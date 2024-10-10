High School Sports

Class A Div. 1 Blog: Week 9 Primer; Thomasville visits rival Fitzgerald

By Craig Sager II
1 hour ago

There are 24 games this week with two Thursday matchups and 22 Friday showdowns and all of the games will be region battles. In Region 1, the premier matchup will be Thomasville at Fitzgerald. The No. 5 ranked Fitzgerald Purple Hurricanes are 2-0 in Region 1 and 4-1 overall and have not lost since their season-opener against Class A Division II No. 1 ranked Irwin County. Thomasville is coming off a tough 28-27 loss to Worth County—which was also competitive earlier in its 28-21 loss to Fitzgerald. Worth County will host winless Berrien after its major win over Thomasville and will be potentially impacted by the result of Fitzgerald and Thomasville because a Fitzgerald win would put them a full game ahead of Thomasville with the tie-breaker also going in their favor. Jeff Davis is 0-2 and will take on 1-1 Bacon County—which is coming off a bye week. In Region 2, Bleckley County hosts Jefferson County in a must-win game for the Royals—who are currently in eighth-place in the region standings. On Friday, East Laurens and ACE Charter are in a similar must-win position and the final matchup will be No. 2 ranked Dublin facing No. 7 ranked Northeast. No. 6 ranked Dodge County is off on a bye and Dublin and Northeast are the other two teams with a flawless region record.

In Region 3, Class A-3A Private No. 1 ranked Savannah Christian defeated Savannah Country Day last week 38-7 and that was the first region matchup of the season. Now, Vidalia will open the region part of its schedule at Savannah Christian, while Savannah Country Day travels to Swainsboro for the Tigers’ region opener. No. 1 ranked Toombs County is off this week and will open its region schedule next Friday against Savannah Country Day.

In Region 4, No. 9 ranked Lamar County hosts winless Utopian Academy. Jasper County is also unbeaten in Region 4 and is off this week. Social Circle is 2-0 in region play and will visit McNair and Putnam County hosts Towers. Darlington and Heard County will battle this week and the winner will take the lead in the the Region 6 standings. In Region 7, No. 4 Fannin County is off this week and the big matchups will be Christian Heritage at Chattooga and Gordon Central at Gordon Lee.

No. 8 ranked Rabun County will look to bounce back from last week’s 42-38 loss to Commerce against winless Oglethorpe County, Elbert County will host winless Banks County and Class A-3A Private No. 4 ranked Athens Academy will host Providence Christian.

WEEK 9 SCHEDULE AND STANDINGS

REGION 1

Fitzgerald 2-0, 4-1

Thomasville 2-1, 5-2

Bacon County 1-1, 4-2

Worth County 0-1, 3-3

Brantley County 1-1, 1-5

Jeff Davis 0-2, 4-2

Berrien 0-1, 0-5

Friday, Oct. 11

Fitzgerald vs. Thomasville

Jeff Davis vs. Bacon County

Worth County vs. Berrien

REGION 2

Dodge County 6-0, 7-0

Dublin 5-0, 6-0

Northeast 5-0, 5-1

Washington County 3-3, 3-4

ACE Charter 2-3, 3-3

Southwest 2-3, 2-4

Bleckley County 1-3, 2-3

East Laurens 1-4, 2-4

Central-Macon 0-5, 0-6

Jefferson County 0-4, 0-5

Thursday, Oct. 10

Bleckley County vs. Jefferson County

Friday, Oct. 11

ACE Charter vs. East Laurens

Dublin vs. Northeast

REGION 3

Savannah Christian 1-0, 6-0

Toombs County 0-0, 5-0

Vidalia 0-0, 3-2

Swainsboro 0-0, 1-5 Sav. Country Day 0-1, 2-4

Friday, Oct. 11

Savannah Christian vs. Vidalia

Swainsboro vs. Savannah Country Day

REGION 4

Jasper County 2-0, 5-1

Lamar County 2-0, 5-1

Social Circle 2-0, 4-2

Putnam County 2-1, 3-4

Towers 0-2, 2-3

McNair 0-3, 2-5

Utopian Academy 0-2, 0-6

Friday, Oct. 11

Lamar County vs. Utopian Academy

McNair vs. Social Circle

Putnam County vs. Towers

REGION 5

Sub Region A

Wesleyan 3-0, 6-1

Fellowship Christian 3-0, 5-2

King’s Ridge 2-1, 6-1

Mount Vernon 2-2, 4-3

Mt. Pisgah 0-3, 0-7

St. Francis 0-4, 0-8

Mount Bethel 0-0, 3-1 ++

Sub Region B

Landmark Christian 0-0, 5-1

Whitefield Academy 1-0, 4-2

Mount Paran 1-1, 5-2

B.E.S.T. Academy 1-1, 4-3

Walker 0-2, 2-5

Thursday, Oct. 10

B.E.S.T. Academy vs. Whitefield Academy

Friday, Oct. 11

Fellowship Christian vs. Mount Pisgah

King’s Ridge Christian vs. Wesleyan

Mount Vernon 1, St. Francis 0 (Win by forfeit)

Walker vs. Landmark Christian

REGION 6

Darlington 2-0, 4-2

Heard County 2-0, 4-2

Temple 2-1, 5-2

Bremen 2-1, 4-3

Model 1-1, 3-3

Haralson County 0-3, 1-6

Pepperell 0-3, 0-7

Friday, Oct. 11

Darlington vs. Heard County

Model vs. Pepperell

Temple vs. Haralson County

REGION 7

Fannin County 4-0, 7-0

Christian Heritage 4-0, 6-1

Gordon Lee 3-1, 5-2

Chattooga 2-2, 5-2

Coosa 1-3, 3-4

Gordon Central 1-3, 3-4

Dade County 1-3, 2-5

Armuchee 0-4, 3-4

Friday, Oct. 11

Chattooga vs. Christian Heritage

Gordon Lee vs. Gordon Central

REGION 8

Athens Academy 3-0, 7-0

Rabun County 2-1, 5-2

Commerce 2-1, 4-3

Elbert County 2-1, 3-4

Providence Christian 0-2, 1-5

Banks County 0-2, 0-6

Oglethorpe County 0-2, 0-6

Friday, Oct. 11

Athens Academy vs. Providence Christian

Elbert County vs. Banks County

Rabun County vs. Oglethorpe County

About the Author

Craig Sager II
