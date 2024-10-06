Class 6A blog: North Atlanta, Harrison put themselves in position for region titles

Buford and Valdosta got headlines for victories over top-10 opponents last week, but Harrison and North Atlanta won games that were just as big but under the radar in Class 6A.

No. 2 Buford beat No. 6 Collins Hill 34-7. That makes Buford and No. 8 Mill Creek the only teams with losses in region play from Region 6. They’re scheduled to meet No. 1 at Mill Creek.

Valdosta beat Camden County 56-37 in Region 1 and moved up to No. 4 in the rankings. Valdosta (6-0), Richmond Hill (6-0) and Colquitt County (4-2) have 1-0 records in region play.