Class A-Div. 1 Blog: Week 2 Takeaways, Dodge County earns key Region 2 win

Region 2 got started this week and highlighted the Week 2 slate with five region openers. ACE Charter not only opened its region schedule, but also opened its season with a 38-6 win over Central-Macon. Host ACE Charter celebrated the win in the newly named Perkins Field that was named after ACE co-founder and former principal Laura Perkins. ACE took a 35-6 lead late in the second quarter before tacking on a field goal to force a running clock in the fourth quarter.

Also in Region 2, Dodge County edged Bleckley County in a 19-16 thriller. Dodge County snapped a five-game losing streak to Bleckley County. The game was a Region 2 opener for both teams and was Phillip Brown’s first game as Dodge County head coach. Dodge County led 12-9 at the half and went up 19-9 in the third quarter with Duke Johnson’s 28-yard touchdown. The Royals brought it within 19-16 on Joshua Stanley’s 1-yard touchdown with four minutes left in the fourth quarter, but Dodge County was able to close out the late rally.

Bremen opened their season Friday night after transitioning from Class 3A to their new home in Class A Division I and closed out a convincing 57-6 victory over Jordan. The Blue Devils took a 44-0 halftime lead and led 51-6 at the end of the third quarter. Bremen will host Bowdon next Friday in a rematch of last year’s 35-0 loss to the Red Devils.