Class A Div. 1 Blog: Week 6 Primer; Region openers pack slate

Week 6 marks the halfway point of the regular season and there will be a total of 31 matchups to follow within Class A Division I—with all of the games scheduled for Friday, Sept. 20. Of these 31 games, there will be 24 total region matchups, and more notably, the slate will feature region openers in 14 of the 24 region matchups. All but Region 2 & 3 and 7 will have region openers this week. Region 2 is a 10-team region and will be in its fifth-straight week of heavy region action and Region 3′s five-team composition results in two more Friday nights before it opens region play on Oct. 4 for four-straight weeks of region contests. Region 7 enters its second week of region play. Despite being the smallest region in Class A Div. 1 with just five teams, Region 3 could fulfil the ‘save the best for last’ adage as Class A Div. 1′s No. 1 ranked Toombs County and Class A-3A Private No. 1 ranked Savannah Christian are on a collision course in their season finale before going their separate ways in the divided playoffs on quests for state crowns.

In Region 1, Berrien will be off on a bye this week before it visits Bacon County next Friday in its Region opener. The Rebels have gotten off to a tough 0-4 start this year under second-year head coach Ken Eldridge, but have yet to play a game within the classification after dropping down from Class 2A last season. Bacon County shares a common opponent with Berrien in Lanier County and scored a 41-40 win last Friday to improve to 3-1. Lanier County previously defeated Berrien 41-40 for context. Now, Bacon County, which has won three-straight since its 36-21 road loss to Class A Division II No. 6 ranked Clinch County in its opener will travel to No. 3 ranked Thomasville. The Bulldogs are also 3-1 heading into kickoff and had a bye last week after dropping a 48-10 loss to defending Class 6A state champion Thomas County Central. The Bulldogs’ three wins include a 35-12 win over Brooks County, a 40-7 defeat of Pelham and a 35-29 road win over Class 3A’s Cairo. No. 6 ranked Fitzgerald will host Worth County looking for the program’s 10th-straight win over the Rams in what will be the 20th all-time meeting. The third matchup to watch is Jeff Davis at Brantley County. The undefeated Yellow Jackets are off to a 4-0 start and are ranked for the first time since the 2021 season. As a result, Jeff Davis is the only remaining undefeated team in Region 1 and will take on an 0-4 Brantley County team that is coming off a bye and looking for their first win of the season, in addition to the first win under new head coach David Shores, who was hired after a 3-year stint at Brunswick High School this offseason.

In Region 2, Dublin opened the season ranked No 7 and has climbed all the way to No. 2 this week as it carries a 4-0 overall record and 3-0 region mark into its road trip to Jefferson County. The Fighting Irish and No. 7 ranked Dodge County are the lone unbeaten teams left in the massive 10-team region, but Northeast is still unbeaten inside region play and is currently ranked No. 10. ACE Charter at 3-1 and 2-2 Bleckley County are still capable of shaking up the playoff picture and can get that started this week. ACE Charter defeated Wilkinson County 51-14 last week and will take on Northeast. Bleckley County travels to Washington County and East Laurens hosts Dodge County. The fifth region matchup will be Southwest at Central Macon as both teams try to gain ground in the standings. Southwest defeated Central 37-0 last year to secure the No. 3 seed and also defeated ACE Charter in a 52-51 double-overtime game and needs a win to get its season going.