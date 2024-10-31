Class A Div. 1 Blog: Week 12 primer; Dublin visits Dodge County for Region 2 crown

This week features 27 matchups with Central-Macon hosting Bleckley County on Thursday night and 26 Friday night showdowns. In Region 1, Worth County will be closing out its season next week against Brantley County and a win in that game by the Rams could force a three-way tie for the region title if Thomasville can top Berrien and Fitzgerald can defeat Jeff Davis Friday night. The other Week 11 matchup will be Bacon County and Brantley County. In Region 2, Central and Bleckley County kickoff Thursday night and there will be four games to track on Friday. The biggest matchup will be No. 2 Dublin at No. 6 Dodge County. Northeast, which defeated Dodge County last week 40-19 needs Dodge County to defeat Dublin to share a three-way tie for the region crown. A Northeast win over East Laurens and a Dublin win on Friday would give Dublin the region title and Northeast would finish as runner-up. ACE Charter and Washington County are facing off and the winner will finish fourth-place in this massive 10-team region.

In Region 3, a rare showdown will take place as two No. 1 ranked teams square off. Savannah Christian is No. 1 in the Class A-3A Private poll and Toombs County is No. 1 in the Class A Div. 1 rankings. In Region 4, Lamar County will look to bounce back from last week’s 27-7 loss to Social Circle when it hosts Jasper County. A win by Lamar County and Social Circle would give Social Circle the region title.

In Region 5, Fellowship Christian and Whitefield Academy will close out their seasons with a top 10 matchup of teams in the A-3A Private poll. Fellowship Christian is coming off a 42-17 win over Wesleyan and Whitefield Academy is also undefeated within its region schedule after last week’s 49-6 win over Walker. Wesleyan will have to host Mount Paran, which is coming off a significant 28-21 win over Landmark Christian.