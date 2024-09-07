High School Sports

Class 6A blog: North Gwinnett proves itself again

By
52 minutes ago

Class 6A’s top 10 football teams appear to be settling in as the group went 7-0 when not playing another Class 6A ranked team Friday night.

In the lone ranked-vs.-ranked game, No. 4 North Gwinnett beat No. 5 Mill Creek 37-34.

Nobody had a bad week, and perhaps only No. 1 Carrollton and No. 6 Camden County, both winning by 50-plus points, went untested.

No. 2 Buford and No. 3 Douglas County beat top-10 teams from the class below – Buford over Roswell, Douglas County over Hughes. Buford travels to Douglas County next Friday in the state’s game of the week.

No. 7 Valdosta and No. 9 Grayson beat out-of-state teams.

Valdosta struggled with Ribault, a Florida team that had a losing record last season.

Grayson beat Mallard Creek, one of North Carolina’s best.

Collins Hill beat Parkview 27-10, and while Parkview is struggling, that’s still a solid win for the Eagles.

Next week, aside from the Buford-Douglas County clash, the top games involving Class 6A teams are Gainesville at Carrollton and Lee County at Colquitt County.

How they fared:

1. Carrollton (3-0) d. Lithia Springs 63 - 0

2. Buford (2-1) d. Roswell 52 - 17

3. Douglas County (3-0) d. Hughes 21 - 14

4. North Gwinnett (3-0) d. #5 Mill Creek 37 - 34

5. Mill Creek (3-1) l. to #4 North Gwinnett 34 - 37

6. Camden County (3-0) d. Ribault (FL) 62 - 6

7. Valdosta (3-0) d. Jesuit (FL) 35 - 28

8. Collins Hill (3-0) d. Parkview 27 - 10

9. Grayson (2-1) d. Mallard Creek (NC) 28 - 14

10. Colquitt County (2-1) Off

