 10

[12] Fitzgerald 28, [28] Bleckley County 24

[1] Fannin County 28, [16] Jeff Davis 21

Quarterfinals

Fri. Nov. 28

[4] Worth County vs. [12] Fitzgerald

[7] Thomasville at [2] Dunlin

REGION 2

Dublin 9-0, 10-0, 12-0 [2]

Northeast 8-1, 8-2, 10-2 [8]

Dodge County 7-2, 8-2, 9-3 [13]

Washington County 6-3, 6-4, 6-5 [17]

ACE Charter 5-4, 6-4, 6-5 [18]

Southwest 4-5, 4-6, 4-7 [27]

Bleckley County 3-6, 4-6, 5-7 [28]

East Laurens 2-7, 3-7

Jefferson County 0-8, 1-9

Central-Macon 0-9, 0-10

First Round

Friday, Nov. 15

[8] Northeast 46, [25] Swainsboro 7

[13] Dodge County 40, [20] Chattooga 14

[15] Jasper County 41, [18] ACE Charter 31

Second Round

Friday, Nov. 22

[2] Dublin 42, [15] Japser County 7

[8] Northeast 21, [9] Lamar County 10

Quarterfinals

Friday, Nov. 28

[2] Dublin vs. [7] Thomasville

[8] Northeast at [1] Fannin County

REGION 3

Savannah Christian 4-0, 9-0, 10-0 <1>

Toombs County 3-1, 8-1, 10-1 [6]

Sav. Country Day 1-3, 4-6, 5-7 <17>

Swainsboro 2-2, 3-7, 3-8 [25]

Vidalia 0-4, 3-7, 3-8 [32]

First Round

Friday, Nov. 15

<1> Savannah Christian BYE

Second Round

Friday, Nov. 22

[1] Savannah Christian 31, [17] Savannah Country Day 3

[6] Toombs County 49, [11] Commerce 21

Quarterfinals

Friday, Nov. 28

[1] Savannah Christian vs. [8] North Cobb Christian

[6] Toombs County vs. [19] Elbert County

REGION 4

Social Circle 5-1, 7-3, 7-4 [5]

Lamar County 5-1, 8-2, 9-3 [9]

Jasper County 4-2, 7-3, 8-4 [15]

Putnam County 4-2, 5-5, 5-6 [23]

McNair 2-4, 4-6, 4-7 [30]

Towers 1-5, 3-6

Utopian Academy 0-6, 0-10

First Round

Friday, Nov. 15

Second Round

Friday, Nov. 22

[8] Northeast 21, [9] Lamar County 10

[2] Dublin 42, [15] Jasper County 7

REGION 5

Sub Region A

Fellowship Christian 5-0, 8-2, 9-2 <2>

Wesleyan 4-1, 8-2, 10-2 <10>

King’s Ridge 2-3, 7-3, 8-4 <15>

Mount Vernon 3-2, 5-4, 5-5 <16>

Mt. Pisgah 1-4, 2-8, 2-9 <23>

St. Francis 0-5, 0-10

Mount Bethel 0-0, 5-1 ++

Sub Region B

Whitefield Academy 4-0, 7-3, 7-4 <9>

Landmark Christian 2-2, 7-3, 7-4 <12>

Mount Paran 3-1, 7-3, 8-4 <13>

B.E.S.T. Academy 1-3, 4-6

Walker 0-4, 2-8

First Round

Friday, Nov. 15

<2> Fellowship Christian BYE

<9> Whitefield Academy BYE

<10> Wesleyan 41, <23> Mt. Pisgah 21

<21> Providence Christian 27, <12> Landmark Christian 24

<13> Mount Paran 32, <20> Greater Atlanta Christian 29

<15> King’s Ridge 35, <18> Darlington 0

Second Round

Friday, Nov. 22

<8> North Cobb Christian 40, <9> Whitefield Academy 7

<2> Fellowship Christian 35, <15> King’s Ridge 7

<10> Wesleyan 22, <7> Christian Heritage 15

<4> Calvary Day 48, <13> Mt. Paran 7

Quarterfinals

Friday, Nov. 28

<2> Fellowship Christian vs. <10> Wesleyan

REGION 6

Heard County 6-0, 8-2, 9-3 [3]

Temple 5-1, 8-2, 9-3 [10]

Darlington 3-3, 5-5, 5-6 <18>

Bremen 4-2, 6-4, 6-5 [22]

Pepperell 2-4, 2-8

Model 1-5, 3-7

Haralson County 0-6, 1-9

First Round

Friday, Nov. 15

Second Round

Friday, Nov. 22

[19] Elbert County 26, [3] Heard County 24

[7] Thomasville 42, [10] Temple 10

REGION 7

Fannin County 7-0, 10-0, 12-0 [1]

Christian Heritage 6-1, 8-2, 8-3 <7>

Gordon Lee 5-2, 7-3, 7-4 [14]

Chattooga 3-4, 6-4, 6-5 [20]

Dade County 3-4, 4-6, 4-7 [24]

Coosa 2-5, 4-6, 4-7 [29]

Gordon Central 2-5, 4-6, 4-7 [31]

Armuchee 0-7, 3-7

First Round

Friday, Nov. 15

<7> Christian Heritage BYE

Second Round

Friday, Nov. 22

[1] Fannin County 28, [16] Jeff Davis 21

<10> Wesleyan 22, <7> Christian Heritage 15

Quarterfinals

Friday, Nov. 28

[1] Fannin County vs. [8] Northeast

REGION 8

Athens Academy 6-0, 10-1 <3>

Commerce 5-1, 7-3, 8-4 [11]

Elbert County 4-2, 5-5, 7-5 [19]

Rabun County 3-3, 6-4, 6-5 [21]

Providence Christian 1-5, 2-8, 3-9 <21>

Banks County 2-4, 2-8

Oglethorpe County 0-6, 0-10

First Round

Friday, Nov. 15

Second Round

Friday, Nov. 22

<14> Aquinas 31, <3> Athens Academy 20

[6] Toombs County 49, [11] Commerce 21

[19] Elbert County 26, [3] Heard County 24

<5> Prince Avenue Christian 62, <21> Providence Christian 14

Quarterfinals

Friday, Nov. 28

[19] Elbert County at [6] Toombs County