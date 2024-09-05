Class A Div. 1 Blog: Week 4 Primer; Thomasville, Toombs County take on top tier

The regular season is already a quarter of the way done and after this week’s action, we will be one-third of the way done with the 12 weeks. Class A Division I will have its own playoff and also is home to the majority of the schools that will compete in the Class A-3A private division. This week, we will see top 10 matchups, cross-classification action, out-of-state matchups, battles between undefeated teams and more region games.
Starting in Region 1, No. 2 ranked Thomasville will take on Class 6A defending state champion Thomas County Central in their annual rivalry. The Bulldogs are 3-0 and Jeff Davis will also put its flawless 3-0 record on the line against visiting Tattnall County. Berrien will host Class A Division II’s No. 5 ranked Clinch County in a rematch of last year’s 35-14 loss and Brantley County will also try and find its first win of the year against Vidalia at home. Worth County will be coming off last week’s 46-3 win over Dooly County and will host Class A Division II’s No. 3 ranked Brooks County. It’s worth noting that Fitzgerald is on a bye this week and will be squaring off at Brooks County next week on Sept. 13 before its Region 1 opener against Worth County on Sept. 20.
Region 2 enters its third-straight week of a full slate of region games. Central Macon and East Laurens are both 0-3 overall and 0-2 in region play and will meet Thursday night while winless Jefferson County takes on Northeast-Macon—which is 2-1 overall and 2-0 in Region 2. Northeast defeated Washington County 42-9 last Thursday and currently sits at the top of the region standings with No. 3 Dublin (3-0, 2-0), No. 7 Dodge County (2-0, 2-0) and ACE Charter (2-0, 2-0). ACE Charter stunned Jefferson County 45-0 last week and will host Dodge County in a battle of region frontrunners and unbeaten teams.
In Region 3, No. 1 ranked Toombs County will be put to the test with a trip to Class 5A No. 7 ranked Rome and Swainsboro (1-2) looks to return to .500 at No. 7 ranked Appling County. Region 6 Bremen will host McNair on Friday just one week after its quarterback was hospitalized with a severe injury and Region 5 will see Wesleyan look to bounce back from its loss to Elbert County against a 3-0 B.E.S.T. Academy team. Finally, Rabun County faces a winnable home game against Dalton and Commerce will travel to Madison County for a chance to score its biggest win over the year.
Week 3 Results and Standings
REGION 1
Jeff Davis 0-0, 3-0
Thomasville 0-0, 2-0
Worth County 0-0, 2-1
Bacon County 0-0, 2-1
Fitzgerald 0-0, 1-1
Berrien 0-0, 0-3
Brantley County 0-0, 0-3
Friday, Sept. 6
Berrien vs. Clinch County
Brantley County vs. Vidalia
Jeff Davis vs. Tattnall County Thomasville vs. Thomas County Central
Worth County vs. Brooks County
REGION 2
Dublin 2-0, 3-0
ACE Charter 2-0, 2-0
Dodge County 2-0, 2-0
Northeast 2-0, 2-1
Bleckley County 1-1, 2-1
Washington County 1-1, 1-2
East Laurens 0-2, 1-2
Central-Macon 0-2, 0-3
Jefferson County 0-2, 0-3
Southwest 0-2, 0-3
Thursday, Sept. 5 (ALL REGION GAMES)
Central-Macon vs. East Laurens
Jefferson County vs. Northeast
Friday, Sept. 6
ACE Charter vs. Dodge County
Bleckley County vs. Southwest
Dublin vs. Washington County
REGION 3
Savannah Christian 0-0, 2-0
Toombs County 0-0, 1-0
Vidalia 0-0, 1-1
Sav. Country Day 0-0, 0-2
Swainsboro 0-0, 0-2
Friday, Aug. 30
Savannah Christian vs. Oceanside Collegiate
Savannah Country Day vs. Bluffton
Swainsboro vs. Appling County
Toombs County at Rome
Vidalia at Brantley County
REGION 4
Lamar County 0-0, 2-0
Jasper County 0-0, 2-1
McNair 0-0, 2-1
Towers 0-0, 1-1
Social Circle 0-0, 2-0
Putnam County 0-0, 0-3
Utopian Academy 0-0, 0-3
Friday, Sept. 6
Lamar County at Rutland
McNair at Bremen
Putnam County vs. Haralson County
Social Circle at Whitefield Academy
Towers at Cherokee Christian
Saturday, Sept. 7
Utopian Academy at Woodson (DC)
REGION 5
Sub Region A
King’s Ridge 0-0, 2-0
Wesleyan 0-0, 2-0
Fellowship Christian 0-0, 1-1
Mount Vernon 0-0, 1-1
Mt. Pisgah 0-0, 0-2
St. Francis 0-0, 0-2
Mount Bethel 0-0, 1-0 ++
Sub Region B
B.E.S.T. Academy 0-0, 2-0
Landmark Christian 0-0, 1-1
Mount Paran 0-0, 1-1
Walker 0-0 ,1-1
Whitefield Academy 0-0, 1-1
Friday, Sept. 6
Fellowship Christian at Osborne
King’s Ridge Christian vs. Walker
Mt. Pisgah at Providence Christian
St. Francis vs. Lanier County
Wesleyan vs. B.E.S.T. Academy
Whitefield Academy vs. Social Circle
Saturday, Sept. 7
Mount Bethel vs. Creekside Christian
REGION 6
Heard County 0-0, 2-1
Temple 0-0, 2-1
Model 0-0, 2-1
Bremen 0-0, 1-1
Haralson County 0-0, 1-2
Darlington 0-0, 1-2
Pepperell 0-0, 0-3
Thursday, Sept. 5,
Temple vs. South Atlanta
Friday, Sept. 6
Bremen vs. McNair
Haralson County at Putnam County
Model at Trion
Pepperell vs. Cedartown
REGION 7
Fannin County 0-0, 3-0
Chattooga 0-0, 2-0
Armuchee 0-0, 2-0
Coosa 0-0, 1-1
Gordon Central 0-0, 2-1
Christian Heritage 0-0, 2-1
Gordon Lee 0-0, 1-1
Dade County 0-0, 1-2
Friday, Sept. 6
Armuchee at Southeast Whitfield
Chattooga vs. Mount Zion-Carroll
Coosa vs. Ridgeland
Gordon Lee vs. Heritage-Catoosa
REGION 8
Athens Academy 0-0, 3-0
Rabun County 0-0, 1-1
Banks County 0-0, 0-2
Elbert County 0-0, 2-2
Commerce 0-0, 1-2
Oglethorpe County 0-0, 0-3
Providence Christian 0-0, 0-3
Friday, Sept. 6
Athens Academy at John Milledge Academy
Banks County vs. Dawson County
Commerce at Madison County
Oglethorpe County at Laney
Providence Christian vs. Mount Pisgah
Rabun County vs. Dalton
About the Author