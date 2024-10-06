Class 6A blog: North Atlanta, Harrison put themselves in position for region titles

Buford and Valdosta got headlines for victories over top-10 opponents last week, but Harrison and North Atlanta won games that were just as big but under the radar in Class 6A.
No. 2 Buford beat No. 6 Collins Hill 34-7. That makes Buford and No. 8 Mill Creek the only teams with losses in region play from Region 6. They’re scheduled to meet No. 1 at Mill Creek.
Valdosta beat Camden County 56-37 in Region 1 and moved up to No. 4 in the rankings. Valdosta (6-0), Richmond Hill (6-0) and Colquitt County (4-2) have 1-0 records in region play.
Meanwhile, North Atlanta and Harrison put themselves in position for region championships, especially North Atlanta.
The Warriors defeated Lambert 24-21 to take sole possession of first place in Region 6. They were nine-point underdogs, according to the computer Maxwell Ratings.
North Atlanta is 5-1 overall, 3-0 in region play, while three other teams are one game behind at 2-1.
North Atlanta has never won a region title. The school opened in 1991. Further, no Atlanta team has won a region in the highest classification since Douglass in 2004.
Harrison beat McEachern 28-12 in Region 3. Harrison was a 14-point underdog, according to Maxwell.
Now, the Hoyas (5-1, 3-0), under first-year coach Luqman Salam, are tied for first with Hillgrove (6-0, 3-0) in the region. They play each other Oct. 25 at Harrison.
