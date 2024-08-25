Class A-Div. 1 Blog: Week 2 Takeaways, Dodge County earns key Region 2 win

Region 2 got started this week and highlighted the Week 2 slate with five region openers. ACE Charter not only opened its region schedule, but also opened its season with a 38-6 win over Central-Macon. Host ACE Charter celebrated the win in the newly named Perkins Field that was named after ACE co-founder and former principal Laura Perkins. ACE took a 35-6 lead late in the second quarter before tacking on a field goal to force a running clock in the fourth quarter.
Also in Region 2, Dodge County edged Bleckley County in a 19-16 thriller. Dodge County snapped a five-game losing streak to Bleckley County. The game was a Region 2 opener for both teams and was Phillip Brown’s first game as Dodge County head coach. Dodge County led 12-9 at the half and went up 19-9 in the third quarter with Duke Johnson’s 28-yard touchdown. The Royals brought it within 19-16 on Joshua Stanley’s 1-yard touchdown with four minutes left in the fourth quarter, but Dodge County was able to close out the late rally.
Bremen opened their season Friday night after transitioning from Class 3A to their new home in Class A Division I and closed out a convincing 57-6 victory over Jordan. The Blue Devils took a 44-0 halftime lead and led 51-6 at the end of the third quarter. Bremen will host Bowdon next Friday in a rematch of last year’s 35-0 loss to the Red Devils.
On the private side, Athens Academy defeated Savannah Country Day 35-0 to improve to 2-0. Athens Academy dialed up a trick play on its opening scoring drive and junior Chap Chapman connected with tight end Tucker Rhodes for the score to put the host Spartans up 7-0. Quarterback Hampton Johnson added a rushing touchdown to push the lead to 14-0 at the break. Keyon Sandifer sparked a 67-yard touchdown run to open the third quarter and then hauled in back-to-back touchdown passes from Johnson that gave the Spartans a 32-0 lead. Athens Academy failed on two PAT tries and a two-point conversion in the third quarter, but still had enough of a lead to force a running clock in the fourth and kicker Grayson Stafford iced the game with a field goal. Athens Academy improves to 2-0 after its 45-22 win over Aquinas last week.
Wesleyan topped North Hall 24-21. Kicker kicker Beau Billing made a 30-yard field goal with two seconds remaining to give the Wolves the home win. Wesleyan, of Region 5-A Division I, hosted North Hall, of Region 6-3A, in a game that was tied three different times. Wolves quarterback Ben Brown threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Wes Vail to tie the game at 7-7 in the first quarter and then hit Connor Roush on an 8-yard touchdown pass in the final seconds of the first quarter to give Wesleyan a 14-7 lead. Wesleyan broke a 14-14 tie in the second quarter when Brown found Carter Hayes on a 20-yard touchdown pass, on a fourth-and-5 play, to take a 21-14 lead into halftime. After a scoreless third quarter, a North Hall touchdown pass with 10:07 remaining tied the game at 21-21. Wesleyan improved to 2-0, and North Hall fell to 0-1.
Additionally, Savannah Christian looked outstanding in its 35-7 win over New Hampstead. Zo Smalls rushed for 171 yards and three touchdowns on 32 carries to lead Savannah Christian over New Hampstead at Pooler Stadium. Kenry Wall and Blaise Thomas each had a rushing TD in the win, and the Raiders recorded 240 rushing yards on 45 carries. Defensively, Savannah Christian limited New Hampstead to 135 yards of total offense. The only score from the Phoenix came with 45 seconds left in the game when Erik Hockman scored on a QB sneak.
REGION STANDINGS AND WEEK 2 RESULTS
REGION 1
Jeff Davis 0-0, 2-0
Thomasville 0-0, 2-0
Worth County 0-0, 1-1
Bacon County 0-0, 1-1
Berrien 0-0, 0-2
Brantley County 0-0, 0-2
Fitzgerald 0-0, 0-1
Friday, Aug. 23
Bacon County vs. Telfair County: Bacon County 38, Telfair County 21
Berrien at Lanier County: Lanier County 41, Berrien 40
Brantley County vs. Windsor Forest: Windsor Forest 20, Brantley County 8
Jeff Davis vs. Rutland: Jeff Davis 44, Rutland 12
Thomasville vs. Pelham: Thomasville 40, Pelham 7
Worth County at Irwin County: Irwin County 55, Worth County 46
REGION 2
Dublin 1-0, 2-0
ACE Charter 1-0, 1-0
Dodge County 1-0, 1-0
Northeast 1-0, 1-1
Washington County 1-0, 1-1
Bleckley County 0-1, 1-1
East Laurens 0-1, 1-1
Central-Macon 0-1, 0-2
Jefferson County 0-1, 0-2
Southwest 0-1, 0-2
Friday, Aug. 23 (ALL REGION GAMES)
*ACE Charter vs. Central-Macon: ACE Charter 38, Central-Macon 6
*Bleckley County vs. Dodge County: Dodge County 19, Bleckley County 16
*Dublin vs. East Laurens: Dublin 66, East Laurens 26
*Jefferson County vs. Washington County: Washington County 32, Jefferson County 0
*Northeast vs. Southwest: Northwest 36, Southwest 14
REGION 3
Savannah Christian 0-0, 2-0
Toombs County 0-0, 1-0
Vidalia 0-0, 1-1
Sav. Country Day 0-0, 0-2
Swainsboro 0-0, 0-2
Friday, Aug. 23
Savannah Christian 35, New Hampstead 7
Athens Academy 35, Savannah County Day 0
Emanuel County Institute 24, Swainsboro 21
Toombs County 55, Dougherty 14
Vidalia 28, Screven County 7
REGION 4
Lamar County 0-0, 1-0
Towers 0-0, 1-0
Social Circle 0-0, 1-0
Jasper County 0-0, 1-1
McNair 0-0, 1-1
Putnam County 0-0, 0-2
Utopian Academy 0-0, 0-2
Friday, Aug. 23
Jasper County 26, Hancock Central 0
McNair 7, KIPP Atlanta 6
Morgan County 42, Putnam County 28
Warren County 20, Social Circle 17
Walker 7, Utopian Academy 6
REGION 5
Sub Region A
King’s Ridge 0-0, 2-0
Wesleyan 0-0, 2-0
Fellowship Christian 0-0, 1-1
Mount Vernon 0-0, 1-1
Mt. Pisgah 0-0, 0-2
St. Francis 0-0, 0-2
Mount Bethel 0-0, 1-0 ++
Sub Region B
B.E.S.T. Academy 0-0, 2-0
Landmark Christian 0-0, 1-1
Mount Paran 0-0, 1-1
Walker 0-0 ,1-1
Whitefield Academy 0-0, 1-1
Friday, Aug. 23
B.E.S.T. Academy 22, Kendrick 0
Hebron Christian 38, Fellowship Christian 18
King’s Ridge 32, Lanier Christian 14
Landmark Christian 44, Cross Keys 6
Mount Bethel 70, Providence Academy 0++
Mt. Paran 17, Mt. Pisgah 13
King’s Academy 28, St. Francis 24
Walker 7, Utopian Academy 6
Wesleyan 24, North Hall 21
Whitefield Academy 35, Mount Vernon 14
REGION 6
Heard County 0-0, 2-0
Temple 0-0, 2-0
Bremen 0-0, 1-0
Haralson County 0-0, 1-1
Model 0-0, 1-1
Darlington 0-0, 0-2
Pepperell 0-0, 0-2
Friday, Aug. 23
Bremen 57, Jordan 6
North Cobb Christian 14, Darlington 7
Pike County 21, Haralson County 20
Heard County 41, South Atlanta 14
Cass 48, Model 0
Adairsville 31, Pepperell 14
Temple 62, Clarkston 8
REGION 7
Chattooga 0-0, 2-0
Fannin County 0-0, 2-0
Armuchee 0-0, 1-0
Coosa 0-0, 1-0
Gordon Central 0-0, 1-1
Christian Heritage 0-0, 1-1
Gordon Lee 0-0, 1-1
Dade County 0-0, 0-2
Friday, Aug. 23
Armuchee 13, Ridgeland 10
Chattooga 28, Coahulla Creek 0
Christian Heritage 49, Cherokee Christian 20
Coosa 32, Southeast Whitfield 0
Trion 31, Dade County 28
Fannin County 28, Rabun County 7
Butler 24, Gordon Central 6
Gordon Lee 28, LaFayette 23
REGION 8
Athens Academy 0-0, 2-0
Rabun County 0-0, 1-1
Banks County 0-0, 0-1
Commerce 0-0, 0-2
Elbert County 0-0, 0-2
Oglethorpe County 0-0, 0-2
Providence Christian 0-0, 0-2
Friday, Aug. 23
Athens Academy 35, Savannah Country Day 0
East Jackson 14, Commerce 13
Stephens County 38, Elbert County 21
East Hall 40, Oglethorpe County 7
Bethlehem Christian 35, Providence Christian 7
Fannin County 28, Rabun County 7
