Class A Div. 1 Blog: Week 4 Primer; Thomasville, Toombs County take on top tier

The regular season is already a quarter of the way done and after this week’s action, we will be one-third of the way done with the 12 weeks. Class A Division I will have its own playoff and also is home to the majority of the schools that will compete in the Class A-3A private division. This week, we will see top 10 matchups, cross-classification action, out-of-state matchups, battles between undefeated teams and more region games.

Starting in Region 1, No. 2 ranked Thomasville will take on Class 6A defending state champion Thomas County Central in their annual rivalry. The Bulldogs are 3-0 and Jeff Davis will also put its flawless 3-0 record on the line against visiting Tattnall County. Berrien will host Class A Division II’s No. 5 ranked Clinch County in a rematch of last year’s 35-14 loss and Brantley County will also try and find its first win of the year against Vidalia at home. Worth County will be coming off last week’s 46-3 win over Dooly County and will host Class A Division II’s No. 3 ranked Brooks County. It’s worth noting that Fitzgerald is on a bye this week and will be squaring off at Brooks County next week on Sept. 13 before its Region 1 opener against Worth County on Sept. 20.

Region 2 enters its third-straight week of a full slate of region games. Central Macon and East Laurens are both 0-3 overall and 0-2 in region play and will meet Thursday night while winless Jefferson County takes on Northeast-Macon—which is 2-1 overall and 2-0 in Region 2. Northeast defeated Washington County 42-9 last Thursday and currently sits at the top of the region standings with No. 3 Dublin (3-0, 2-0), No. 7 Dodge County (2-0, 2-0) and ACE Charter (2-0, 2-0). ACE Charter stunned Jefferson County 45-0 last week and will host Dodge County in a battle of region frontrunners and unbeaten teams.