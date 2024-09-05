High School Sports

Class A Div. 1 Blog: Week 4 Primer; Thomasville, Toombs County take on top tier

ajc.com

By Craig Sager II
35 minutes ago

The regular season is already a quarter of the way done and after this week’s action, we will be one-third of the way done with the 12 weeks. Class A Division I will have its own playoff and also is home to the majority of the schools that will compete in the Class A-3A private division. This week, we will see top 10 matchups, cross-classification action, out-of-state matchups, battles between undefeated teams and more region games.

Starting in Region 1, No. 2 ranked Thomasville will take on Class 6A defending state champion Thomas County Central in their annual rivalry. The Bulldogs are 3-0 and Jeff Davis will also put its flawless 3-0 record on the line against visiting Tattnall County. Berrien will host Class A Division II’s No. 5 ranked Clinch County in a rematch of last year’s 35-14 loss and Brantley County will also try and find its first win of the year against Vidalia at home. Worth County will be coming off last week’s 46-3 win over Dooly County and will host Class A Division II’s No. 3 ranked Brooks County. It’s worth noting that Fitzgerald is on a bye this week and will be squaring off at Brooks County next week on Sept. 13 before its Region 1 opener against Worth County on Sept. 20.

Region 2 enters its third-straight week of a full slate of region games. Central Macon and East Laurens are both 0-3 overall and 0-2 in region play and will meet Thursday night while winless Jefferson County takes on Northeast-Macon—which is 2-1 overall and 2-0 in Region 2. Northeast defeated Washington County 42-9 last Thursday and currently sits at the top of the region standings with No. 3 Dublin (3-0, 2-0), No. 7 Dodge County (2-0, 2-0) and ACE Charter (2-0, 2-0). ACE Charter stunned Jefferson County 45-0 last week and will host Dodge County in a battle of region frontrunners and unbeaten teams.

In Region 3, No. 1 ranked Toombs County will be put to the test with a trip to Class 5A No. 7 ranked Rome and Swainsboro (1-2) looks to return to .500 at No. 7 ranked Appling County. Region 6 Bremen will host McNair on Friday just one week after its quarterback was hospitalized with a severe injury and Region 5 will see Wesleyan look to bounce back from its loss to Elbert County against a 3-0 B.E.S.T. Academy team. Finally, Rabun County faces a winnable home game against Dalton and Commerce will travel to Madison County for a chance to score its biggest win over the year.

Week 3 Results and Standings

REGION 1

Jeff Davis 0-0, 3-0

Thomasville 0-0, 2-0

Worth County 0-0, 2-1

Bacon County 0-0, 2-1

Fitzgerald 0-0, 1-1

Berrien 0-0, 0-3

Brantley County 0-0, 0-3

Friday, Sept. 6

Berrien vs. Clinch County

Brantley County vs. Vidalia

Jeff Davis vs. Tattnall County Thomasville vs. Thomas County Central

Worth County vs. Brooks County

REGION 2

Dublin 2-0, 3-0

ACE Charter 2-0, 2-0

Dodge County 2-0, 2-0

Northeast 2-0, 2-1

Bleckley County 1-1, 2-1

Washington County 1-1, 1-2

East Laurens 0-2, 1-2

Central-Macon 0-2, 0-3

Jefferson County 0-2, 0-3

Southwest 0-2, 0-3

Thursday, Sept. 5 (ALL REGION GAMES)

Central-Macon vs. East Laurens

Jefferson County vs. Northeast

Friday, Sept. 6

ACE Charter vs. Dodge County

Bleckley County vs. Southwest

Dublin vs. Washington County

REGION 3

Savannah Christian 0-0, 2-0

Toombs County 0-0, 1-0

Vidalia 0-0, 1-1

Sav. Country Day 0-0, 0-2

Swainsboro 0-0, 0-2

Friday, Aug. 30

Savannah Christian vs. Oceanside Collegiate

Savannah Country Day vs. Bluffton

Swainsboro vs. Appling County

Toombs County at Rome

Vidalia at Brantley County

REGION 4

Lamar County 0-0, 2-0

Jasper County 0-0, 2-1

McNair 0-0, 2-1

Towers 0-0, 1-1

Social Circle 0-0, 2-0

Putnam County 0-0, 0-3

Utopian Academy 0-0, 0-3

Friday, Sept. 6

Lamar County at Rutland

McNair at Bremen

Putnam County vs. Haralson County

Social Circle at Whitefield Academy

Towers at Cherokee Christian

Saturday, Sept. 7

Utopian Academy at Woodson (DC)

REGION 5

Sub Region A

King’s Ridge 0-0, 2-0

Wesleyan 0-0, 2-0

Fellowship Christian 0-0, 1-1

Mount Vernon 0-0, 1-1

Mt. Pisgah 0-0, 0-2

St. Francis 0-0, 0-2

Mount Bethel 0-0, 1-0 ++

Sub Region B

B.E.S.T. Academy 0-0, 2-0

Landmark Christian 0-0, 1-1

Mount Paran 0-0, 1-1

Walker 0-0 ,1-1

Whitefield Academy 0-0, 1-1

Friday, Sept. 6

Fellowship Christian at Osborne

King’s Ridge Christian vs. Walker

Mt. Pisgah at Providence Christian

St. Francis vs. Lanier County

Wesleyan vs. B.E.S.T. Academy

Whitefield Academy vs. Social Circle

Saturday, Sept. 7

Mount Bethel vs. Creekside Christian

REGION 6

Heard County 0-0, 2-1

Temple 0-0, 2-1

Model 0-0, 2-1

Bremen 0-0, 1-1

Haralson County 0-0, 1-2

Darlington 0-0, 1-2

Pepperell 0-0, 0-3

Thursday, Sept. 5,

Temple vs. South Atlanta

Friday, Sept. 6

Bremen vs. McNair

Haralson County at Putnam County

Model at Trion

Pepperell vs. Cedartown

REGION 7

Fannin County 0-0, 3-0

Chattooga 0-0, 2-0

Armuchee 0-0, 2-0

Coosa 0-0, 1-1

Gordon Central 0-0, 2-1

Christian Heritage 0-0, 2-1

Gordon Lee 0-0, 1-1

Dade County 0-0, 1-2

Friday, Sept. 6

Armuchee at Southeast Whitfield

Chattooga vs. Mount Zion-Carroll

Coosa vs. Ridgeland

Gordon Lee vs. Heritage-Catoosa

REGION 8

Athens Academy 0-0, 3-0

Rabun County 0-0, 1-1

Banks County 0-0, 0-2

Elbert County 0-0, 2-2

Commerce 0-0, 1-2

Oglethorpe County 0-0, 0-3

Providence Christian 0-0, 0-3

Friday, Sept. 6

Athens Academy at John Milledge Academy

Banks County vs. Dawson County

Commerce at Madison County

Oglethorpe County at Laney

Providence Christian vs. Mount Pisgah

Rabun County vs. Dalton

About the Author

Craig Sager II
Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Allen

Class A Div. 1 Blog: Week 3 Takeaways
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz

Friday recap: North Gwinnett, Roswell, Marist, Blessed Trinity shine
Placeholder Image

Credit: Giana Barahona

Week 3 Softball Rankings
Placeholder Image

Credit: 104.1 THE WAVE / FACEBOOK

Brunswick, Glynn, Effingham the favorites as region play begins in 1-5A
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Week 4 High School Football Schedule29m ago
Class 2A: Week 4 games to watch2h ago
Apalachee assistant coach Ricky Aspinwall lived for football, ‘daddy hugs’
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

School shooting suspect’s mother has criminal record going back 17 years
Georgia state trooper’s ‘deadly’ maneuver prompts excessive force lawsuit
Atlanta TikTok star Reesa Teesa is heading to TV with new show