Class A Div. 1 Blog: Week 12 primer; Dublin visits Dodge County for Region 2 crown

This week features 27 matchups with Central-Macon hosting Bleckley County on Thursday night and 26 Friday night showdowns. In Region 1, Worth County will be closing out its season next week against Brantley County and a win in that game by the Rams could force a three-way tie for the region title if Thomasville can top Berrien and Fitzgerald can defeat Jeff Davis Friday night. The other Week 11 matchup will be Bacon County and Brantley County. In Region 2, Central and Bleckley County kickoff Thursday night and there will be four games to track on Friday. The biggest matchup will be No. 2 Dublin at No. 6 Dodge County. Northeast, which defeated Dodge County last week 40-19 needs Dodge County to defeat Dublin to share a three-way tie for the region crown. A Northeast win over East Laurens and a Dublin win on Friday would give Dublin the region title and Northeast would finish as runner-up. ACE Charter and Washington County are facing off and the winner will finish fourth-place in this massive 10-team region.
In Region 3, a rare showdown will take place as two No. 1 ranked teams square off. Savannah Christian is No. 1 in the Class A-3A Private poll and Toombs County is No. 1 in the Class A Div. 1 rankings. In Region 4, Lamar County will look to bounce back from last week’s 27-7 loss to Social Circle when it hosts Jasper County. A win by Lamar County and Social Circle would give Social Circle the region title.
In Region 5, Fellowship Christian and Whitefield Academy will close out their seasons with a top 10 matchup of teams in the A-3A Private poll. Fellowship Christian is coming off a 42-17 win over Wesleyan and Whitefield Academy is also undefeated within its region schedule after last week’s 49-6 win over Walker. Wesleyan will have to host Mount Paran, which is coming off a significant 28-21 win over Landmark Christian.
Heard County has already clinched the Region 6 title and Temple has already secured a runner-up finish when it takes on Model this week. Temple (7-2, 4-1) made history last Friday night—defeating Darlington 51-7 for the first time in school history, setting a school record for wins in a season and securing home field in the playoffs for the first time. Temple jumped out to a 24-0 lead after the first quarter and took a 44-7 lead into the half before closing out the victory with a running clock.
In Region 7, No. 3 ranked Fannin County can complete a perfect regular season and capture the region title at home against Gordon Lee. Christian Heritage can finish runner-up with a win over Armuchee and a Fannin County victory. A Gordon Lee upset and a Christian Heritage win over Armuchee would force a three-way tie.
Region 8 was clinched last week by Athens Academy—which wrapped up a perfect 10-0 season with a 34-28 win over Rabun County. There are three more games this week and the top matchup will be Elbert County at No. 10 Rabun County.
WEEK 12 SCORES & STANDINGS
REGION 1
Thomasville 4-1, 7-2
Fitzgerald 4-1, 6-2
Worth County 4-1, 6-3
Jeff Davis 1-3, 5-3
Berrien 1-3, 1-7
Bacon County 1-4, 4-5
Brantley County 1-3, 1-7
Friday, Nov. 1
Bacon County vs. Brantley County
Berrien vs. Thomasville
Jeff Davis vs. Fitzgerald
REGION 2
Dodge County 8-0, 9-0
Dublin 7-1, 8-1
Northeast 7-1, 7-2
ACE Charter 5-3, 6-3
Washington County 5-3, 5-4
East Laurens 2-5, 3-5
Southwest 2-5, 2-6
Bleckley County 1-6, 2-6
Central-Macon 0-7, 0-8
Jefferson County 0-6, 0-7
Thursday, Oct. 31
Central-Macon vs. Bleckley County
Friday, Nov. 1
ACE Charter vs. Washington County
Dodge County vs. Dublin
East Laurens vs. Northeast
Southwest vs. Jefferson County
REGION 3
Savannah Christian 3-0, 8-0
Toombs County 2-0, 7-0
Swainsboro 2-1, 3-6
Vidalia 0-3, 3-5
Sav. Country Day 0-3, 3-6
Friday, Nov. 1
Savannah Christian vs. Toombs County
Vidalia vs. Savannah Country Day
REGION 4
Lamar County 4-1, 7-1
Social Circle 4-1, 6-3
Jasper County 3-1, 6-2
Putnam County 4-2, 5-5
Towers 1-4, 3-5
McNair 1-4, 3-6
Utopian Academy 0-4, 0-8
Friday, Nov. 1
Lamar County vs. Jasper County
Social Circle vs. Towers
REGION 5
Sub Region A
Fellowship Christian 5-0, 7-2
Wesleyan 4-1, 7-2
Mount Vernon 3-2, 5-3
King’s Ridge 2-3, 6-3
Mt. Pisgah 1-4, 1-8
St. Francis 0-5, 0-9
Mount Bethel 0-0, 4-1 ++
Sub Region B
Whitefield Academy 4-0, 7-2
Mount Paran 3-1, 7-2
Landmark Christian 2-2, 6-3
B.E.S.T. Academy 1-3, 4-5
Walker 0-4, 2-7
Friday, Nov. 1
Fellowship Christian vs. Whitefield Academy
King’s Ridge Christian vs. B.E.S.T. Academy
Mount Pisgah Christian vs. Walker
Mount Vernon vs. Landmark Christian
Wesleyan vs. Mount Paran
REGION 6
Heard County 5-0, 7-2
Temple 4-1, 7-2
Bremen 3-2, 5-4
Darlington 3-2, 5-4
Pepperell 2-3, 2-7
Model 1-4, 3-6
Haralson County 0-6, 1-9
Friday, Nov. 1
Bremen vs. Darlington
Model vs. Temple
Pepperell vs Heard County
REGION 7
Fannin County 6-0, 9-0
Christian Heritage 5-1, 7-2
Gordon Lee 5-1, 7-2
Chattooga 3-3, 6-3
Gordon Central 2-4, 4-5
Dade County 2-4, 3-6
Coosa 1-5, 3-6
Armuchee 0-6, 3-6
Friday, Nov. 1
Armuchee vs. Christian Heritage
Chattooga vs. Coosa
Dade County vs. Gordon Central
Fannin County vs. Gordon Lee
REGION 8
Athens Academy 6-0, 10-0
Commerce 4-1, 6-3
Rabun County 3-2, 6-3
Elbert County 3-2, 4-5
Providence Christian 1-4, 2-7
Banks County 1-4, 1-8
Oglethorpe County 0-5, 0-9
Friday, Nov. 1
Oglethorpe County vs. Banks County
Providence Christian vs. Commerce
Rabun County vs. Elbert County