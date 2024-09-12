Class 4A Blog: Week 5 Primer; Savannah Christian travels to Fellowship Christian

The Week 5 slate offers a lighter schedule for Region 1 and 2 this week as just 4 of the combined 17 teams in the two regions are playing this week. Region 4 will also have just one of its seven teams in action this week. In Region 1, No. 6 ranked Fitzgerald will be off its bye and travelling to Class A Division I No. 3 ranked Brooks County. Bacon County is also coming off a bye week and will host Lanier County. Next week will kickoff Region 1 play. In Region 2, the 10-team region will have a rare week without region matchups. The only two teams playing will be ACE Charter at Wilkinson County and undefeated Dodge County at home against Region 3′s Vidalia.

In Region 3, Class A-3A Private No. 1 ranked Savannah Christian will travel to Fellowship Christian for a top 10 matchup and the Raiders will be making the same trip to Roswell, Ga. next week to visit Class 4A Blessed Trinity. Vidalia has its tough road trip to Dodge County, No. 1 ranked Toombs County will follow last week’s 33-29 win over Rome and visit Charlton County and Swainsboro will travel to Thomson.

The lone Region 4 team playing this week will be Jasper County at Jackson. In Region 5, Fellowship Christian is hosting Savannah Christian from Region 3 and Whitefield Academy has a trip to Darlington that could validate the Wolfpack’s top 10 standing after earning a spot in several polls this week following its 2-1 start and most recent win over Social Circle.