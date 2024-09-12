Breaking: Sundance Film Festival not coming to Atlanta, focusing on smaller cities
High School Sports

Class 4A Blog: Week 5 Primer; Savannah Christian travels to Fellowship Christian

ajc.com

By Craig Sager II
52 minutes ago

The Week 5 slate offers a lighter schedule for Region 1 and 2 this week as just 4 of the combined 17 teams in the two regions are playing this week. Region 4 will also have just one of its seven teams in action this week. In Region 1, No. 6 ranked Fitzgerald will be off its bye and travelling to Class A Division I No. 3 ranked Brooks County. Bacon County is also coming off a bye week and will host Lanier County. Next week will kickoff Region 1 play. In Region 2, the 10-team region will have a rare week without region matchups. The only two teams playing will be ACE Charter at Wilkinson County and undefeated Dodge County at home against Region 3′s Vidalia.

In Region 3, Class A-3A Private No. 1 ranked Savannah Christian will travel to Fellowship Christian for a top 10 matchup and the Raiders will be making the same trip to Roswell, Ga. next week to visit Class 4A Blessed Trinity. Vidalia has its tough road trip to Dodge County, No. 1 ranked Toombs County will follow last week’s 33-29 win over Rome and visit Charlton County and Swainsboro will travel to Thomson.

The lone Region 4 team playing this week will be Jasper County at Jackson. In Region 5, Fellowship Christian is hosting Savannah Christian from Region 3 and Whitefield Academy has a trip to Darlington that could validate the Wolfpack’s top 10 standing after earning a spot in several polls this week following its 2-1 start and most recent win over Social Circle.

In Region 6, Temple, Model, Haralson County and Pepperell will be on byes this week and there will be three matchups to watch. Bremen will visit Region 8′s Rabun County, Darlington has its showdown with Region 5′s Whitefield Academy and Heard County visits two-time defending Class A Division II state champion Bowdon.

Region 7 is staging the only region matchups this week and it will be the opener for all four. Region seven currently has the best overall winning percentage out of the eight regions with an 18-6 overall mark. Despite the success, undefeated Fannin County (3-0) is the only ranked team at No. 5 and the Rebels will visit Coosa (2-1), which is coming off a 28-6 win over Ridgeland.

Undefeated Athens Academy and Commerce will be off this week, but a major matchup presents itself with Elbert County at Lincoln County, Banks County at No. 7 ranked Cherokee Bluff and Rabun County hosting Bremen.

Week 5 Schedule and Standings

REGION 1

Jeff Davis 0-0, 4-0

Thomasville 0-0, 3-1

Worth County 0-0, 2-2

Bacon County 0-0, 2-1

Fitzgerald 0-0, 1-1

Berrien 0-0, 0-4

Brantley County 0-0, 0-4

Friday, Sept. 13

Bacon County vs. Lanier County

Fitzgerald at Brooks County

REGION 2

Dublin 3-0, 4-0

Dodge County 3-0, 4-0

Northeast 3-0, 3-1

ACE Charter 2-1, 2-1

Bleckley County 1-2, 2-2

Washington County 1-2, 1-3

East Laurens 1-2, 2-2

Southwest 1-2, 1-3

Central-Macon 0-3, 0-4

Jefferson County 0-3, 0-4

Friday, Sept. 13

ACE Charter at Wilkinson County

Dodge County vs. Vidalia

REGION 3

Savannah Christian 0-0, 4-0

Toombs County 0-0, 3-0

Vidalia 0-0, 3-1

Sav. Country Day 0-0, 1-3

Swainsboro 0-0, 1-3

Friday, Sept. 13

Savannah Christian at Fellowship Christian

Swainsboro at Thomson

Toombs County at Charlton County

Vidalia at Dodge County

REGION 4

Lamar County 0-0, 3-0

Jasper County 0-0, 2-1

McNair 0-0, 2-2

Social Circle 0-0, 2-2

Towers 0-0, 1-2

Putnam County 0-0, 1-3

Utopian Academy 0-0, 0-4

Friday, Sept. 13

Japser County at Jackson

REGION 5

Sub Region A

King’s Ridge 0-0, 4-0

Wesleyan 0-0, 3-1

Fellowship Christian 0-0, 2-1

Mount Vernon 0-0, 1-1

Mt. Pisgah 0-0, 0-4

St. Francis 0-0, 0-4

Mount Bethel 0-0, 2-0 ++

Sub Region B

B.E.S.T. Academy 0-0, 3-1

Landmark Christian 0-0, 2-1

Mount Paran 0-0, 2-1

Whitefield Academy 0-0, 2-1

Walker 0-0 ,1-3

Friday, Sept. 13

Fellowship Christian vs. Savannah Christian

Landmark Christian vs. South Atlanta

Mount Bethel Christian vs. Cross Keys

Mount Paran vs. Cherokee Christian

Mount Vernon vs. B.E.S.T. Academy

Walker vs. Heritage-Newnan

Whitefield Academy at Darlington

REGION 6

Temple 0-0, 3-1

Bremen 0-0, 2-1

Heard County 0-0, 2-1

Model 0-0, 2-2

Darlington 0-0, 1-2

Haralson County 0-0, 1-3

Pepperell 0-0, 0-4

Friday, Sept. 13

Bremen at Rabun County

Darlington vs. Whitefield

Heard County at Bowdon

REGION 7

Armuchee 0-0, 3-0

Chattooga 0-0, 3-0

Fannin County 0-0, 3-0

Christian Heritage 0-0, 2-1

Coosa 0-0, 1-1

Gordon Central 0-0, 2-1

Gordon Lee 0-0, 1-1

Dade County 0-0, 1-2

Friday, Sept. 13 (ALL REGION GAMES)

Christian Heritage vs. Dade County

Coosa vs. Fannin County

Gordon Central vs. Chattooga

Gordon Lee vs. Armuchee

REGION 8

Athens Academy 0-0, 4-0

Rabun County 0-0, 2-1

Commerce 0-0, 2-2

Elbert County 0-0, 1-2

Providence Christian 0-0, 1-3

Banks County 0-0, 0-3

Oglethorpe County 0-0, 0-4

Friday, Sept. 13

Banks County at Cherokee Bluff

Elbert County at Lincoln County

Rabun County vs. Bremen

About the Author

Craig Sager II
Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Class A Div. 1 Blog: Week 4 Primer; Thomasville, Toombs County take on top tier
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Class 6A blog: North Gwinnett proves itself again
Placeholder Image

Football rankings: Buford, Douglas County primed for their showdown
Placeholder Image

Credit: GHSA Twitter

Week 4 Volleyball Rankings
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Top 3 Class 5A teams face tough road challenges in Week 52h ago
Strong senior class has Centennial off to 4-0 start
Class 2A: Week 5 games to watch
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy of Jennifer Glasse

Afghan refugees continue to arrive in metro Atlanta, following delays
Francine moves inland toward Mississippi: What to expect in Georgia
Judges oust Cornel West and Claudia De la Cruz from Georgia’s ballots