Class A Div. 1 Blog: Week 1 takeaways and biggest winners

By Craig Sager II
1 hour ago

The three results out of Class A Division I this past week that were most notable were the victories by Thomasville, Athens Academy and Dublin. Thomasville and Dublin will be public schools competing for this year’s Class A Division I title, while Athens Academy will be classed into the A-3A Private division. In the Bulldogs’ 35-12 win over Brooks County, Cam Hill iced the game with a 52-yard touchdown run with 2:44 left and the Bulldogs celebrated their first road win in the “War on 84″ since the 2017 season. Ant Anderson’s 66-yard touchdown run gave the Bulldogs a 28-12 lead midway through the final frame immediately after Brooks County cut the deficit to 21-12. The victory sent Thomasville all the way from No. 6 to No. 2 in the most recent poll.

Athens Academy’s 45-22 win over Aquinas allowed the Spartans to earn No. 7 in the latest Class A-3A poll. Aquinas jumped to a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter when Jim Franklin threw a touchdown pass to Jack Rhodes. But Athens Academy answered with a 67-yard touchdown play to tie the game, and the Spartans never looked back. Athens Academy led 25-14 at halftime and scored two more touchdowns in the third quarter to take a 38-14 lead. Hampton Johnson was 11-of-14 passing for 228 yards and three touchdowns. Keyon Standifer had six receptions for 86 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 71 yards and a touchdown.

Dublin earned a 41-21 win over two-time state finalist Swainsboro. The victory moved the Irish up from No. 7 to No. 3 in the latest poll. Dublin churned out 327 rushing yards and was 9-of-11 on third- and fourth-down situations. Micah O’Neal rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries and was 3-of-4 passing for 39 yards and a touchdown. RB/LB Xavier Bostic rushed for 84 yards and two touchdowns and intercepted a pass.

WEEK 1 RESULTS

REGION 1

Bacon County at Clinch County: Clinch County 36, Bacon County 21

Berrien vs. Cook: Cook 45, Berrien 13

Brantley County at Charlton County: Charlton County 61, Brantley County 13

Fitzgerald vs. Irwin County: Irwin County 19, Fitzgerald 13

Jeff Davis at Washington County: Jeff Davis 22, Washington County 6

Thomasville at Brooks County: Thomasville 35, Brooks County 12

Worth County at Turner County: Worth County 44, Turner County 6

REGION 2

Central-Macon vs. Dougherty: Dougherty 44, Central-Macon 0

Dublin at Swainsboro: Dublin 41, Swainsboro 21

East Laurens vs. Johnson County: East Laurens 13, Johnson County 8

Jefferson County at Screven County: Screven County 6, Jefferson County 0

Northeast vs. Peach County: Peach County 40, Northeast 21

Southwest vs. Macon County: Macon County 26, Southwest 19

Washington County vs. Jeff Davis: Jeff Davis 22, Washington County 6

Bleckley County 31, Rutland 0

BYE: ACE CHARTER, Dodge County

REGION 3

Savannah Christian vs. Whitefield Academy: Savannah Christian 35, Whitefield Academy 7

Savannah Country Day at Charlotte Country Day (NC): Charlotte Country Day 22, Savannah Country Day 21

Swainsboro vs. Dublin: Dublin 41, Swainsboro 21

Vidalia at Long County: Long County 20, Vidalia 10

BYE: Toombs County

REGION 4

Jasper County at Taylor County: Taylor County 21, Jasper County 7

Lamar County at Telfair County: Lamar County 24, Telfair County 8

McNair at Temple: Temple 23, McNair 6

Putnam County at Greene County: Greene County 28, Putnam County 20

Social Circle at Oglethorpe County: Social Circle 48, Oglethorpe County 41

Towers at Heritage-Newnan: Towers 54, Heritage-Newnan 7

Utopian Academy vs. B.E.S.T. Academy: B.E.S.T. Academy 49, Utopian Academy 0

REGION 5

B.E.S.T. Academy at Utopian Academy: B.E.S.T. Academy 49, Utopian Academy 0

Fellowship Christian at Bowdon: Fellowship Christian 36, Bowdon 35

King’s Ridge Christian vs. King’s Academy: King’s Ridge 23, King’s Academy 0

Landmark Christian vs. KIPP Atlanta: KIPP Atlanta 14, Landmark Christian 2

Mt. Paran at Lake Oconee Academy: Lake Oconee Academy 16, Mt. Paran 0

Mt. Pisgah at Haralson County: Haralson County 14, Mt. Pisgah Christian 10

Mount Vernon at Darlington: 46, Darlington 27

St. Francis at George Walton Academy: George Walton 42, St. Francis 7

Walker vs. Kendrick: Kendrick 38, Wesleyan 21

Wesleyan at Commerce: Wesleyan 42, Commerce 21

Whitefield Academy vs. Savannah Christian: Savannah Christian 35, Whitefield Academy 7

REGION 6

Darlington vs. Mount Vernon: Mount Vernon 46, Darlington 27

Haralason County vs. Mt. Pisgah: Haralson County 14, Mt. Pisgah 10

Heard County vs. Clarkston: Heard County 62, Clarkston 0

Model vs. Sonoraville: Model 21, Sonoraville 14

Pepperell at Pickens: Pickens 31, Pepperell 28

Temple vs. McNair: Temple 23, McNair 6

BYE: Bremen

REGION 7

Dade County vs. Ringgold: Ringgold 23, Dade County 13

Chattooga vs. LaFayette: Chattooga 30, LaFayette 0

Christian Heritage at Heritage-Ringgold: Heritage-Ringgold 42, Christian Heritage 17

Fannin County at Gilmer: Fannin County 42, Gilmer 28

Gordon Central at Southeast Whitfield: Gordon Central 62, Southeast Whitfield 0

Gordon Lee at Trion: Trion 30, Gordon Lee 6

BYE: Armuchee, Coosa

REGION 8

Athens Academy vs. Aquinas: Athens Academy 45, Aquinas 22

Banks County at East Hall: Banks County 14, East Hall 10

Commerce vs. Wesleyan: Wesleyan 42, Commerce 21

Elbert County vs. Hart County: Hart County 17, Elbert County 7

Oglethorpe County vs. Social Circle: Social Circle 48, Oglethorpe County 41

Providence Christian at North Cobb Christian: North Cobb Christian 14, Providence Christian 0

Rabun County at White County: Rabun County 40, White County 27

Craig Sager II
