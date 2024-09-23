Class A Div. 1 Blog: Week 6 Takeaways

There were three region openers in Region 1 this week and the third one I highlighted last Thursday was between Jeff Davis at Brantley County. The undefeated Yellow Jackets were off to a 4-0 start and were ranked for the first time since the 2021 season. As a result, Jeff Davis was the only remaining undefeated team in Region 1 and was set to take on a 0-4 Brantley County team that is coming off a bye and looking for their first win of the season, in addition to the first win under new head coach David Shores, who was hired after a 3-year stint at Brunswick High School this offseason. The Blue Herons came through with a massive 28-21 win to jump to the top of the standings and give coach Shores his first win with Brantley County.

In Region 8, Athens Academy escaped with a thrilling 29-28 win over Commerce. Hampton Johnson gave Athens Academy a 14-0 lead with a pair of touchdown runs—the second of which was set up by a KJ Whitehead fumble recovery. Commerce cut the deficit to 14-7, but the Spartans responded before the half with a 45-yard touchdown pass from Johnson to Bryan McClendon to make it 21-7. Athens Academy fumbled its opening possession of the second half to set up Commerce for the score and then the Tigers stopped Athens Academy at the 2-yard line before Jaiden Daniels’ evened the game at 21-21 with a 98-yard touchdown pass to Tysean Wiggins with just 29 seconds left in the third quarter. Commerce claimed its first lead of the game with a rushing touchdown with 7:12 left. Johnson converted a fourth down with 1:06 left and McClendon broke loose for a touchdown with 44 seconds left to cut the deficit to 28-27. Keon Sandifer took the two-point conversion on an end-around to provide the game-winning points.

In Region 7, Chattooga took the Battle of Taylor’s Ridge and improved to 5-0 with a 49-7 win over Armuchee. Running back Zayden Cook scored on a 62-yard run to put the Indians up 7-0. Chattooga led 49-0 at the end of the third and the senior Cook did not need to play in the final frame to achieve his fifth-straight game with 200-plus rushing yards. Cook finishes with 268 yards off 15 carries. Quarry Gibson connected with Matthew Bryant for a 29-yard touchdown pass to give Chattooga a 14-0 lead and Cook added a 75-yard score after an Armuchee fumble to give the Indians a 21-0 lead. Gibson rushed in a 1-yard score on a quarterback sneak to push the lead to 28-0. An 18-yard touchdown by Cook made it 35-0 at the half and Cook scored his fourth touchdown from 41 yards out midway through the third to make it 42-0. Gibson made it 49-0 with a 5-yard score just before the start of the fourth quarter.