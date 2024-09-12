Class 4A Blog: Week 5 Primer; Savannah Christian travels to Fellowship Christian

The Week 5 slate offers a lighter schedule for Region 1 and 2 this week as just 4 of the combined 17 teams in the two regions are playing this week. Region 4 will also have just one of its seven teams in action this week. In Region 1, No. 6 ranked Fitzgerald will be off its bye and travelling to Class A Division I No. 3 ranked Brooks County. Bacon County is also coming off a bye week and will host Lanier County. Next week will kickoff Region 1 play. In Region 2, the 10-team region will have a rare week without region matchups. The only two teams playing will be ACE Charter at Wilkinson County and undefeated Dodge County at home against Region 3′s Vidalia.
In Region 3, Class A-3A Private No. 1 ranked Savannah Christian will travel to Fellowship Christian for a top 10 matchup and the Raiders will be making the same trip to Roswell, Ga. next week to visit Class 4A Blessed Trinity. Vidalia has its tough road trip to Dodge County, No. 1 ranked Toombs County will follow last week’s 33-29 win over Rome and visit Charlton County and Swainsboro will travel to Thomson.
The lone Region 4 team playing this week will be Jasper County at Jackson. In Region 5, Fellowship Christian is hosting Savannah Christian from Region 3 and Whitefield Academy has a trip to Darlington that could validate the Wolfpack’s top 10 standing after earning a spot in several polls this week following its 2-1 start and most recent win over Social Circle.
In Region 6, Temple, Model, Haralson County and Pepperell will be on byes this week and there will be three matchups to watch. Bremen will visit Region 8′s Rabun County, Darlington has its showdown with Region 5′s Whitefield Academy and Heard County visits two-time defending Class A Division II state champion Bowdon.
Region 7 is staging the only region matchups this week and it will be the opener for all four. Region seven currently has the best overall winning percentage out of the eight regions with an 18-6 overall mark. Despite the success, undefeated Fannin County (3-0) is the only ranked team at No. 5 and the Rebels will visit Coosa (2-1), which is coming off a 28-6 win over Ridgeland.
Undefeated Athens Academy and Commerce will be off this week, but a major matchup presents itself with Elbert County at Lincoln County, Banks County at No. 7 ranked Cherokee Bluff and Rabun County hosting Bremen.
Week 5 Schedule and Standings
REGION 1
Jeff Davis 0-0, 4-0
Thomasville 0-0, 3-1
Worth County 0-0, 2-2
Bacon County 0-0, 2-1
Fitzgerald 0-0, 1-1
Berrien 0-0, 0-4
Brantley County 0-0, 0-4
Friday, Sept. 13
Bacon County vs. Lanier County
Fitzgerald at Brooks County
REGION 2
Dublin 3-0, 4-0
Dodge County 3-0, 4-0
Northeast 3-0, 3-1
ACE Charter 2-1, 2-1
Bleckley County 1-2, 2-2
Washington County 1-2, 1-3
East Laurens 1-2, 2-2
Southwest 1-2, 1-3
Central-Macon 0-3, 0-4
Jefferson County 0-3, 0-4
Friday, Sept. 13
ACE Charter at Wilkinson County
Dodge County vs. Vidalia
REGION 3
Savannah Christian 0-0, 4-0
Toombs County 0-0, 3-0
Vidalia 0-0, 3-1
Sav. Country Day 0-0, 1-3
Swainsboro 0-0, 1-3
Friday, Sept. 13
Savannah Christian at Fellowship Christian
Swainsboro at Thomson
Toombs County at Charlton County
Vidalia at Dodge County
REGION 4
Lamar County 0-0, 3-0
Jasper County 0-0, 2-1
McNair 0-0, 2-2
Social Circle 0-0, 2-2
Towers 0-0, 1-2
Putnam County 0-0, 1-3
Utopian Academy 0-0, 0-4
Friday, Sept. 13
Japser County at Jackson
REGION 5
Sub Region A
King’s Ridge 0-0, 4-0
Wesleyan 0-0, 3-1
Fellowship Christian 0-0, 2-1
Mount Vernon 0-0, 1-1
Mt. Pisgah 0-0, 0-4
St. Francis 0-0, 0-4
Mount Bethel 0-0, 2-0 ++
Sub Region B
B.E.S.T. Academy 0-0, 3-1
Landmark Christian 0-0, 2-1
Mount Paran 0-0, 2-1
Whitefield Academy 0-0, 2-1
Walker 0-0 ,1-3
Friday, Sept. 13
Fellowship Christian vs. Savannah Christian
Landmark Christian vs. South Atlanta
Mount Bethel Christian vs. Cross Keys
Mount Paran vs. Cherokee Christian
Mount Vernon vs. B.E.S.T. Academy
Walker vs. Heritage-Newnan
Whitefield Academy at Darlington
REGION 6
Temple 0-0, 3-1
Bremen 0-0, 2-1
Heard County 0-0, 2-1
Model 0-0, 2-2
Darlington 0-0, 1-2
Haralson County 0-0, 1-3
Pepperell 0-0, 0-4
Friday, Sept. 13
Bremen at Rabun County
Darlington vs. Whitefield
Heard County at Bowdon
REGION 7
Armuchee 0-0, 3-0
Chattooga 0-0, 3-0
Fannin County 0-0, 3-0
Christian Heritage 0-0, 2-1
Coosa 0-0, 1-1
Gordon Central 0-0, 2-1
Gordon Lee 0-0, 1-1
Dade County 0-0, 1-2
Friday, Sept. 13 (ALL REGION GAMES)
Christian Heritage vs. Dade County
Coosa vs. Fannin County
Gordon Central vs. Chattooga
Gordon Lee vs. Armuchee
REGION 8
Athens Academy 0-0, 4-0
Rabun County 0-0, 2-1
Commerce 0-0, 2-2
Elbert County 0-0, 1-2
Providence Christian 0-0, 1-3
Banks County 0-0, 0-3
Oglethorpe County 0-0, 0-4
Friday, Sept. 13
Banks County at Cherokee Bluff
Elbert County at Lincoln County
Rabun County vs. Bremen
