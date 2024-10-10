Class A Div. 1 Blog: Week 9 Primer; Thomasville visits rival Fitzgerald

There are 24 games this week with two Thursday matchups and 22 Friday showdowns and all of the games will be region battles. In Region 1, the premier matchup will be Thomasville at Fitzgerald. The No. 5 ranked Fitzgerald Purple Hurricanes are 2-0 in Region 1 and 4-1 overall and have not lost since their season-opener against Class A Division II No. 1 ranked Irwin County. Thomasville is coming off a tough 28-27 loss to Worth County—which was also competitive earlier in its 28-21 loss to Fitzgerald. Worth County will host winless Berrien after its major win over Thomasville and will be potentially impacted by the result of Fitzgerald and Thomasville because a Fitzgerald win would put them a full game ahead of Thomasville with the tie-breaker also going in their favor. Jeff Davis is 0-2 and will take on 1-1 Bacon County—which is coming off a bye week. In Region 2, Bleckley County hosts Jefferson County in a must-win game for the Royals—who are currently in eighth-place in the region standings. On Friday, East Laurens and ACE Charter are in a similar must-win position and the final matchup will be No. 2 ranked Dublin facing No. 7 ranked Northeast. No. 6 ranked Dodge County is off on a bye and Dublin and Northeast are the other two teams with a flawless region record.

In Region 3, Class A-3A Private No. 1 ranked Savannah Christian defeated Savannah Country Day last week 38-7 and that was the first region matchup of the season. Now, Vidalia will open the region part of its schedule at Savannah Christian, while Savannah Country Day travels to Swainsboro for the Tigers’ region opener. No. 1 ranked Toombs County is off this week and will open its region schedule next Friday against Savannah Country Day.

In Region 4, No. 9 ranked Lamar County hosts winless Utopian Academy. Jasper County is also unbeaten in Region 4 and is off this week. Social Circle is 2-0 in region play and will visit McNair and Putnam County hosts Towers. Darlington and Heard County will battle this week and the winner will take the lead in the the Region 6 standings. In Region 7, No. 4 Fannin County is off this week and the big matchups will be Christian Heritage at Chattooga and Gordon Central at Gordon Lee.