Class 6A blog: North Gwinnett proves itself again

Class 6A’s top 10 football teams appear to be settling in as the group went 7-0 when not playing another Class 6A ranked team Friday night.
In the lone ranked-vs.-ranked game, No. 4 North Gwinnett beat No. 5 Mill Creek 37-34.
Nobody had a bad week, and perhaps only No. 1 Carrollton and No. 6 Camden County, both winning by 50-plus points, went untested.
No. 2 Buford and No. 3 Douglas County beat top-10 teams from the class below – Buford over Roswell, Douglas County over Hughes. Buford travels to Douglas County next Friday in the state’s game of the week.
No. 7 Valdosta and No. 9 Grayson beat out-of-state teams.
Valdosta struggled with Ribault, a Florida team that had a losing record last season.
Grayson beat Mallard Creek, one of North Carolina’s best.
Collins Hill beat Parkview 27-10, and while Parkview is struggling, that’s still a solid win for the Eagles.
Next week, aside from the Buford-Douglas County clash, the top games involving Class 6A teams are Gainesville at Carrollton and Lee County at Colquitt County.
How they fared:
1. Carrollton (3-0) d. Lithia Springs 63 - 0
2. Buford (2-1) d. Roswell 52 - 17
3. Douglas County (3-0) d. Hughes 21 - 14
4. North Gwinnett (3-0) d. #5 Mill Creek 37 - 34
5. Mill Creek (3-1) l. to #4 North Gwinnett 34 - 37
6. Camden County (3-0) d. Ribault (FL) 62 - 6
7. Valdosta (3-0) d. Jesuit (FL) 35 - 28
8. Collins Hill (3-0) d. Parkview 27 - 10
9. Grayson (2-1) d. Mallard Creek (NC) 28 - 14
10. Colquitt County (2-1) Off
