Class A Div. 1 Blog: Week 1 takeaways and biggest winners

The three results out of Class A Division I this past week that were most notable were the victories by Thomasville, Athens Academy and Dublin. Thomasville and Dublin will be public schools competing for this year’s Class A Division I title, while Athens Academy will be classed into the A-3A Private division. In the Bulldogs’ 35-12 win over Brooks County, Cam Hill iced the game with a 52-yard touchdown run with 2:44 left and the Bulldogs celebrated their first road win in the “War on 84″ since the 2017 season. Ant Anderson’s 66-yard touchdown run gave the Bulldogs a 28-12 lead midway through the final frame immediately after Brooks County cut the deficit to 21-12. The victory sent Thomasville all the way from No. 6 to No. 2 in the most recent poll.

Athens Academy’s 45-22 win over Aquinas allowed the Spartans to earn No. 7 in the latest Class A-3A poll. Aquinas jumped to a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter when Jim Franklin threw a touchdown pass to Jack Rhodes. But Athens Academy answered with a 67-yard touchdown play to tie the game, and the Spartans never looked back. Athens Academy led 25-14 at halftime and scored two more touchdowns in the third quarter to take a 38-14 lead. Hampton Johnson was 11-of-14 passing for 228 yards and three touchdowns. Keyon Standifer had six receptions for 86 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 71 yards and a touchdown.

Dublin earned a 41-21 win over two-time state finalist Swainsboro. The victory moved the Irish up from No. 7 to No. 3 in the latest poll. Dublin churned out 327 rushing yards and was 9-of-11 on third- and fourth-down situations. Micah O’Neal rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries and was 3-of-4 passing for 39 yards and a touchdown. RB/LB Xavier Bostic rushed for 84 yards and two touchdowns and intercepted a pass.